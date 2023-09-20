A photo of Marc Márquez racing
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
MotoGP

The best MotoGP™ movies and TV shows you have to watch

Filled with heart-stopping moments of skill and speed, MotoGP™ lends itself perfectly to the big and small screen. These are the MotoGP™ movies and TV shows you should check out right now.
By Jamie Hunt-Stevenson
3 min readUpdated on

Part of this story

Marc Márquez – All In

Follow Marc Márquez as he faces fear, risk, suffering and excitement in a determination to be champion again.

1 Season · 5 episodes

Fast Track – Jack Miller

Follow MotoGP™ rider Jack Miller and get the kind of behind-the-scenes access you can't find anywhere else.

1 Season · 10 episodes

Brad Binder: Becoming 33

Brad Binder has earned his shot at MotoGP™ glory. Is he ready for this new challenge?

52 min

Off the Racing Line

Learn about the lives of top MotoGP™ riders and what they do when they're not training or racing.

1 Season · 2 episodes

Márquez Unlimited

After surgery and rehabilitation, Marc Márquez returned ready for the 2019 MotoGP™ season.

1 h 20 min

The Silent Samurai

Take a look at the key moments that made Dani Pedrosa one of the most talented riders of his generation.

32 min

Racing Together

The history of motorcycle racing is charted through its best riders, from former legends to today’s stars.

1 h 59 min

Summary

  1. 1
    Marc Márquez – All In
  2. 2
    Fast Track – Jack Miller
  3. 3
    Brad Binder: Becoming 33
  4. 4
    Off the Racing Line
  5. 5
    Márquez Unlimited
  6. 6
    The Silent Samurai
  7. 7
    Racing Together
While Hollywood has typically favoured the exploits of Formula One, as the setting for rich drama and incredible documentaries (we’re looking at you, Senna and Rush), MotoGP™ has its fair share of on-screen gems, too. This should come as no surprise in a sport so filled with iconic moments, riders and machines – so here’s our list of MotoGP™ shows and movies that should satisfy your need for speed.
01

Marc Márquez – All In

Marc Márquez is facing the toughest decision of his career. Follow Marc during a year of fear, risk, suffering, excitement and ambition about racing from a man determined to be champion again. This five-part series really does have it all. Watch episode one below...

33 min

Hope

After a devastating injury, Marc Márquez's biggest challenge is to be what he once was, so he moves to Madrid.

English

02

Fast Track – Jack Miller

Follow MotoGP™ rider Jack Miller for a season and get the kind of behind-the-scenes access you can't find anywhere else. Candid, raw, emotional and fun – key attributes that define Jack’s character.

10 min

Electrifying start to the 2022 MotoGP™ season

Can Aussie Jack get off to a flying start at Qatar and cement his place as a favourite for the 2022 title?

English +2

Jack Miller
03

Brad Binder: Becoming 33

Brad Binder has been riding motorbikes since he was 10 years old. He's gone from Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup to Moto2 and now he's earned his shot at MotoGP™. Is he ready for this new challenge?

52 min

Brad Binder: Becoming 33

Brad Binder has earned his shot at MotoGP™ glory. Is he ready for this new challenge?

English +4

Brad Binder
04

Off the Racing Line

Learn about some of the greatest MotoGP™ riders on the scene today. Hear about their backgrounds, influences and motivations, and find out what keeps them busy when they're not training or racing.

21 min

Miguel Oliveira

Find out how the 12-time MotoGP™ winner's family has helped his career and how he's training to be a dentist.

English

Miguel Oliveira
05

Márquez Unlimited

We return to Marc Márquez. A bona-fide superstar of the sport and one of the most successful racers of all time, it may surprise some to learn that Márquez’s route to the top has rarely been straightforward (even if he makes it look that way). Marquez Unlimited (part of the Unlimited documentary series), takes viewers behind the scenes to see one of the sport’s luminaries fighting back through major surgery and rehabilitation, in order to return for the 2019 MotoGP™ season and build on his collection of victories.
For a look at the dedication and steel exhibited by one of the sport’s leading lights, look no further.

1 h 20 min

Márquez Unlimited

After surgery and rehabilitation, Marc Márquez returned ready for the 2019 MotoGP™ season.

English +4

Márc Marquez
Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the MotoGP™ action on all your devices! Get the app here.
06

The Silent Samurai

When Dani Pedrosa announced his retirement from MotoGP™ in 2018, the motorcycling world knew they were bidding adieu to one of the most spectacular careers in the sport’s history. The Silent Samurai, a 30-minute documentary, offers a look back at Pedrosa’s spectacular tenure as a MotoGP™ rider, reliving key moments and featuring brilliant insight from his coach, friend, and former MotoGP™ star Sete Gibernau. A fitting tribute to one of the sport’s outstanding competitors.

32 min

The Silent Samurai

Take a look at the key moments that made Dani Pedrosa one of the most talented riders of his generation.

English +7

Dani Pedrosa
07

Racing Together

Racing Together is a 2016 feature-length documentary about the history of MotoGP™, offering unparalleled insight into the story behind the sport’s incredible rise, through the eyes of the world’s most successful riders, past and present. Through former legends, such as Mick Doohan, to current title-winners Valentino Rossi and Marc Márquez, you can get a glimpse of just what MotoGP™ means, and why it’s one of the world’s most exciting sports.

1 h 59 min

Racing Together

The history of motorcycle racing is charted through its best riders, from former legends to today’s stars.

English +4

Márc Marquez

Part of this story

Marc Márquez – All In

Follow Marc Márquez as he faces fear, risk, suffering and excitement in a determination to be champion again.

1 Season · 5 episodes

Fast Track – Jack Miller

Follow MotoGP™ rider Jack Miller and get the kind of behind-the-scenes access you can't find anywhere else.

1 Season · 10 episodes

Brad Binder: Becoming 33

Brad Binder has earned his shot at MotoGP™ glory. Is he ready for this new challenge?

52 min

Off the Racing Line

Learn about the lives of top MotoGP™ riders and what they do when they're not training or racing.

1 Season · 2 episodes

Márquez Unlimited

After surgery and rehabilitation, Marc Márquez returned ready for the 2019 MotoGP™ season.

1 h 20 min

The Silent Samurai

Take a look at the key moments that made Dani Pedrosa one of the most talented riders of his generation.

32 min

Racing Together

The history of motorcycle racing is charted through its best riders, from former legends to today’s stars.

1 h 59 min
MotoGP
Red Bull Motorsports
Motorbike Road Racing