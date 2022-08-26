Cairns' best MTB trails - find your own personal Crankworx

The best thing about mountain biking (MTB) is that it’s a wholly approachable affair to anyone with a sense of adventure. Like hiking, but with large wheels. And while there’s an elite version of the discipline out there full of super-talented riders taking on ever-escalating courses, challenges and competitions, that doesn’t preclude you and yours from your own aspirations of dominating downhill, or conquering a challenging trail. And when you bake nature and all its visual splendour (and obvious healing properties) into the activity, all of a sudden it becomes less about “how do I go about this?”, and more about “why the hell am I not doing this right now!?”

Silly inner-voices aside, in celebration of the upcoming Crankworx World Tour stop in Cairn s at the world famous Smithfield Mountain Bike Park this October, we thought we’d look elsewhere in the region for other trails the everyday MTB enthusiast -- pro, am and casual alike -- can tackle. Whether inspired by Crankworx worxing its way to Cairns (sorry, not sorry) or just in need of some new scenery, these seven pristine locales, Smithfield included, won’t let you down.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith at Innsbruck, Austria © Boris Beyer / Red Bull Content Pool

Smithfield Mountain Bike Park

Smithfield Mountain Bike Park is home to one of the stops on this year’s Crankworx World Tour, Crankworx Cairns, and is so because the park is regarded as one of the best rainforest trail systems in the world. It’s also super close to everything -- just 20-odd minutes north of Cairns Airport -- and while the black-rated trails found within its more than 60km of track are a lure for the best of the best, new and old green and blue trails also make up large parts of its unique and picturesque network, meaning there’s an adventure to discover here for everyone, regardless of your skill level.

Couple the above with postcard-level scenery that includes thick rainforest to scenic views of The Great Barrier Reef and it’s easy to see why Smithfield Mountain Bike Park is so highly regarded.

Atherton Mountain Bike Park

When it comes to pure bushland, Atherton Mountain Bike Park, which boasts single-track trails that take riders through Herberton Range State Forest -- custom-built for mountain biking -- is hard to look past. Over 50kms of purpose-built, intertwining trails offer riders a mostly mid-range challenge backed by lush greenery. Some black trails sit amongst the otherwise accessible bike park, making Atherton a great entry point for beginners as well as those looking to step up their challenge rating.

Situated roughly 90 minutes from Cairns, Atherton Mountain Bike Park is a great day out with plenty of variety for riders of all skill levels.

Kuranda Bike Trails

Kuranda is a legend all on its own though, and is frequented by top riders from around the world...

If downhill (DH) is your thing, Kuranda is definitely a must-visit. If not for the challenge and adventure it offers, then at least for its trail heritage. Kuranda is regarded as the first true DH trail in Australia and began life as a muckabout track crafted by a handful of local riders. Enough interest in the trail, however, led to it being offered official status as a recognised DH trail making it the second to be given such a nod behind the legendary Smithfield.

Kuranda is a legend all on its own though, and is frequented by top riders from around the world. Other courses have been built alongside and around Kuranda DH, but there’s only one OG in this space. It’s also another easy trail to get to, sitting some 30 minutes from Cairns and just north of Smithfield by car.

Kuranda is definitely a trail for advanced riders, with an elevation drop of 400 metres in its first 2km, with the full track featuring just about everything a high-end MTB rider could want, from fast and steep sections to massive drops, rocky outcrops and more.

Bump Track Bike Trails

Bump Track Bike Trails not only offer up some challenging terrain to master, it’s almost a standalone snapshot of the very best scenery all of North Queensland has to offer. With a landscape that ranges from dense rainforest to pristine mountain tops that feature thrilling views of the coast, this network of tracks is all about its stunning backdrop coupled alongside its opportunity for challenge.

Located near Port Douglas, Bump Track also connects with a number of other trails, allowing for day-long adventure hikes, mountain biking tours with professional guides and varying degrees of challenge and approach, depending on your skill level.

Davies Creek Bike Trails

If you’re looking for a more in-depth experience with camping, Davies Creek Bike Trails is a great option. Situated near Davies Creek Campsite and as part of the Atherton plateau, this near 25km trail serves up a fluid riding option that is much less about challenge or obstacle, and more about fast and fun lines. Which isn’t to say it doesn’t come with some tricky parts, but as most of the trails are converted from old cattle roads and fire tracks, this is less purpose-built and more opportunistic in its design and MTB appropriation. Most of the trail is rated green and blue, too, making for an excellent entry-level adventure.

It’s also another very easy place to get to at just over an hour from Cairns by car.

Goldfield Bike Trail

As its name suggests, the Goldfield Bike Trail features tracks repurposed from old gold prospector paths cut into the landscape. This historical site has an 8km stretch of trail for mountain biking from Goldsborough Valley campgrounds to Mulgrave River. And while that might sound like a limited space to ride in, there’s diversity in this terrain everywhere you look, and pedal, across fauna and flora. The Goldfield Bike Trail is definitely one of the more scenic options here in our list, and is definitely more for adventuring types not too fixated on discovering the best gaps around.

We also felt this was the best place to end our bite-sized list of parks and trails to visit in North Queensland as its history and natural eye-candy make for experiences that verge on the spiritual, it’s that picturesque.

Don’t forget to tune in to the Cairns stop for the Crankworx World Tour , taking place October 5 - 8 at Smithfield Mountain Bike Park.