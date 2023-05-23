The 5 Best Mountain Bike Events in Australia!

While there are countless events happening across Australia, we've picked 5 of our favourites that cover everything from downhill competitions to longer, staged MTB races!

Year after year these MTB events prove dirt and bikes make for a seriously fun time for riders and fans! The beauty of the sport is the near year-round action that happens at various bike parks and bike trails around the country.

01 Crankworx World Tour - 4-day MTB Festival

Erik Fedko flies at Crankworx Cairns © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Where: Cairns, Queensland

When: May 17th - 21st

Crankworx is a premier mountain bike festival and world tour that takes place annually and includes a local stop in Cairns , Queensland. It features a variety of mountain biking disciplines, including downhill, slopestyle, enduro, and pump track. The event attracts some of the world's best mountain bikers and thousands of spectators each year.

In addition to the competitions, Crankworx also offers various activities such as live music, bike demos, and workshops for riders of all levels. The festival has become a popular gathering for the mountain biking community and is known for its high-energy atmosphere and celebration of the sport.

Remy Morton and Harriet Burbidge-Smith , two of Australia's most prominent riders will be competing at this year's Crankworx.

02 Cape to Cape - 4-day MTB Stage Race

Where: Margaret River, Western Australia

When: October 19th - 22nd

The Cape to Cape MTB race is a four-day mountain bike race held annually in Western Australia. The race covers approximately 220 km and takes riders through a variety of terrain including beaches, forest trails, and rocky terrain. The event attracts both professional and amateur mountain bikers from around the world who come to challenge themselves and compete against others.

The race is known for its stunning scenery and challenging course, with riders facing steep climbs, technical descents, and plenty of natural obstacles. The Cape to Cape MTB race is one of the most popular mountain bike events in Australia and is a must-do for anyone who loves mountain biking and adventure.

03 Otway Odyssey - 3-Day Mountain Biking Event

Otway Odyssey © Photos 4 Sale

Where: Otway, Victoria

When: February 25th - 26th

The Otway Odyssey is a popular mountain bike race held annually in the Otway Ranges in Victoria, Australia. The event features two different distances, with riders having the option to participate in a 100-kilometer race or a 50-kilometer race.

The course takes riders through some of the most beautiful and challenging terrains in the region, including steep climbs and technical descents. The event attracts both professional and amateur riders from around the world and is known for its friendly atmosphere and challenging course.

04 The Convict 100 - 1-day MTB Ride

Where: Blue Mountains, NSW

When: May 4th

The Convict 100 is an annual mountain bike race that takes place in New South Wales, Australia. It is named after the historic Convict Trail, which runs through the rugged terrain of the Blue Mountains.

The event features three different distances: 44km, 68km, and 100km, catering to riders of all levels. The race starts and finishes in the small town of St Albans and takes riders on a challenging course through scenic Australian bushland and steep mountain trails. The Convict 100 is known for its tough climbs, technical descents, and breathtaking views of the Hawkesbury River and surrounding wilderness.

The event attracts riders from all over Australia and is considered one of the most prestigious mountain bike races in the country.

05 Great Outback Escape - 4-day MTB Race

Where: Northern Territory

When: April 26th - May 9th

The Great Outback Escape is a three-day mountain biking event that takes place in the spectacular Australian outback. The event takes riders through a scenic route that covers hundreds of kilometers, and includes rocky trails, sand dunes, and rough terrain.

The event is designed for riders of all skill levels and offers a variety of distances to choose from. The Great Outback Escape is more than just a mountain bike event, it's a true adventure. Riders are able to experience the unique beauty of the Australian outback while testing their endurance, skill, and determination.

So there you have it, five great MTB events around Australia for all levels, from beginner to advanced and you should check out.

Want to watch the best in mountain biking? Red Bull TV will show this year's Crankworx livestream and recaps for free .