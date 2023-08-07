Lights, Camera, (MTB) Action: Follow these 9 photographers

These are motifs that every amateur photographer dreams of. A daring MTB athlete jumps - wide-angle mode activated - over rocky chasms or plows through daring single trails, while the last orange-reddish rays of the sunset enhance the shot again.-

Which photographers regularly manage to capture the fascination and adrenaline rush of this sport in such breathtaking pictures? Get all the mountain biking action in your feed by following nine MTB photographers on Instagram

Chris Laue

Camera: Nikon D5

Instagram: @christophlaue

Christoph, who lives in Stuttgart, got his first SLR camera through an inheritance from his grandparents. “I was blown away when I saw my first published work in the magazines I read when I was a teenager,” says Chris Laue, who also shared a motif with trials freestyle ace Adrian Guggemos for this year's Red Bull lllume Image Quest submitted in 2023.

Sterling Lorence

Camera: Canon EOS-1D X Mark II

Instagram: @eyeroam

Over 30,000 followers have already turned their eyes to "eyeroam". Behind it is Sterling Lorence, a Canadian who was inspired to take pictures by mountain biking in the atmospheric forests of the North Shore. He has been touring various MTB destinations for 25 years now, most recently Spanish Gravel slopes.

Satchel Cronk

Camera: Nikon D850

Instagram: @satchscratch

Jet through California on Highway 101? You can do it, but the "Golden State" of the USA has so many legendary trails to offer in the Sierra Mountains, on Lake Tahoe, and along the coast. And Satchel Cronk is the one who can show you. He works as a video and photo editor for Bike Magazine in San Diego.

Moritz Ablinger

Camera: Hasselblad L1D-20c / DJI Mavic PRO II

Instagram: @moritzablinger

When he was at university, Moritz Ablinger felt like he spent more time in his van in the mountains than in the lecture hall. "After graduating as an engineer, it was clear to me that there was only one career goal for me," says the Austrian, whose pictures of Downhill World Champion Valentina "Vali" Höll also adorned a Red Bulletin 2020 issue.

Noah Wetzel

Camera: Canon EOS 5D IV

Instagram: @noahwetzel

At the age of twelve he was already documenting his friends' skiing adventures and training his eye for the perfect composition. With a wide range of success: Winter MTB and ski motifs adorn Noah Wetzel's Insta-Feed as well as backpacking tours. The US boy made it into the top 260 in four different Red Bull Illume categories (2021).

Brandon Semenuk

Everyone knows him as a world-class athlete and contest machine. Without a bike, but with a camera in his hand - and only a few people know that - Brandon Semenuk is also good at it. Under the name Revel Co, Semenuk and filmmaker Rupert Walker form a real dream team producing artistic mountain bike projects.

Matt Wood

Camera: Nikon D850

Instagram: @dasmith

An account that not only lovers of black and white motifs should subscribe to. As a creative break from his work in advertising, Dave Smith eventually grabbed the camera and made his name by capturing the best of the cold, wet and foggy months of Vancouver's infamous North Shore.

Laurence Crossman-Emms

Camera: Canon 5D Mk3

Instagram: @laurence_ce

Laurence Crossman-Emms is heading towards the 10K follower mark with MTB photos in which the mud spurts up like water fountains. In addition, the Welshman shows the mountainous MTB routes in his homeland and has already had many top athletes, including Katy Winton, from the lens.

Do you also have such breathtaking adventure and action sports pictures? Then take part in Red Bull Illume now, the submission phase runs until July 31st. Submissions your photo here !