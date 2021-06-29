6 music documentaries that will teach you more about the world

Looking for some inspiration or just want a sneak peak behind the scenes of musical genius?
We dove into the Red Bull TV archives to find six of our best globe-trotting music documentaries to keep you occupied and maybe even teach you something new. Whether you’re a fan of Japanese video game soundtracks or high-energy live performances, there’s something here for everybody.
#1 A look at what it takes to pull off an incredible live show
Ahead of her performance at Red Bull Music Festival New York, American R&B superstar Teyana Taylor came up with her most ambitious live show to date.
The 60-minute Assembly Required follows the singer and her team, including Nikki Taylor (her mom and manager), Iman Shumpert (husband), Carrington (band director) and Coco Gilbert (lead choreographer), as they plan and bring the House of Petunia to life. The documentary also features guest appearances from Usher, Fabolous, and Method Man.
Assembly Required
#2 The series that goes inside the minds of artistic geniuses
Emiway Bantai
Want to feel inspired? With one series and three episodes so far, The Mind Behind collects stories of athletes, musicians, and chefs overcoming long odds and succeeding in their chosen professions -- by finding communities and never taking no for an answer. You can check out the first episode in the video above.
#3 The doco that meets the brains behind Japanese video game soundtracks
The rise of VGM
From Sonic the Hedgehog to Final Fantasy, Diggin’ in the Carts explores one of Japan’s biggest cultural exports — video games. Produced and directed by Nick Dwyer and Tu Neill, the six-episode series not only focuses on the unsung men and women responsible for these soundtracks, but the modern day artists who were inspired by them, including J-Rocc, Kode9, Ladyhawke, Teki Latex, and many more. No cheat codes required!
#4 The series that explores the secret histories of music
Shaping the Sound of NY
A Chicago baseball game in the 70s that ended in a riot after a rock DJ encouraged fans to bring disco records to blow up. The LA crew who brought hip-hop and electro to partygoers in the mid-70s. A church-raised, piano-playing Atlanta producer who became one of hip-hop’s most-indemand hitmakers.
These are just some of the stories covered in The Note, which over two seasons covers the secret stories of the people, events, and technology that changed lives and continue to shape the future of music.
#5 The series that explores the world's coolest parties and clubs
Las Vegas
Inspire the Night takes viewers around the world from Detroit to China, and behind the disco ball and flashing lights with the creators of various nightlife scenes to see their genius at work.
From a party in the middle of the Mexican jungle to trailblazing American LGBTQ-friendly institutions House of Yes and A Club Called Rhonda, the one thing they all have in common is the desire to bring communities together. With three seasons and fifteen episodes, this one's sure to keep you busy.
#6 The doco that visits the hometowns of Australia's best rappers
Dallas Woods
This is Home takes you to the hometowns of Australia's hottest up-and-coming artists. Visit the dusty plains of remote Wyndham, WA, where rapper Dallas Woods grew up, let Jesswar take you on a tour of Brisbane, or see the real South-Western Sydney with B Wise. It's a trip around Australia you won't forget.