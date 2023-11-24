The best outdoor basketball courts in Sydney/Eora

Everyone gets that urge sometimes, the urge to pick up a basketball and shoot some hoops either solo or with friends. There's just something about it right? Sending a ball swishing through the hoop or nailing that crossover.

The good thing is, you don't need much to make it happen. Shoes on and grab that ball! The slightly trickier bit is finding the court to do just that.

The good news is Sydney is full of quality outdoor half-court and full-sized basketball courts. Below you'll find all the answers to your questions including lighting, directions and maps.

01 Prince Alfred Park Basketball Court

Address: Unit 166/186 Chalmers St, Surry Hills NSW 2010

Map: Here

Outdoor: Yes

Lights: Yes

A relatively new court close to the city. Nice leafy surrounds with trees and a grassy park nearby. Has lights for night games and is free to use for both of the two courts. Because of its proximity to the city, it is often busy but players are friendly so it is possible to join a game if you're lucky.

02 Collimore Park Basketball Court

Address: Collimore Ave, Liverpool NSW 2170

Map: Here

Outdoor: Yes

Lights: Yes

This is a 24-hour basketball court and has plenty of facilities including toilets and a public gym if you need to warm up or warm down. Busier on the weekends but easy to get to and shoot some hoops anytime during the week.

03 Centennial Parklands / Moore Park Basketball Court

Address: Anzac Pde after Lang Rd, Moore Park NSW 2021

Map: Here

Outdoor: Yes

Lights: Yes

Centennial Parklands is Australia's largest community sports precinct. Big, grassy parklands filled with a handful of basketball courts for those looking to practice or play. There are lights, facilities and public transport for easy access. Do have to book so check out fees here .

04 Camperdown Basketball Court

Address: 24a Australia St, Camperdown NSW 2050

Map: Here

Outdoor: Yes

Lights: Yes

The newly rebuilt courts (two of them) have a nice surface under foot and crisp nets and backboards. They are free to use and generally not that busy depending when you pop through. Unlikely any pick up games so good to round up some friends for your own thing.

05 Cook & Philip Park Basketball Court

Address: Yurong Pkwy, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011

Map: Here

Outdoor: Yes

Lights: Yes

It's an older staple of basketball courts in Sydney, but hey, it has some charm! An easy 10-minute ride if you're in or around the CBD. It is privately owned so you'll need to book here .

06 Beaconsfield Basketball Half Court

Address: 100 Queen St, Beaconsfield NSW 2015

Map: Here

Outdoor: Yes

Lights: No

If you find yourself in Beaconsfield and have an itch to scratch this might help, just. Only a half court but it's better than nothing! No lighting so weather and time dependent. Unlikely to find any serious hoopers around so nice for some practice if that's what you're after.

07 Waverley Park Basketball Courts

Address: Bondi Junction NSW 2022

Map: Here

Outdoor: Yes

Lights: Yes

Three multi-purpose courts recently refurbished for the public. Ticks all the boxes with lighting, facilities and easy to access via public transport. Netball is the big one through winter so availabilities might be a bit harder. Best to pick your times!

08 Gladesville Reserve Basketball Court

Address: 2 Victoria Rd, Gladesville NSW 2111

Map: Here

Outdoor: Yes

Lights: Yes

A pretty basic multi-purpose court but it'll do the trick if you're looking to stretch the legs. No lighting but easy to get to. Free to use as well so that's always helpful!

09 Scarborough Park Court

Address: 7 Hawthorne St, Ramsgate Beach NSW 2217

Map: Here

Outdoor: Yes

Lights: No

There are a few half courts and two full sized basketball courts found within a large grassy area with picnic spots and a bike track. A bit dated but enough options to always be able to get down and shoot some hoops. Sometimes a game or two is playing and if you're lucky, option to join.

10 Sydenham Basketball Court

Address: 3/15 Rowe St, Sydenham NSW 2044

Map: Here

Outdoor: Yes

Lights: Yes

A relatively new court found in the inner-west of Sydney. Has a lot going for it with a few options for half-court and full-court games. Can count on lighting but officially closes at 11pm each night. Free to use as well for those looking to ball on a budget. Can also find some toilets, a popular skatepark, BBQs, and fitness equipment.

11 Nuffield Park Basketball Court

Address: Ascot Ave, Zetland NSW 2017

Map: Here

Outdoor: Yes

Lights: Yes

12 McRaes Basketball Half Court

Address: Grove Ave, Penshurst NSW 2222

Map: Here

Outdoor: Yes

Lights: No

Just the one half-court out in the suburbs if you need it! Near the main road, plenty of parking and public transport options. No lighting but open 24 hours if you have night vision. Not very busy so always room to practice shooting or dribbling.

