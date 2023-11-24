The best outdoor basketball courts in Perth/Boorloo

Everyone gets that urge sometimes, the urge to pick up a basketball and shoot some hoops either solo or with friends. There's just something about it right? Sending a ball swishing through the hoop or nailing that crossover.

The good thing is, you don't need much to make it happen. Shoes on and grab that ball. The slightly trickier bit is finding the court to do just that.

The good news is Perth/Boorloo is full of quality outdoor half-court and full-sized basketball courts. Below you'll find all the answers to your questions including lighting, directions, and maps.

Heard about Red Bull Half Court ? It's a 3v3 tournament with the winners heading to New York for the World Final. Be sure to register or come along and watch on the day!

01 South Beach Court

South Beach Basketball Court © Google Image Search

Address: South Fremantle WA 6162

Map: Here

Outdoor: Yes

Lights: Yes

Perth dials it in when it comes to jaw dropping basketball courts next to natural attractions. As is the case for the South Beach Basketball Court that boasts a sparkling blue court and fresh backboard and net set up. Has lights and is free to play but is a multi-purpose thing so generally pretty busy. Best bit? After your session go for a dip.

02 Elizabeth Quay Court

Elizabeth Quay Court © Google Image Search

Address: Lot 4, Corner William St and The Esplanade, Elizabeth Quay, Perth

Map: Here

Outdoor: Yes

Lights: No

Another stunning basketball court, this time right in the city. Tons of public transport options and free to use. No lighting so expect things to be pretty busy at the best of times. Still, a place to shoot some hoops and then grab a burger, Red Bull or gelato.

03 Donnie Taco Half Court

Donnie Taco Basketball Court © Google Image Search

Address: 66 Kings Park Rd, West Perth WA 6005

Map: Here

Outdoor: Yes

Lights: Yes

Here's the deal with Donnie Taco. It's a taco joint but as you may have noticed, has a half-court coupled to it. How good right? Stop in for a bite and an energiser but stay for a little half-court action. It is free but you need to register to score your hour-long session. You can do that right here .

04 Scarborough Beach Court

Scarborough Beach Court © Google Image Search

Address: 150 The Esplanade, Scarborough WA 6019

Map: Here

Outdoor: Yes

Lights: Yes

Another beachside basketball court that'll hit the spot. While only a half court it's a relatively new set up so pretty crisp surface and board and net. There's a skate park right next to it and parking as well as public transport options. Best bit, another freebie!

05 Laika

Address: 11 Lathlain Pl, Lathlain WA 6100

Map: Here

Outdoor: Yes

Lights: Yes

Another cafe come basketball court option. Only a half-court but being able to bundle your morning feed and energiser with a couple hoops is priceless. Likely have to call and check if it's free so head to their site or give them a buzz to check.

06 Wellington Square Courts

Wellington Park Basketball Court © Google Image Search

Address: Wellington Square, Wellington St, East Perth WA 6004

Map: Here

Outdoor: Yes

Lights: Yes

One of those parks that had a glow-up in a big way. Features not only a cool-looking basketball court (one half and one full) it also boasts picnic areas, play areas, and is dog-friendly as well. Has all the amenities as well with toilets, BBQs and water fountains so is up there with having the most on offer.

07 McCallum Park Basketball Courts

Address: 21 Canning Hwy, Victoria Park WA 6100

Map: Here

Outdoor: Yes

Lights: Yes

Another 'yes it has everything' park set up including three full-sized courts. There are lights and free to play on. As you'd expect of this quality, plenty of people playing so need to pick your times. Additionally, has bike paths, BBQs and, nice grassy areas so could spend a whole day there. Very nice spot!

08 Mardalup Park Court

Address: Brown St, East Perth WA 6004

Map: Here

Outdoor: Yes

Lights: No

Mardalup Park has the essentials but that's about it. A pretty barebones set-up but a place to work on those cross-ups and free throws if you need to scratch that itch. No lighting but another freebie so no harm to the bank account and a good couple of hours moving the body.

09 Weld Square Basketball Court

Weld Square Baksetball Court © Google Image Search

Address: Corner of Newcastle and Beaufort Streets, Perth 6000

Map: Here

Outdoor: Yes

Lights: No

Weld Square is one of those typical inner-city parks. Busy, but with shade and a half basketball court. Free so pretty popular with those wanting to brush up on their dribbling and shooting. Easy to access but no lighting on the court so need to pick your times.

Keen to test your skills? Register to play or come through to watch Red Bull Half Court - a 3v3 tournament with the winners heading to New York for the World Final.

In the meantime, get to know the coach of the NBA stars, Lethal Shooter on Red Bull TV.

53 min Life & Basketball: The Rise of Lethal Shooter Head behind the scenes to meet one of basketball's most incredible men – Chris Matthews, aka Lethal Shooter.