7 Perth rappers to watch

For a look at names setting the hip-hop agenda this year, Red Bull rounded up 20 of the Australian rappers ruling 2022 . Today, we’re zooming in even further and looking at the Perth artists doing big things.

Some of them are a few years into the game, others just dropped their first single. They're all exceptionally talented and destined for greatness, so read on to meet WA's finest.

Shadow

Shadow is one of Australia's best new rap talents. But don’t take our word for it -- he’ll tell you himself.

“I see myself on top in two years,” the Durban-born, Perth-based talent told us in no uncertain terms when he stepped up for Red Bull 64 Bars in 2021. “I’m going to keep grinding until it happens. I’m not gonna stop ... I was meant for this. I was built for it.”

Shadow has no shortage of bravado but it’s all part of his charm. Since signing with Golden Era Records, the label started by local hip-hop titans Hilltop Hoods, the 23-year-old has proven how hard he goes in the booth on singles like Russell Coight and Relocate. After starting 2022 with a feature on Huskii’s big debut album Antihero, we think he might be poised to reach "the top" ahead of schedule.

What to watch : Shadow’s Red Bull 64 Bars, to see his energetic flow in action.

3 min Shadow Red Bull 64 Bars

Jaycee

Singer, rapper, producer and multi-instrumentalist: Jaycee wears a lot of hats. The Perth quadruple-threat has been hard at work in the booth for a few years now, tackling ambitious projects like dropping a new song every week for 26 weeks back in 2020.

Already in 2022 he’s shared a pair of strong singles in Lose Your Cool and 83, both of which feature his signature blend of funk, soul, latino and reggae. And in recent years the Perth-bred talent has become one of the biggest Australian musicians on TikTok, racking up a cool 1.2 million followers. Most impressive, he’s done this all as an independent artist.

With his work ethic, skillset and a huge audience watching his every move, there’s no limit to how high Jaycee can take things.

What to watch : The video for super smooth new single 83.

Anesu

Anesu tackled gender and race with poise on the debut singles Black Girl and Crown, which arrived late last year. It’s music written from the heart – Anesu told Pilerats that Black Girl originated as a poem in tribute to their late sibling and was initially performed as part of a speech during the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020. With hunger, determination and something to say, we’re keen to see what the WA talent does next.

What to watch : The bright and bouncy Crown, to see Anesu in action.

Arno Faraji

Arno Faraji has a different energy to many of Australia’s rappers. The Zimbabwean-born talent often weaves his bars over electronic production – see Who Would Have Thought, his 2022 collaboration with dance act Just A Gent – for a sound that’s regularly tropical and synth-soaked but sometimes speeds up for something harder and faster. His versatility and unique approach sets him apart and makes him a truly exciting figure in Australia’s hip-hop scene.

What to watch : Bass Jumpin, Faraji’s biggest track.

MALi JO$E

In 2019, MALi JO$E turned heads with his woozy, engrossing single Mistakes. It was the perfect introduction to the Perth-based newcomer, showcasing his effortless flow and alt hip-hop sound.

In the years since, the WA talent has kept the good stuff coming with his 2021 EP Hours b4 Sunrise, a beautifully crafted seven track release that sonically lands somewhere between the beats of Kaytranada and soulful bars of J.Cole. Given he’s currently all of 20-years-old, we see big things ahead for MALi JO$E.

What to watch : 3:59:59, MALi JO$E’s latest.

Dallas Woods

He's not actually from Perth, but we'll bend the rules ever-so-slightly to give Dallas Woods a shoutout. The rapper, dancer and longtime Baker Boy collaborator grew up in Wyndham, a tiny town at the tip of Western Australia best known for its extreme temperatures and Big Croc statue.

Today, though, he's fast becoming one of the biggest things in Australian hip-hop. Woods' songs tackle the big stuff -- the justice system, racial stereotyping -- with skill, smarts and determination.

What to watch : His Red Bull 64 Bars, to see Dallas Woods' incredible flow in action.

Kayps

Kayps has a big supporter on his side in triple j. The station named him one of their Unearthed High artists for 2021 and listed him as a First Nations rapper to watch in their recent New Hitters special.

It's not hard to see why the broadcaster is getting behind the Walmatjarri and Bunuba artist -- his incredible breakneck speed flow is something many rappers spend years cultivating, but Kayps is only 17-years-old. Big things are coming.

What to watch : The 2021 single Nuisance, to see just how fast Kayps spits those bars.