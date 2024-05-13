These are the best places to ride pump track

Across the globe, pump track circuits have become the perfect place for BMX and mountain bike riders of all ages to learn new skills, race, and generally have fun riding for very little cost.

The inspiring story of Khothalang Leuta , who broke boundaries in cycling and influenced a generation from the pump track in her hometown of Roma, Lesotho, in Africa, demonstrates the power of pump tracks. Pump tracks can also mark the beginning of the journey for many young cyclists aspiring to turn professional. There is even a UCI World Championship for pump track, an event that was backed by Red Bull until 2022.

6 min The fastest girl in the village Khothalang Leuta discovers the joys of riding from the pump track in her hometown of Roma in Lesotho.

Pump tracks are now popping up in various locations and countries, with many of these circuits being built by the Swiss company Velosolutions. See below for some of the top locations – from Bariloche in Argentina to Berlin, Germany – where you can ride year-round.

01 Bariloche, Argentina

Bariloche, Argentina © Mark Magister/Red Bull Content Pool.

Argentina’s scenic Velosolutions Pump Track in Bariloche is near one of the most beautiful lakes in Patagonia. Its modern design works perfectly for all levels of rider.

02 Deqing, China

Deqing, China © Velosolutions

China is not only a huge country, but also home to one of the longest Velosolutions pump tracks in the world. With a total of 425m of track, 14 steep curves, an adjacent jump line and a track for children. The pump track is part of the picturesque Valley Magic Shangzhu - an outdoor paradise with a climbing tower, a gigantic labyrinth, giant pandas and idyllic gardens.

03 Cambridge, New Zealand

Cambridge, New Zealand © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

One of the longest, most sprawling tracks is also one of the most fun. The Velosolutions Pump Track in Cambridge, New Zealand, provides a 196m track alongside a 222m jump track with a bowl between the two – so there’s plenty to keep you occupied.

04 Harstad, Norway

Harstad, Norway © Velosolutions

The northern most Velosolutions pump track in the world is even above the Arctic Circle. The main track covers a distance of 258m while there is also a second pump track at the location.

05 Springdale, USA

Springdale, Arkansas, USA © Velosolutions

North-west Arkansas is one of the USA's premier mountain-biking destinations and home to the Oz Trails. The region's Jones Center has a year-round ice arena, junior swimming pool, basketball court, fitness centre, indoor running track, a Velosolutions Pump Track, and has over 500km of singletrack soft-track trails.

06 Fukushima, Japan

Fukushima, Japan © Velosolutions

The Shinchi Pump Park by Velosolutions is built on the Fisherman Disaster Prevention Green Space Park. The area was severely damaged by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. The reclaimed area near Fukushima is now a big recreation area and memorial. With three custom-designed tracks, catering for various skill levels and challenges covering a total space of 5,000sqm, with a combined total track length of 555m.

07 Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland © Dan Milner

Very close to the center of Edinburgh is "The Skelf" - a pump track at the foot of Arthur's Seat. The 160m long track is compact and peppered with several connecting sections and transfer lines that offer all kinds of challenges.

08 Schüpfheim, Switzerland

Schüpfheim, Switzerland © Velosolutions

Just look at that view! Schüpfheim is a municipality in the district of Entlebuch in the canton of Lucerne in Switzerland. Rollsport Park is hosting this year’s Swiss Qualifier and created a space for movement for all ages, combining a Velosolutions Pump Track with a skate bowl.

09 Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon, Portugal © Hugo Silva/Red Bull Content Pool

This is the spectacular setting of Velosolutions Pump Track, next to the famous Vasco da Gama Bridge. The main track is almost 300m in length and provides a challenging ride, testing skill and endurance to the max.