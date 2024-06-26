A City Running Guide to Perth: 5 must-do runs!

Welcome to Perth, one of the most stunning cities to live in Australia, but also the most isolated. It’s not somewhere that those on the east coast get to often, but it always makes you consider a more permanent move out west when you do spend any time there.

With great weather, the chance to see the sunset over the ocean, and an incredible coastline, it’s a great city for running. The weather can be challenging if you’re not a morning person, as daytime temperatures are borderline oppressive over summer. But if you plan ahead and take care, you’ll have some very memorable runs out west.

Let’s get into some of our favourite places to run in Perth.

01 Perth Bridges Loop

Distance: 10km

Terrain: Path

Elevation: Flat

We had to start with the bridges loop. It’s a great one for out of towners; if you’re staying in central Perth it’s super easy to get to, and if you’re staying out of the city centre you’ll want to come in to check it out anyway. Plus, I feel like every city has a good bridges loop, and Perth is no different. We’ve gone with the 10km option here but you could extend it easily if you wanted to. There are plenty of drink taps, and some seriously good views of the city to enjoy. Perth gets hot, so keep that in mind when planning this or any run in the city (and if it’s a really hot day, check out a beach loop below).

Perth Bridges 10km Run © Google Maps

Check it out on Strava here .

02 Lake Monger

Distance: 3.5km

Terrain: paved path

Elevation: Flat

Often called the ‘Albert Park of the West’ (no one calls it that, to be honest), Lake Monger does have plenty of similarities to its Melbourne counterpart. While it’s shorter at 3.5km, it boasts equally stunning views of the city skyline, long tree-lined straights, and a variety of wildlife. It’s a paved, two lane path that’s popular at all times.

The loop is also where some of Australia’s fastest athletes train when they’re in town. The Strava course record is held by local boy and international representative Matt Ramsden - who covered the 3.5km course in an astounding 9:21 (that’s 2:40 per kilometre).

Plenty of parking options here and you can really start wherever you like given it’s a loop course, but one popular place to start is on Lake Monger Drive at the southern end of the lake.

Lake Monger - Official 3.5km council loop © Natural Earth Data, Mapbox, OpenStreetMap

Check it out on Strava here .

03 Zamia Trail

Distance: 4.8km

Terrain: Compacted gravel

Elevation: Hilly

Everyone from Perth right now is nodding their head and kissing their teeth a little bit, aren’t you? I see you. You knew this would be on the list - but that doesn’t mean it’s not special.

This is a stunner of a spot and is located in Bold Park, which is about 15 minutes west of the Perth CBD.

Given its position between the city and the beach, and its elevated position, you get beautiful views of both - I think I’d prefer the city at sunrise, but if you’re more of an arvo person you can’t go wrong with the ocean views at sunset.

Anyway what we have here is a lovely piece of trail - more gravel fire roads than single track, with some solid elevation over a 5km loop. You could cruise it and just enjoy being amongst the bush setting and hearing the birds, or you could push the pace and get a very solid workout. Just be mindful it’s a popular spot so you might see walkers out and about.

Zamia Trail Perth Run © Natural Earth Data, Mapbox, OpenStreetMap

Check it out on Strava here .

04 Kings Park Perimeter Loop

Distance: 8.5km

Terrain: Path

Elevation: Hilly

If you can only do one run in Perth, I’m voting for this one. Kings Park is iconic - I would say it beats Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens and Sydney’s as well. It’s a big call, but that’s what you want to hear if you’re heading west for a run.

It’s a 400 hectare oasis perched overlooking Perth, and boasts some stunning views. You know what it takes to get a view though, don’t you? A hill. This is not a flat park. I wouldn’t say this is the place for a workout just because of the hills and also the likelihood of other park users being around, so think of it as more of a place to jog and catch up with a friend at the same time.

Like everywhere in Perth - avoid the hottest parts of the day; there is some shade but the route will be pretty exposed under the midday sun. It’s a loop so you can really start wherever - once you’re done you might like to grab a drink and head into the middle of the park to cool down and soak up the relaxing vibes.

Kings Park Perimeter Loop © Google Maps

Check it out on Strava here .

05 Cottesloe Parkrun

Distance: 5km

Terrain: Path

Elevation: Flat

If you’re a Parkrun fan (and why wouldn’t you be), you can’t go past the Cottesloe Parkrun course. This has to be one of the most scenic Parkruns in the world, running along Marine Parade right next to the water.

It’s mostly a sealed path with a small amount of gravel and sand to keep you on your toes, but not a challenging route (it’s not the fastest Parkrun in the world, but the views make up for it). There’s also drink taps along the way because even at 8am, Perth can be warm. Oh, and did we mention you get to run along the beach?

This one kicks off at the Surfer Statue (which is also cool to see), and you’ll find plenty to do in Cottesloe before and after your Parkrun - but maybe bring a towel to get the sand off your feet!

Cottesloe Parkrun © Google Maps

Check it out on Strava here .

So there you have it, five amazing Perth runs that'll take you across the city and past the beaches. From cityscapes to challenging sun-drenched spots Perth delivers it all.

