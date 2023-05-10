The 10 best skate parks in Europe

01 Skatepark Péitruss, Luxembourg

Luxembourg seems to care about its citizens. Local public transport is free, taxation is low and income is high, as is the quality of life. So it's not surprising that the skate parks are also exceptional. At least the skate park Péitruss in the Petruss Valley of Luxembourg, the capital of the Grand Duchy. The fact that Luxembourg is one of the leading financial centers on the continent and at the same time small enough that the prime minister and the skaters in charge of the project know each other from school days certainly helped with the construction of the 3400 m² park. However, a skate park like this is not a sure-fire success and a lot of creativity and work had to be put into it until the park with the honeycomb pattern was finished in all its beauty.

The park is not only full at the LXB Cup © Stefan Schwinghammer

02 Mystic Skatepark, Prague

On the island of Štvanice in Prague there is a beer tent, or more precisely a skate park with a tent roof, so that it can be ridden even in bad weather. The Mystic Park has gained notoriety primarily through the Mystic Cup of the same name, a contest that has been held since 1994 and was one of the largest contests in the world around the turn of the millennium. Over the years, the park has been rebuilt and revised several times and offers everything that makes a street skater's heart beat faster. In 2022, the Red Bull Team also came along on the Drop-In Tour.

Ryan Sheckler - Back Lip © Anthony Acosta Alex Sorgente - Flip Back Disaster © Anthony Acosta Gustavo Ribeiro - Nosebluntslide © Anthony Acosta Jamie Foy - Back Tail © Anthony Acosta Max Habanec - Tre Flip © Anthony Acosta Drop-In demo crew © Anthony Acosta Jamie Foy - Heelflip © Anthony Acosta Ryan Sheckler - Kickflip Indy © Anthony Acosta

03 The Cradle, Brixlegg

Danny León im Brixlegger Cradle Skatepark © Luis Gallo

In 2002, the Cradle Skatepark was created in Brixlegg, Tyrol, a small town that one would rather attribute to snowboarding. But the local skateboard club contacted the legendary Dreamland crew from Oregon, who were also responsible for Burnside Park, and that's how one of the best bowls in the world was created - including the iconic cradle (quasi an upright bowl in which you can carve overhead). ), which gave the park its name. To date, new obstacles have been concreted by the skateboard club, which is why the park now has an area of ​​over 4,000 m².

04 Southbank, London

"You can't move history" - was the slogan of the Long Live Southbank campaign that saved the oldest continuously skated skate spot in the world. The substructure of the Southbank Center in London was not planned as a skatepark but has been used as one for over 40 years. In addition to ledges and steps, it is above all the distinctive banks that characterize the spot. In 2013, the spot was to be demolished due to renovations and replaced with a new skate park. But the LLSB campaign was able to prevent this and even managed to reopen an area for skaters that had been closed off since 2004. A skate park can hardly offer more history and street feeling.

John Rattray – Frontside Bluntslide © Wig Worland Jeremy Jones – Wallie © Mark Kendrick Southbank, London © Rich West

05 Skate Park Du Prado Marseille

The bowl on the beach in the port city of Marseille in southern France is one of the most famous pilgrimage sites for skateboarders in the world. Not only was she a level in Tony Hawk's Pro Skaters 2, she even got her own documentary. The park, which consists of several connected bowls, was built in 1991 at a time when there were not many comparable parks. That's why international contests were held there from the start and countless well-known pros visited it. Since that time he has had a permanent place on the skateboarding calendar of events. Over the years, the park has changed its face again and again through numerous different paintings and graffiti, and new talents have always emerged. What has remained constant, however, is how perfect the spot is for transition lovers.

37 min Back to the Bowl Explore the history of one of the world's most iconic skate spots as told by the riders who made it famous.

06 North Brigade Cologne

The North Brigade Skatepark is one of the oldest still existing skateparks in Europe. It was founded in 1992 by a private initiative and since the complete renovation in 2014 it has once again been one of the top skate parks in the world. Since the conversion, numerous contests have taken place and many well-known teams came to visit for demos. On an area of ​​2,800 m², the park leaves nothing to be desired. Street area, mini ramp, large bowl, smaller kidney bowl - everything is available. It should be noted, however, that the park is only skateable during opening hours and there is an entrance fee.

Torey Pudwill, Backside Tailslide, 2022 © Leo Rosas / Red Bull Content Pool

07 Skate Agora Barcelona

Barcelona is known as a street skate Mecca. The whole city is basically one skate park. But of course there are also real skate parks there – and some pretty good ones too! The Skate Agora Park, for example, is a bit out of the way in Badalona, ​​but it's worth the drive. Not only is the park almost directly on the beach and you can go for a swim after the session, it was also built by California Skateparks in 2015 for a street league event. So you have quasi-certified ramps here, which the contest elite have already measured themselves against.

The Skate Agora Park at the opening © Miguel Triano / Red Bull Content Pool

08 Bryggeriet Malmö

Skateboarding and school don't mix well, do you think? It's different in Malmo. There even a skateboard high school was founded on an old brewery site. And of course a skate hall should not be missing. In addition to a vertramp and two bowl sections, this also includes an extensive street area, which is renewed every year. The school fees are well spent. If you are now thinking about taking your Abitur in Sweden, you unfortunately have to know that only students from Scandinavia are accepted. However, you can also skate the hall without going to school in high school.

The skate park looks different every school year. © Emmylou Holmgren-Elebrink

09 Kroksbäck Skatepark Malmö

Alex Sorgente – Madonna © Anthony Acosta / Red Bull Content Pool

Despite having only around 350,000 inhabitants, Malmö is one of the skateboard hotspots worldwide (with its own skateboard officer in the city administration) and has therefore had several extremely good skate parks in addition to the skate hall in the skateboard high school since 2005. One of them is Stapelbäddsparken, the largest park in Scandinavia, another is Kroksbäck. The park was built in 2016 for the Vans Park Series and hosted the first World Park Skating Championships. If you want to imitate your favorite transition skaters, you can also travel to Chelle in France, where there is another park from the contest series.

4 min Vans Park Series Malmo Highlights Alex Sorgente Wins Vans Park Series Malmö Stop

10 Skate Hall Berlin

In Berlin there is basically nothing that does not exist - of course a skate hall should not be missing. Located on the RAW site in Friedrichshain, in the immediate vicinity of the Warsaw banks and the Dogshit Spot (a small but also very fine skate park), you will find everything a skateboard heart desires here. In its many years of existence, the hall has already seen some conversions and currently offers a large street area made of the smoothest concrete, a wooden bowl newly built in 2022, as well as a small snake run in the outdoor area. There you can also hang out comfortably in the beer garden after the session in summer. And if you want to go street skating in Berlin, you can find out more HERE.

Skatehalle Berlin © Skatehalle Berlin