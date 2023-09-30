© Philip Platzer
Skydiving
Skydiving: Are these the 5 most incredible clips of all time?
Switching planes while free falling or flying in a wingsuit over the world's most famous ski slope. These are 5 insane skydiving clips!
"Above the clouds..." When Reinhard Mey warbled these lines, the freedom up there may already have been limitless, but flying was more of an elitist experience. If we jump from 1974 to the here and now, very few bucket lists can do without the entry "skydive". Inspired by spectacular skydive videos on the web, we summon up all our courage - for day X.
Jumping from a height of over 4000 metres, free falling for minutes and an adrenaline rush that no free-fall tower in the world can match. The next level in skydiving is represented by breathtaking tricks and stunts or various formations in free fall. Ready to Jump off: Our Top 5 of the best skydive clips, some of which should make aviation history!
Plane Swap
26 min
Luke Aikins successfully achieves Plane Swap
On April 24 Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington’s attempt at a first-ever Plane Swap was partially accomplished.
Above the Arizona desert with its red canyons, two Cessna 182s take off in parallel for a dive. On board: Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington! You're not going to... You bet I am: In April 2022, together with his no less daring cousin, Aikins puts into practice the idea that has been haunting the Red Bull Air Force pilot's flying brain since the 90s. Get out of his own aircraft, skydive to the other unmanned aircraft and land it safely - all in free fall at around 225 km/h. Find out who manages the stunt and who has to pull the ripcord beforehand in the clip.
In a wingsuit over the Streif
2 min
From a purely technical point of view, the best downhill skiers in the ski circus may come pretty close to flying when they speed down the legendary Streif. The start house on the Hahnenkamm is at 1,665 metres. Within three seconds, the skiers accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h, later to over 140 kilometres per hour. Without slats under their feet, but with a top speed of 250 km/h in a wingsuit, the Red Bull Skydive Team dared the hellish ride. Mousetrap, Hausbergkante or the steep slope - from these perspectives you have never seen the key passages of the Streif!
Felix Baumgartner: POV clip from the edge of the world
8 min
Red Bull Stratos
Experience the incredible achievement of the Red Bull Stratos mission through Felix Baumgartner’s eyes.
"Sometimes you really have to get up high to see how small you are." These were Felix Baumgartner 's last words before his jump from the stratosphere, which, in addition to numerous aeronautical world records, also provided scientific lessons for the astronauts of tomorrow. Over the years, there has been a lot of footage of the Red Bull Stratos event. But have you seen the POV clip that shows the edge of the world and the subsequent mega-jump through the eyes of the Austrian? Seven action cams on the suit provide razor-sharp as well as dizzying footage at Mach 1.25 (1357.6 km/h).
BlaniX File 3
Another coup by Max Manow, Marco Waltenspiel and Co. is the stunt trilogy "BlaniX File". And if you've seen the third part, you can safely skip the "Top Gun" sequel. At an altitude of 4000 (!) metres, five wingsuit pilots virtually become interceptors for two gliders gliding mirror-inverted. Flying in formation, the sky acrobats from the Red Bull Skydive Team come within a few centimetres of the two planes - pretty Hollywood!
Game of A.I.R.
3 min
Game of AIR
Polish skydiving star Maja Kuczyńska and race pilot Łukasz Czepiela create an incredible aerial competition.
Man vs. plane. Maja Kuczyńska or Łukasz Czepiela? Inspired by the so-called Game of S.K.A.T.E. from the skateboarding scene, the skydiver and the aerobatic pilot from the Red Bull family battle it out without further ado above the clouds of Slovenia. One shows a trick - a front flip, for example - and the other follows suit. Each fail leads to a letter. Whoever gets an A.I.R. first loses the battle. Spoilers to the video: A flip twist brings the decision!