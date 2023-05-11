The Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic is a true surfing paradise and anyone who has ever stood on a surfboard knows that. For decades, the Canary Islands have been a popular winter destination for surfers from all over Europe -- and not without reason, because the Surf travelers can look forward to pleasantly warm water, solid barrels and powerful waves. Who could resist that?

Are you ready for the challenge? These are the 8 best surf spots on the Canary Islands!

El Quemao in all its beauty © Quemao Class

01 El Quemao: The Pipeline of the Canary Islands

Natxo González shows how to surf El Quemao to survive © Guillermo Cervera

Location: La Santa, Lanzarote

If the Canary Islands are the "Hawaii of Europe," El Quemao is undoubtedly the "Pipeline of the Canaries" -- powerful and tremendously fast! The volcanic subsoil also leaves little room for mistakes. The reef wave is a world class wave that is as beautiful as it is dangerous and reserved for the absolute surfing elite.

I try to come to Lanzarote at least once a year. El Quemao is super technical, and dangerous and has given me incredible moments with the island's locals. I caught one of the best waves of my life there and that's why it's one of my all-time favourite waves! Natxo González

02 El Confital: Urban treat

Kanarischer Klassiker: El Confital © Tony Mateo/Red Bull Content Pool

Location: Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Gran Canaria

El Confital is considered one of the best rights waves in Europe! Perfect barrels and steep walls for massive turns -- the wave in the capital of Gran Canaria is an absolute treat! It's also one of the most consistent options in the Canary Islands and well sheltered from the trade winds. On big winter days, the wave can be a real challenge, especially at high tide. As with almost all urban surf spots, the line-up at El Confital can also get quite crowded.

03 Lobos: Secluded Paradise

Location: Isla de Lobos, Fuerteventura

On the uninhabited island of Lobos north of Fuerteventura you'll find a famous and rocky surfing gem that delivers extremely long rides on a good day. However, the right-hand wave can only be reached by sea and unfortunately it has become quite crowded in the Spanish surfing paradise in recent years.

04 El Frontón: The name says it all

El Frontón - a gift from the gods © Richard Alemán/Frontonking.com

Location: Galdar, Gran Canaria

El Frontón is a world-class wave that delivers what it promises -- translated, "Frontón" means "wall". Without a doubt, El Frontón is one of the most brutal, dangerous and incredible tubes in the world. Located in the small community of Gáldar, the spot, which is considered one of the greatest sanctuaries of bodyboarding, magically attracts the crème de la crème of surfing every year.

05 La Izquierda de las Palmeras (Spanish Left): Pure vegetable

La Izquierda de Las Americas © Edu Bartolomé

Location: Arona, Teneriffa

Las Américas beach is located in the south of Tenerife, not far from the municipality of Arona, which offers travelers an incredibly wide range of leisure activities. The name "Izquierda de las Palmeras" goes back to the name of the Canary Island date palm that can be found everywhere along the beach promenade of Las Américas. The spot is often just called "La Izquierda" or "Las Palmeras" by the locals. However, the most common designation is the nickname "Spanish Left", which surfers from other nations renamed the wave in the late 1970s.

Due to its geographical location, the wave can be very capricious and conditions often change at the last minute. The wave works best at high tide, although the spot then invites you to take off with spectacular airs.

06 La Izquierda de La Santa: Magic Sanctuary

Location: La Santa, Lanzarote

La Izquierda de La Santa is a magical wave, treated like a treasured sanctuary by the locals. It is one of the four waves found in La Santa Bay. El Quemao is also there, as are Centrito and La Dereche de La Santa. La Izquierda delivers powerful barrels and extremely maneuverable ramps.

07 El Hierro: Highest quality

Laura Coviella riding a waves © Gines Diaz/Red Bull Content Pool

Location: Fuerteventura

El Hierro is one of the most legendary spots on Fuerteventura. Located in the north, on Majanicho Beach, this wave also breaks on volcanic rock and is known for its consistency and high quality. Both the left and right (bubbles) deliver vertical and perfect barrels on good days.

08 El Corral: Rocky and difficult

Location: El Hierro

In the north of the island of El Hierro is El Corral, a long and powerful left that can get very big and likes to barrel often. Like everyone else on this list, it's a very challenging wave that breaks on the reef. An additional handicap is the difficult access, which is about an hour's walk from the village, and the complexity of getting in and out.

