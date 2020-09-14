15 Sydney rappers ruling 2020

Earlier this year, we rounded up 20 of the Australian rappers ruling 2020 . Looking across the country, we picked out the likes of Genesis Owusu, Sophiya, Dallas Woods, Lisi and No Money Enterprise as the names leading the next generation of rap stars.

Today, we’re drilling down even further and focussing on the Sydney artists doing big things. Some of the names on this list you would have seen in our nationwide roundup; others are brand new. They're all exceptionally talented and destined for greatness, so read on to meet the Sydney rappers doing our city proud.

The Kid LAROI

You’d be hard pressed to find a local artist having a bigger 2020 than The Kid LAROI.

The Redfern-bred rapper has spent past few months conquering the US charts -- first his track ‘Go’ placed at #23 on the US Billboard charts in June, then he soared all the way to #8 with his debut mixtape F*CK LOVE in August. Not counting Iggy Azalea, it’s the highest an Australian hip-hop artist has ever placed on the Billboard charts.

He’s also amassed over 100 million streams in the US already and charted in the UK, too. The kicker? LAROI’s still only sixteen.

What to watch: His hit ‘Go’, a collaboration with the late Juice WRLD. 20 million views can’t be wrong.

OneFour

The other Sydney rap names dominating 2020 are, of course, OneFour. The Mount Druitt drill pioneers aren’t just a success, they’re a phenomenon that gives voice to an experience of life in Australia that is all too often ignored.

2020 has seen the group release two of their biggest tracks yet -- ‘Say It Again’ with US rapper A$AP Ferg and the soapie-referencing ‘Home and Away’, which features unforgettable rhymes like “I didn't grow up 'round all those beaches / But I still got bros at the Bay”.

While the path ahead for the group isn’t without hurdles, at this point, they’re too big to be silenced.

What to watch: ‘In The Beginning’, which isn’t modest about their influence: “In the beginning, it was only me and the gang / Introduced this country to drillin' / All of a sudden they all wanna bang”.

Youngn Lipz

Drill isn’t the only thing coming out of Sydney’s Western Suburbs right now. With the mammoth success of his debut track ‘Misunderstood’, Cabramatta son Youngn Lipz proved there’s a big appetite for smooth, heartfelt R&B in the ‘burbs.

Since ‘Misunderstood’ introduced him to the world last October, YL has been busy proving both his talent and work ethic -- dropping another four singles as well as stopping by for a guest verse on S1MBA’s big ‘Rover’ remix in the space of around nine months. With a first year this good, we can’t wait to see how big YL can take things in the rest of 2020.

What to watch: ‘Misunderstood’, the lovesick hit that started it all.

Barkaa

Barkaa only began putting out music in 2020 but already, she’s turning the right heads. Hip-hop tastemaker Hau Latukefu named the proud Malyangapa, Barkindji rapper one to watch and Jimblah dubbed her track 'For My Tittas' “Blak greatness” in our round-up of the most underrated Australian hip-hop tracks ever . Not bad for someone still in the first six months of their career.

Watch to watch: ‘For My Tittas’, Barkaa’s powerful debut single.

Triple One

With their mix of biting rap, earworm melodies and bittersweet vocals, Triple One have managed to secure both underground cred and mainstream success.

Lil Dijon, Marty Bugatti, Obi Ill Terrors and Billy Gunns have even found international fans -- but first and foremost, they still set out to rep the Inner West. “You see in America they always represent so hard where they’re from. We tried to take that and run with it, because it’s a great thing to be proud of where you’re from,” Marty told Red Bull in an interview this year .

With their debut album Panic Force set for release later this year, things are poised to get even bigger for Triple One from here.

What to watch: ‘Salina’, the new taste of their forthcoming album.

Raj Mahal

He was born in Boston, but Raj Mahal calls Sydney home now. We’re very glad to have him: experimental electronics, menacing lyricism and Caribbean flavours all fuse together in his music, bringing something new and exciting to the local scene.

The US export has been releasing music since 2017 but things have really taken off for Raj in the past 12 months -- you might have heard him spit rhymes on Nerve’s track ‘A.S.M.R.’, or felt the power of his blistering 2019 single ‘No Suckers’. With a new EP set to drop very soon, we’d wager Raj Mahal is about to ascend to a whole new level.

What to watch: ‘Glimpse’, his fierce new collaboration with Dante Knows.

Kymie

It’s early days for South African-bred, Sydney-based Kymie, but already she’s on a roll. Her music isn’t afraid to swerve between R&B, pop and rap; bringing the club-ready attitude on ‘Can’t Relate’ then following it up with even more swagger on ‘Drop It Down’. This isn’t an artist who’ll be typecast doing just one thing. -- Words by Jack Tregoning

What to watch: ‘Drop It Down’ is pure, uncut Kymie.

Kapulet

He’s only one song in, but we’re confident Kapulet is poised for big things. The Mount Druitt rapper dropped his debut single ‘Phone My Line’ in August and watched it immediately blow up , racking up over a quarter of a million views in its first few weeks.

Kapulet runs with the OneFour crew -- the group’s Spenny has a guest verse on ‘Phone My Line’ -- but rather than drill, he makes melodic, Afroswing-infused jams. Kapulet says he’s got a new song with OneFour’s J Emz “in the bag”, so watch this space.

What to watch: ‘Phone My Line’, the song you won’t be able to get out of your head.

Hooligan Hefs

A proud son of Doonside, Hooligan Hefs holds nothing back in his music. His audacious mix of assaultive rap, drill production and hard dance music has earned a legion of fans and stacked up millions of streams from the all-out blitz of tracks like ‘The Party’, ‘No Effect’ and ‘IYKYK (They Know Who)’. He’s done it all as an independent artist too. -- Words by Jack Tregoning

What to watch: To get on Hooligan Hef’s 2020 vibe, fire up ‘F.A.M.E.’ featuring Masi Rooc, Hooliganskinny and Hooks. Enemies, you’ve been told.

Tasman Keith

He proudly hails from Bowraville but Tasman Keith is settled in Sydney now, so we’re claiming him for the purposes of this list.

As a kid, Tasman moved between the city and the country as his dad -- legendary rapper Wire MC -- chased music dreams of his own. In Bowraville, Tasman crowded into the small town’s lone music studio with his cousins , where he’d stay for hours recording rhymes and posting them to SoundCloud.

That dedication paid off: today, Tasman is a formidable voice in hip-hop, packing the triple threat of raw talent, clever lyricism and puffed-chest bravado.

What to watch: Tasman's blistering 64 Bars for Red Bull TV.

Isaac Puerile

Blacktown looms large in ‘2012’, the latest release from rising rapper Isaac Puerile. Littered with adlay wordplay and references to the train lines of Western Sydney, the song is an ode to the teenage years he spent running amok and raising hell. It’s one of six tracks Puerile has dropped in a prolific twelve months and with a work ethic that strong, you know he's got the dedication it requires to get all the way to the top.

What to watch: The flashback fever dream that is ‘2012’.

ChillinIt

Without any major label or mainstream media support, ChillinIt has become one of the biggest things in Australian hip-hop.

The self-made success of Hurstville’s Blake James Turnell has been incredible to watch: his video for ‘Overdrive’, filmed as he walks down Sydney’s Enmore Road rapping and dodging pedestrians unaware they’re about to be immortalised on YouTube, has amassed over 3 million views. His debut album Women, Weed and Wordplay infiltrated the ARIA nominations and his new LP, The Octagon, climbed to #2 on the local album charts earlier this year.

As one representative YouTube comment reads: “This kid has changed the game in Aussie rap”.