Valorant Pro Settings – How the pros play

01 DPI (mouse sensitivity)

Finding the right mouse sensitivity depends on a few factors. You should be able to rotate your mouse pad 180-360 degrees in-game without slipping off the pad.

A lower DPI is recommended for sensitivity in shooters. A standard would be 800 or 1600. In-game, the Sensitivity: Aim factor for the pros ranges from 0.35 to 0.45.

Scope sensitivity, the factor by which your sensitivity changes when you use the scope on weapons, is 1.00 for 76% of professional players. The average here is 0.95.

02 Graphics settings and resolution

The first setting for your video settings is the display mode. Most pros prefer the full screen here. You should not exceed 1920x1080 pixels for the resolution, higher resolutions only require more computing power.

The FPS settings should mainly be set to "Off" in the "FPS Limit Always" item. Your frames should not be capped below 60 in game either. In the event that there is an "Nvidia Reflex Low Latency" option in your settings, you can set it to "On + Boost" to get even more performance out of your graphics.

For the graphics settings, it is advisable to activate the "Multithreaded Rendering" option. This allows the game to run on multiple threads on your computer and be played more smoothly. For true performance play, it's worth keeping all other graphics settings as low as possible to get as many frames per second as possible.

In the "Stats" area you can display various information about the current computing power, ping, and other connections. Here you have to decide for yourself whether and if so, which information you want to have displayed permanently.

03 Audio

Perceiving opponents and their sounds in Valorant is crucial to always get the maximum information output of your environment. Many pros play without the in-game background music because they either don't want to hear music or have their own running. The most important setting in this tab is the speaker configuration. This should definitely be set to "Stereo" so that you can assign movement sounds to the direction of origin.

04 Crosshairs

The crosshair is the most personal choice in any game setting. Here you can let off steam. However, we don't want to withhold a few crosshairs from the pros from you. Most players use a dot, circle, or cross for aiming by default. In the user menu under "Crosshairs" you can make all sorts of adjustments to your primary and visor crosshair.

05 Pro Settings

cNed (Natus Vincere)

DPI: 800, sensitivity 0.32

Crosshairs

Colour: White (#ffffff)

Outline: Off

Midpoint: off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Transparency: 1

Length: 5

Thickness: 2

Offset: 0

Motion Error: Off

Fire Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Motion Error: Off

Fire Error: Off

Import Code: 0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.8

Xeppaa (Cloud 9)

DPI: 800, sensitivity 0.35

Crosshairs

Colour: White (#ffffff)

Outline: Off

Midpoint: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Transparency: 1

Length: 4

Thickness: 2

Motion Error: Off

Fire Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Motion Error: Off

Fire Error: Off

Import Code: 0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.8

keloqz (Team Heretics)

DPI: 400, Sensitivity 0,44

Crosshairs

Colour: Cyan (#00ffff)

Outline: Off

Midpoint: On

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Transparency: 1

Length: 4

Thickness: 2

Offset: 2

Motion Error: Off

Fire Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Motion Error: Off

Fire Error: Off

Import Code: 0;P;c;5;h;0;d;1;z;1;a;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Mimi (G2 Gozen)

DPI: 400, Sensitivity 0,365

Crosshairs

Colour: Cyan (#00ffff)

Outlines: On

Midpoint: off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Transparency: 1

Length: 4

Thickness: 2

Offset: 2

Motion Error: Off

Fire Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Motion Error: Off

Fire Error: Off

Import Code: 0;P;c;5;o;0.25;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Formerly in CSGO, mimi celebrates new successes in Valorant © Michal Konkol/Riot Games

ScreaM (Karmine Corp)

DPI: 400, Sensitivity 0,741

Crosshairs

Colour: Cyan (#00ffff)

Outlines: On

Midpoint: On

Transparency of center: 1

Center diameter: 3

inner lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Motion Error: Off

Fire Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Motion Error: Off

Fire Error: Off

Import Code: 0;P;c;5;u;896413FF;o;1;d;1;z;3;s;0;m;1;0b;0;1b;0