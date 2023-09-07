Meet 5 future surfing stars who are ready to shake up the WSL Final 5

With the Rip Curl WSL Finals ready to run at California's Lower Trestles from September 8-13, come and meet the future stars from around the world who are ready to usher in a new era, and make the sport their own.

01 Griffin Colapinto

The California kid with the world at his feet, Griffin Colapinto stormed to a sensational second-place finish at the end of the regular 2023 WSL Championship Tour season, a win at the Surf Ranch Pro and runner-up results at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach and the Surf City El Salvador Pro the high points in his career-best year.

Griffin Colapinto at The Box is a beautiful thing © Trevor Moran/Red Bull Content Pool

Colapinto's stellar season in the jersey didn't come at the expense of his freesurfing exploits, if anything they reached new levels, as seen in the recent Quiksilver release Repeater, and our own Sessions edit from Lower Trestles.

With the one-day Rip Curl WSL Finals being held at Colapinto's beloved home break of Lower Trestles, expect sparks to fly when the enigmatic and wildly energetic 25-year-old excitement machine hits the water in front of an adoring hometown crowd who fuel his fire more than they'd know.

"It's more fun to do it for other people," says Colapinto. "If you're just doing it for yourself it'd be an empty feeling at the end, but if you're giving everyone this awesome experience and excitement along the journey then it feels good for you too."

"Winning a world title in front of friends and family at Lowers would be the dream of dreams!"

02 Caroline Marks

The youngest-ever female to compete in a World Surf League event, American Caroline Marks has tasted enough success to know that she's hungry for a whole lot more. Forget peer pressure, Marks’s two older brothers provided all the necessary incentive she needed to ascend the ranks in surfing, and with a surf break across the road from the family home in Florida she had the perfect training facility growing up.

Caroline Marks lays it on rail in the Mentawai Islands © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

Marks's meteoric rise continued when the family moved to California to support her quest for success. She qualified for the WSL Championship Tour in 2017, won Rookie Of The Year in 2018, won two Championship Tour events to finish second in the world in 2019 and now in 2023 she's surfing in her first-ever WSL Finals after finishing third in the world at the end of the regular season.

"Caroline has always had a crazy backhand," says local heavyweight Griffin Colapinto, when asked if Marks can win a world title. "Then when she moved to San Clemente and refined it at Lowers, I think she now she has the best backhand in women's surfing."

We'll take that as a yes.

03 Molly Picklum

Young Australian Molly Picklum took our her first WSL Championship Tour win in February at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach in Hawaii and left Hawaii in the yellow jersey. Surprised? Not one bit. "It’s fuel for the fire, it doesn’t feel like a relief, it feels like go time," she stated soon after.

Molly Picklum catches a wave in Tahiti © Domenic Mosqueira/Red Bull Content Pool

While it's a shock to see a 20-year-old start winning at the highest level when you study Stephanie Gilmore closely, train with Mick Fanning, call tennis legend Ash Barty a friend and work with mind-coach-to-the-stars Ben Crowe on your performance, you're only ever setting yourself up for success.

“My goals don’t change much," Picklum confided at the start of the year. "I just want to see how good I can get. I want to chase world titles, and I believe they’re on my radar if things go my way. I need to jam my foot in the door, keep going where I’m going and see what comes of it. My main goal is just to give it everything I’ve got in every moment I get. If I do that, I’m happy, and the rest will follow on from there."

10 min Molly Picklum Highly Qualified Australian Rookie Molly Picklum is all set to take on the World Surf League World Tour

04 João Chianca

João Chianca is the Brazilian surfer who nobody saw coming. Long known as the younger brother of big wave lord Lucas Chianca , João grew up surfing the insane waves of La Barrinha, while the Championship Tour battled it out at the other end of the beach in the Chianca's hometown of Saquarema.

João Chianca © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

A starring role in No Contest's 2019 expose of Chianca's hometown shone a light on his prodigious talent, and suddenly sponsorship and newfound confidence followed. In a shortened 2021 Challenger Series season, Chianca snuck into 12th place and narrowly qualified for the Championship Tour.

An unlucky rookie run saw him narrowly relegated once again, but that proved all the motivation Chianca needed to come back with a vengeance.

"My brother is showing he belongs, he’s up on a level with Gabriel Medina and Filipe Toledo, and we’re so proud of him," says João’s sibling, Lucas 'Chumbo' Chianca . "It took him so much hard work to get there, and now he’s there he’s enjoying it and living every single moment, and making everybody proud.

After an incredible breakthrough Championship Tour win at the MEO Rip Curl Portugal Pro, and the kind of consistent results required to build a world title campaign Chianca comes into California ranked fourth, with nothing but more success on his mind.

19 min Rio Pro 2019 Join host Ashton Goggins as he takes you on a whistle-stop tour of Rio de Janeiro ahead of the the Rio Pro.

05 Jack Robinson

Jack Robinson might have lived in Western Australia his whole life but he grew up in the global spotlight and now aged 25 the prodigy is truly delivering on the hype.

A season-opening win at the Billabong Pro Pipeline and a big win at the Tahiti Pro to close out the regular Championship Tour schedule saw Robinson briefly wear the yellow jersey en route to recording the best year of his career so far.

Jack Robinson is on top of the world © WSL/Heff

"It’s been a long time coming and so much work has gone into it all that it’s nice to finally see everything paying off," he says. "I just want to really enjoy the moment, appreciate where I’m at, and be thankful."

While Robinson has long been known as a top tube rider, he’s surprised the world with his ability in waves of all shapes and sizes while racing to an incredible five Championship Tour victories in just three seasons. Well, surprised everyone but himself, that is.

Jack Robinson at J-Bay © Tyrone Bradley/Red Bull Content Pool

"I was born in Perth, which was cool because the waves are small and I could get into them without any worries," says Robinson. "Then I moved to Margaret River when I was five and started surfing the little reef breaks around town. From there I’ve just worked my way up through all the different waves, and am pretty comfortable everywhere."

Does Robinson have one more surprise in-store for the world this week? Stay tuned for the Rip Curl WSL Finals, from September 8-13.