Racing in an event like Red Bull Defiance is an emotional rollercoaster of highs and lows, but knowing about the biggest challenges you'll have to face beforehand gives you the best chance of making it to the finish.

Whether it’s a weekend warrior race or a multi-stage 10-day expedition, the mental and physical tests you'll encounter and the pitfalls you will face, are just the same.

Red Bull Defiance challenges athletes mentally and physically © Miles Holden/Red Bull Content Pool

Over-ambition, disorientation, overthinking, injury and the unknown can all ruin a race unless you know how to deal with them and once you’re done, you need to prepare for the after effects of such an emotional high.

So, we spoke to two ‘test pilots’ from adventure event organiser Rat Race, Darren Grigas and Allie Baile y, to get their tips on how to overcome the challenges and have a great adventure.

1. Over-ambition

Setting overly ambitious goals and being determined to achieve them at all costs, no matter how much you're struggling, is one of the biggest pitfalls for an adventure racer whatever the length of event.

“If you set an overly optimistic target, you'll end up pushing too hard and risk blowing out altogether,” Grigas says. “You have to learn when to push and when to pace yourself.

Darren Grigas © Rat Race Adventures

“You need to accept that being short on your goal midway through doesn’t mean you can’t recover and pull back. If you get to the point where you’re in bits and your pulse is throbbing through your head and neck, just slow down and take five or 10 minutes rest. A short break is better than a DNF.

“Also, think about how you want to feel when you finish, but also how you want to feel the next day. Do I want to completely screw myself over and be coughing up lumps on the line and barely be able to move tomorrow?”

2. Disorientation

Keeping hydrated is one of the most important jobs for an adventure racer, but it’s not just about taking in water. In hot and sweaty races, the loss of salt and electrolytes can lead to serious disorientation.

“The more you sweat, the more salts you lose and people often forget to take salts,” Grigas states. “Newbies in particular often make the mistake of thinking they’re alright because they’re drinking and drinking.

Stay on top of your hydration and energy needs © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

“If you’re not taking in the salts and electrolytes, you can wilt, your mind goes and it’s hard to keep your bearings. If you start to trip on something on the floor or clip the back of your foot, it's an early sign you're dehydrated.

“I’ve been in a position once where, 50 miles into darkness, I had to drop to my knee and rummage around for rations for fear of passing out – gels, powders, salt tablets or even McDonalds salt sachets will do the job.”

3. Overthinking

Adventure racing can play havoc with your mind and even in a short race, the hours of peddling, paddling or pacing give plenty of time to be alone with your thoughts. That’s one of the joys – but also one of the challenges.

“One of the most difficult obstacles I’ve faced is myself,” Bailey explains. “When I'm busy and concentrated it’s okay, but on long slow sections I start to get feelings of depression, anxiety, self-loathing and doubt.

Allie Bailey © Rat Race Adventures

“Last year I was in the Panama jungle and every ounce of energy was being used on physically moving, so there was nothing for my brain. My thoughts bubbled over and with no phone or companions, I started to fall apart.

“I had no distraction, so I had to take these feelings apart and sit with them because they weren’t going anywhere. I cried, smashed up trees and sat in silence. But I learnt that these things pass if you are strong and resilient.

“You have to stay in control of your brain and it's important to identify triggers and prepare how you'll deal with them before you start a race. You need a mental first aid kit filled with things that will help you.”

Don't overthink the race when you race © Rat Race Adventures

4. Injury

Getting injured midway through the race is one of the hardest things for an adventure racer to cope with, but for many the consequences of pushing on are outweighed by the determination to get to the finish.

“In one race, my leg started giving out midway through and I was in a lot of pain,” Grigas reveals. “But I was determined to keep going so I did 120 miles on painkillers. I made the finish, but I was on crutches for a couple of weeks afterwards. I wouldn’t recommend this, but for me it was worth it.”

To carry on racing is a big judgement call © Miles Holden/Red Bull Content Pool

“You do what you have to do and, mentally, it’s one step at a time. You have to decide yourself how much you want to give. I worked out the painkillers gave me two hours of relatively pain-free travel, so I went all out to get as far as I could as fast as I could before the pain came back.

“When you’re struggling, you can get a lot of support from the people around you. Everyone’s nursing their own wounds one way or another, but there’s often good camaraderie and if you’re having a bad day, someone’s there to pick you up.”

5. Battling the unknown

Part of the fun of adventure racing is the unknown and having an ability to expect the unexpected and adapt to anything that might be thrown at you is a vital part of the toolbox.

Even if you know the route and all the checkpoints, changing weather could turn a simple trek into a monster; rough water could make the competent kayaker full of fear; or headwinds could double the time on a bike.

Adapt to the conditions as best as you can © Rat Race Adventures

“There's always an element of unknown – the route changes, you get lost, sometimes you double back on yourself,” Bailey explains. “Sometimes an 18-mile day turns into a 28-mile day ‘by accident’.

“You need to be adaptable and proactive on these adventures. There will be good days and bad days, but the most important thing is to be kind and patient with yourself and with each other.”

6. Deprivation

Once the race is over, the challenges aren’t over, because the highs of competing in and completing an adventure race are so immense, the comedown can be hard to handle.

“Coming back from a something so different to what you know day-to-day can be hugely emotional,” Bailey admits. “It's hard to adjust back to normal life and you feel like nobody else understands what you’ve been through. It’s not long before your family, your mates and your work colleagues have had enough of you talking about it. You’ve lived and breathed this amazing adventure and now everything’s normal again.

You've done it once, now go again © Rat Race Adventures

“For some, it’s a massive anticlimax. All the planning, training and logistics are over. But there’s only one answer to this: write it all down and book up for another race.