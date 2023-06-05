6 of the biggest moments of the year... so far!

Sometimes we have to stop, take a deep breath, and take stock of what has already been a giant year so far!

From Formula One outback action to a global charity run, to downhill mountain biking. Blink, and you would have missed it. So, in an effort to recap we've pulled together 6 stand-out moments from the year so far.

01 F1 outback road trip with Daniel Ricciardo

This really was a jaw-dropping moment! Ahead of the Albert Park race in Melbourne, beloved F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo drove his RB7 track car across Australia.

He ended up in all kinds of mischief in Perth, the outback in the Northern Territory, down to Broken Hill, across to Wollongong, up to Sydney, through rural Queensland, and drove around the iconic Mount Panorama racetrack in Bathurst.

He was joined by enduro rally raid legend Daniel Sanders , aerobatic pilot Matt Hall, Aussie off-road racer Toby Price , and reigning Supercars champion Shane Van Gisbergen .

The action kept us at the edge of our seats and is one hell of a watch. Even your nan would get a kick out of it!

Watch it below.

9 min F1 car vs the Outback Oracle Red Bull Racing send driver Daniel Ricciardo to Australia to check out Melbourne's Albert Park circuit.

02 Symphonic with Genesis Owusu at the Opera House

Genesis Owusu with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra for Red Bull Symphonic. © Tristan Stefan Edouard / Red Bull Content Pool

You'd be hard-pressed to find another Australian act carving out a name for themselves than Genesis Owusu. His brand of alternative rock/rap has found super fans that'll pack out a venue in the blink of an eye.

That's exactly what happened with Red Bull Symphonic that took the bombastic artist, paired him with a 40-piece classical orchestra, and put on a show at the world-renowned Sydney Opera House for one night only!

Tickets were gone in the space of 24 hours and built what was an electrifying night of performance and party creating a 'you had to be there' moment.

In the lead up we deep dived with Genesis to talk Obama shoutouts, ARIA award wins and how the live show came about.

While we wait for the next one be sure to watch the full hour-long performance below at the Sydney Opera House.

03 First ever Red Bull High Grounds Fortnite Tournament

What do you get when you pull together 15 teams, each made up of a professional gamer, a content creator, and an amateur? Red Bull High Grounds of course!

This was the first of its kind Fortnite tournament in Australia with winners taking home a share of $50,000 in prize money. The day included one of Australia's best e-sports teams PWR along with some of the biggest content creators locally including Loserfruit, Muselk, and Lachlan.

The action was non-stop so you'll have to head over to our full-day recap to get a sense of what was truly a highlight of the year.

Need a dose of gaming now? Dive into the livestream below.

04 Mountain biking heaven at Crankworx Cairns

Emil Johansson performs during Slopestyle © Red Bull

Fan of mountain biking? This one was for you!

Crankworx is an annual mountain biking competition held in four stops around the world. Each stop is a multi-day festival with events in Whistler, Rotorua, Innsbruck, and a fourth stop in Cairns. Essentially it's heaven for anyone on two wheels!

The Cairns stop saw Swedish freestyle mountain biker Emil Johansson claiming yet another slopestyle win at a stop to take his tally to 11 titles. The victory in Cairns means that he now ties with Brandon Semenuk as holding the most wins ever in Crankworx slopestyle events .

Harriet Burbidge-Smith picked up two wins – her first gold at Cairns came in the women's Speed & Style contest and her second gold followed a day later in the Dual Slalom. Another Australian, Caroline Buchanan, took victory in the Pump Track event.

This really is heaven for fans of mount biking so head on over to our full weekend recap to check out the results of slopestyle, downhill, and so much more.

Better still, find out who's on track to be crowned king and queen of Crankwrox!

6 min Winning runs: Downhill – Cairns Mick Hannah and Jenna Hastings take the downhill wins at the 2023 Crankworx World Tour in Cairns, Australia.

05 The Red Bull Energy Station at the Melbourne F1

Red Bull Melbourne F1 Daniel Ricciardo Uninspired Unemployed © Mark Thompson

This year's Australian Grand Prix at Melbournes Albert Park circuit was already a big deal with Daniel Ricciardo jumping back into the hot seat at team Oracle but the stands weren't the only place to be.

For those in the know it was our Energy Station that offered a very special experience throughout the weekend. Its position meant overlooking the main straight and pit lane with great food and drink on offer.

Adding to that were racing team and athlete appearances, gaming stations, and entertainment which saw Australian icon Kylie Minogue hit the dance floor to her song "Can't Get You Out Of My Head".

Who's ready for next year?

Melbourne Grand Prix Kylie Minogue Team Red Bull © Mark Thompson

06 Wings For Life Charity Run. Running for those that can't!

Wings For Life World Run Sydney 2023 © Ken Leanfore

This one is a biggie for us, it's a global charity run that saw 206,728 participants sign up and run this year - the biggest charity run in the world. Better still, all funds go towards spinal cord research.

The idea for Wings For Life is so simple yet, so cool whereby runners all leave at a given time, and a 'virtual chase car' leaves 30 minutes later. As people run their hearts out the virtual car slowly chases the pack. When it catches you, you're out!

Runners clock some serious distance with the overall world record standing at 69km while this year's Australian winner Dan Camac ran 52.9km over in Adelaide - an impressive feat.

The charity run happens annually in May and is worth the sweat and sore legs!

3 min Best moments from the Wings for Life World Run 2023 Hundreds of thousands people worldwide raced to support cutting-edge spinal cord research. See the highlights.

Those need a few more wiiings worry not, there are a few more special local events coming up for the rest of the year.

Keep your eyes out for the national freestyle dance competition Dance Your Style in June and July as well as the multi-stage trail running, mountain biking, rafting, and kayaking event Red Bull Defiance in August.

Coming in from around the world will be Red Bull BC One in October as well as insane Cliff Diving action kicking off in June.

Need a little fuel in the tank? Be sure to check out the latest flavours including Fig & Apple , Acai Berry , and coming soon, Juneberry .