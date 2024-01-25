Fabio Wibmer as seen at the end of his ride on the Streif ski downhill course in Kitzbuehel, Austria
© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool
MTB

Streif-Ride 24: Bike setup Fabio Wibmer

One hell of a bike ride! We take a look at the bike set-up used by mountain bike pro and YouTube star Fabio Wibmer in his spectacular edit "The Streif".
By Günter Baumgartner
4 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Hahnenkamm-Rennen

The annual highlight of the Ski World Cup - experience the Hahnenkamm race live!

Austria

Fabio Wibmer

Austrian trials rider Fabio Wibmer is renowned for his jaw-dropping videos that showcase his incredible skill and creativity.

AustriaAustria

Summary

  1. 1
    Preparation makes the master
  2. 2
    MTB setup by Fabio Wibmer

6 min

Fabio Wibmer's custom bike check

Discover the secrets of Fabio Wibmer's tailored mountain bike, which he rode down the Streif ski course.

English

Fabio Wibmer
Start slope, mousetrap, steep slope, Hausbergkante and finish jump: the Streif demands everything from the ski stars from the very first second. This also applies to bike pro Fabio Wibmer. To give wings to his crazy MTB ideas, he not only shows off his talent and pulls spectacular skills out of his sleeve - he does it with style. The special outfit from his own brand Nineyard, customised to match the Firecracker style of his Canyon bike, and the custom-design helmet with chrome applications are real eye-catchers. Of course, the legendary "Geleck" lettering should not be missing.
"Setting up the bike for these unusual conditions with snow, ice and cold involves many nuances such as suspension or the right tyre pressure."
Fabio Wibmer
Starthaus-View: Fabio Wibmer ist ready to go!

Starthaus-View: Fabio Wibmer ist ready to go!

© Philip Platzer / Red Bull Content Pool

Austrian mountain biker Fabio Wibmer performs a back flip while going down the Streif in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

Wibmer gets his run off to an incredible start

© Hannes Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

Watch the full-length video of the Streif Ride by Fabio Wibmer here!
"The Streif" is a spectacular edit by Fabio Wibmer with extremely long jumps of up to 36 metres, a high air gap and maximum speeds of over 100 km/h. Something like this is only possible if the material is 100 per cent ready to withstand these particularly high loads - on snow and ice at temperatures as low as -10 degrees. That's why Fabio Wibmer and his team have honed their equipment to conquer this unique challenge, the legendary Streif, by bike. With "The Streif", he not only pushed himself but also the equipment to the limits in order to realise the project. "It's extremely important to have 100 per cent confidence in the material," emphasises Fabio Wibmer. "With Canyon, I have a top partner who gives me a lot of security because I know that it will definitely work."
They travelled downhill at top speeds of up to 107 km/h.

They travelled downhill at top speeds of up to 107 km/h.

© Hannes Berger / Red Bull Content Pool

01

Preparation makes the master

The mountain bike pro has prepared intensively for this project, because in addition to physical fitness, mental strength and a lot of experience, the perfect equipment also plays a decisive role. The spikes are certainly a "centrepiece" of the bike set-up. 288 per tyre in different lengths were installed - not off-the-peg, of course, but custom-made. And of course: the spikes have to be perfect - which is why Fabio Wibmer entrusted a real professional with this specialised task.
Focus: Fabio Wibmer has his sights firmly set on his goal!

Focus: Fabio Wibmer has his sights firmly set on his goal!

© Philip Platzer / Red Bull Content Pool

"Together with ice speedway icon Franky Zorn, I created the perfect spikes for my bike in the summer."
Fabio Wibmer
"Together with ice speedway icon Franky Zorn, I created the perfect spikes for my bike in the summer in order to have enough grip on this unusual surface. At first glance, you don't realise how much work and how much teamwork goes into every detail to make a project like this a reality."
However, the spikes, which protrude up to 8 mm from the tyre, change the handling of the mountain bike and the feeling when jumping and in the air. They make the bike heavier and so Fabio Wibmer also had to adapt to this new feature on the Streif. "I was able to adapt to it well, but of course there was always a lot of respect involved, because spikes naturally limit the room for error even more, because you shouldn't get too close to them ..." For this reason, a special mudguard was fitted to the bike to minimise the risk of injury from the spikes when landing.
The back of Fabio Wibmer's Canyon Torque CF bike showing his spike-filled tyres.

The spikes on Wibmer's back tyre

© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

"Setting up the bike for these unusual conditions with snow, ice and cold involves many nuances such as suspension or the right tyre pressure," emphasises the 28-year-old. "We filled the Pirelli Scorpion tyres to around three bar at the front and rear so that they are really hard and the tyres don't buckle - and the studs can do their job."
The low temperatures were particularly hard on the material, as everything becomes tougher and firmer in sub-zero temperatures - the MTB pro feels this particularly in relation to the suspension, which has already been set really stiff with an Öhlings suspension in flame design with 180mm travel at the front and a 570 spring damper. The temperatures make the suspension even stiffer. "But I was able to deal with it well because the bike also gives me a lot back after the jumps," explains Fabio Wibmer. "To prevent the brakes from icing up and reducing braking performance, we had to make sure that we brought them up to temperature before the tricks."
Click here for the Streif interview with Fabio Wibmer!
02

MTB setup by Fabio Wibmer

Attention bike nerds: Want to know exactly which bike set-up Fabio Wibmer used to conquer the Streif in Kitzbühel? Here we have the insights into the components used to get his bike ready for the unique Streif ride!
Fabio Wibmer as seen at the end of his ride on the Streif ski downhill course in Kitzbuehel, Austria

Wibmer pushed himself and his Canyon bike to the limit!

© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

  • Base bike/frame: Canyon Torque CF (27.5 front/rear) - frame size M
  • Suspension: Öhlins Suspension
  • Wheels: DT Swiss
  • Spikes: Custom made by Franky Zorn
  • Brakes: Magura MT7 Raceline
  • Drivetrain: Sram
  • Tyres: Pirelli Scorpion
  • Handlebars: G5 (Canyon)
  • Stem: G5 (Canyon)
  • Grips: G5 (Canyon)
  • Pedals: Crankbrothers Stamp 7
Fabio Wibmer – The Streif

Fabio Wibmer – The Streif

© Hannes Berger / Red Bull Content Pool

Fabio Wibmer – The Streif

Fabio Wibmer – The Streif

© Hannes Berger / Red Bull Content Pool

Austrian mountain biker Fabio Wibmer looks down on Kitzbühel from the Hausberg ridge as he prepares to take on the Streif in Kitzbühel, Austria.

Fabio Wibmer looks down on Kitzbühel from the Hausberg ridge

© Hannes Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

Fabio Wibmer – The Streif

Fabio Wibmer – The Streif

© Philip Platzer / Red Bull Content Pool

Fabio Wibmer – The Streif

© Philip Platzer / Red Bull Content Pool

Fabio Wibmer – The Streif

© Hannes Berger / Red Bull Content Pool

Fabio Wibmer – The Streif

© Hannes Berger / Red Bull Content Pool

Fabio Wibmer – The Streif

© Hannes Berger / Red Bull Content Pool

Fabio Wibmer – The Streif

© Philip Platzer / Red Bull Content Pool

Fabio Wibmer – The Streif

© Philip Platzer / Red Bull Content Pool

Fabio Wibmer – The Streif

© Philip Platzer / Red Bull Content Pool

Fabio Wibmer – The Streif

© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

Fabio Wibmer – The Streif

© Hannes Berger / Red Bull Content Pool

Fabio Wibmer – The Streif

© Philip Platzer / Red Bull Content Pool

Fabio Wibmer – The Streif

© Philip Platzer / Red Bull Content Pool

Fabio Wibmer – The Streif

© Philip Platzer / Red Bull Content Pool

Fabio Wibmer – The Streif

© Philip Platzer / Red Bull Content Pool

Part of this story

Hahnenkamm-Rennen

The annual highlight of the Ski World Cup - experience the Hahnenkamm race live!

Austria

Fabio Wibmer

Austrian trials rider Fabio Wibmer is renowned for his jaw-dropping videos that showcase his incredible skill and creativity.

AustriaAustria
MTB
Bike