Streif-Ride 24: Bike setup Fabio Wibmer
One hell of a bike ride! We take a look at the bike set-up used by mountain bike pro and YouTube star Fabio Wibmer in his spectacular edit "The Streif".
Fabio Wibmer's custom bike check
Discover the secrets of Fabio Wibmer's tailored mountain bike, which he rode down the Streif ski course.
Start slope, mousetrap, steep slope, Hausbergkante and finish jump: the Streif demands everything from the ski stars from the very first second. This also applies to bike pro Fabio Wibmer. To give wings to his crazy MTB ideas, he not only shows off his talent and pulls spectacular skills out of his sleeve - he does it with style. The special outfit from his own brand Nineyard, customised to match the Firecracker style of his Canyon bike, and the custom-design helmet with chrome applications are real eye-catchers. Of course, the legendary "Geleck" lettering should not be missing.
"Setting up the bike for these unusual conditions with snow, ice and cold involves many nuances such as suspension or the right tyre pressure."
"The Streif" is a spectacular edit by Fabio Wibmer with extremely long jumps of up to 36 metres, a high air gap and maximum speeds of over 100 km/h. Something like this is only possible if the material is 100 per cent ready to withstand these particularly high loads - on snow and ice at temperatures as low as -10 degrees. That's why Fabio Wibmer and his team have honed their equipment to conquer this unique challenge, the legendary Streif, by bike. With "The Streif", he not only pushed himself but also the equipment to the limits in order to realise the project. "It's extremely important to have 100 per cent confidence in the material," emphasises Fabio Wibmer. "With Canyon, I have a top partner who gives me a lot of security because I know that it will definitely work."
Preparation makes the master
The mountain bike pro has prepared intensively for this project, because in addition to physical fitness, mental strength and a lot of experience, the perfect equipment also plays a decisive role. The spikes are certainly a "centrepiece" of the bike set-up. 288 per tyre in different lengths were installed - not off-the-peg, of course, but custom-made. And of course: the spikes have to be perfect - which is why Fabio Wibmer entrusted a real professional with this specialised task.
"Together with ice speedway icon Franky Zorn, I created the perfect spikes for my bike in the summer in order to have enough grip on this unusual surface. At first glance, you don't realise how much work and how much teamwork goes into every detail to make a project like this a reality."
However, the spikes, which protrude up to 8 mm from the tyre, change the handling of the mountain bike and the feeling when jumping and in the air. They make the bike heavier and so Fabio Wibmer also had to adapt to this new feature on the Streif. "I was able to adapt to it well, but of course there was always a lot of respect involved, because spikes naturally limit the room for error even more, because you shouldn't get too close to them ..." For this reason, a special mudguard was fitted to the bike to minimise the risk of injury from the spikes when landing.
"Setting up the bike for these unusual conditions with snow, ice and cold involves many nuances such as suspension or the right tyre pressure," emphasises the 28-year-old. "We filled the Pirelli Scorpion tyres to around three bar at the front and rear so that they are really hard and the tyres don't buckle - and the studs can do their job."
The low temperatures were particularly hard on the material, as everything becomes tougher and firmer in sub-zero temperatures - the MTB pro feels this particularly in relation to the suspension, which has already been set really stiff with an Öhlings suspension in flame design with 180mm travel at the front and a 570 spring damper. The temperatures make the suspension even stiffer. "But I was able to deal with it well because the bike also gives me a lot back after the jumps," explains Fabio Wibmer. "To prevent the brakes from icing up and reducing braking performance, we had to make sure that we brought them up to temperature before the tricks."
MTB setup by Fabio Wibmer
Attention bike nerds: Want to know exactly which bike set-up Fabio Wibmer used to conquer the Streif in Kitzbühel? Here we have the insights into the components used to get his bike ready for the unique Streif ride!
- Base bike/frame: Canyon Torque CF (27.5 front/rear) - frame size M
- Suspension: Öhlins Suspension
- Wheels: DT Swiss
- Spikes: Custom made by Franky Zorn
- Brakes: Magura MT7 Raceline
- Drivetrain: Sram
- Tyres: Pirelli Scorpion
- Handlebars: G5 (Canyon)
- Stem: G5 (Canyon)
- Grips: G5 (Canyon)
- Pedals: Crankbrothers Stamp 7