Gaming

Hit the trails with Bike Unchained 3

The mountain is yours to conquer when Bike Unchained 3 launches on February 21. Get the lowdown on what's in the latest instalment of the mobile game.
By Paul Tierney
2 min readPublished on

Gracey Hemstreet

Born into a mountain bike family in Canada and raised on the world-class trails of Coast Gravity Park, Gracey Hemstreet is taking the MTB world by storm.

CanadaCanada

Carson Storch

A stylish freerider, the USA's Carson Storch regularly appears on the cover of Bike magazine and has worked on a number of film projects.

United StatesUnited States

Jaxson Riddle

Competing in slopestyle and freeride events, Jaxson Riddle is a hugely talented American who rides with a composure that far exceeds his young age.

United StatesUnited States

Brage Vestavik

With gnarly know-how and a wide range of riding skills, Norwegian freerider Brage Vestavik looks set to take the mountain biking world by storm.

NorwayNorway

Brandon Semenuk

One of the best freeride mountain bikers ever, Brandon Semenuk is the most successful rider ever at both Red Bull Joyride and Red Bull Rampage.

CanadaCanada

Pedro Burns

One of the most talented riders in the Chilean mountain bike scene, Pedro Burns stands out in national and international competitions.

ChileChile

Myriam Nicole

France's Myriam Nicole is a UCI Downhill World Cup champion and two-time World Championships gold medallist who's always a threat to win.

FranceFrance

Loïc Bruni

A five-time elite world champion, French rider Loïc Bruni is already one of the all-time great downhill mountain bike racers and he's not finished yet.

FranceFrance

Finn Iles

Canada's leading MTB downhill star, Finn Iles lived his childhood on the trails of Whistler and has mountain biking in his blood.

CanadaCanada

Szymon Godziek

One half of Poland's premier bike-riding family duo, Szymon Godziek is one of MTB slopestyle's most creative and stylish riders.

PolandPoland

Valentina Höll

From her first bike race at the age of three to her World Cup and world championship downhill titles, Vali Höll has always been ahead of the curve.

AustriaAustria

Emil Johansson

Swedish slopestyle star Emil Johansson is an inspiration on and off the bike, both for his athletic prowess and his personal strength.

SwedenSweden

Erik Fedko

MTB rider Erik Fedko, hailing from Germany, is a regular contender for titles on the international mountain bike slopestyle scene.

GermanyGermany

Thomas Genon

As an unknown teenager Thomas Genon won Red Bull Joyride, and now the Belgian is one of the world's best mountain bike slopestyle riders.

BelgiumBelgium

Hannah Bergemann

Excelling in both slopestyle and freeride, American Hannah Bergemann is one of mountain biking's most promising new talents.

United StatesUnited States
It’s time to get back in the saddle with Bike Unchained 3, available on iOS and Android from February 21. The third installment of this adrenaline-soaked mobile game puts you on the gnarliest trails around.
Bike Unchained 3 has got what you need

Huge progression of graphics and physics make the riding feel more realistic than ever – whether you decide to master epic downhill tracks or nail the craziest slopestyle tricks. Every bump and jump hits harder this time around, providing a heightened sense of freewheeling adventure.
Customisation and bike selection has gone up through the gears for Bike Unchained 3. Unlock a vast array of bikes from leading brands in the MTB world: Propain, Transition, GT, Commencal, Specialized, NS Bikes, Canyon and YT. Customise your bike with high-quality components from renowned brands like SRAM, SR Suntour, Manitou and Box Components.
Once you’ve got your bike exactly how you want it, then you’ll want to get your avatar looking just right. Stay protected and stylish with top MTB gear from brands like Leatt, 100%, Fox Racing and more.
The customisation options are huge

Something else that has always marked out the Bike Unchained series as a cut above are the in-game mentors on hand to help you out. In Bike Unchained 3 you can learn from the very best, such as Gracey Hemstreet, Carson Storch, Jaxson Riddle, Brage Vestavik, Brandon Semenuk, Pedro Burns, Myriam Nicole, Loïc Bruni, Finn Iles, Szymon Godziek, Vali Höll, Emil Johansson, Erik Fedko, Thomas Genon and Hannah Bergemann.
While Bike Unchained 2 laid a solid foundation with its realistic biking experience and competitive elements, Bike Unchained 3 elevates these aspects with enhanced graphics, more customisation options, diverse bike selections and innovative real-time PvP race modes. It’s a must for mountain biking enthusiasts and gamers alike.
Get your rocks off with Bike Unchained 3

Bike Unchained 3 is out on February 21 on iOS and Android.

