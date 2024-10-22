While specific training is neither mandatory nor standardised for a bikepacking trip, preparing your body a little before you leave can boost your chances of enjoying the adventure rather than just enduring it. Here are some key tips to help you get physically ready before you hit the road.

01 Bikepacking vs. Racing: Optimising for What You Can Sustain

Unlike a three hour bike race, where your focus is on cranking out as much power as possible over a short burst, bikepacking is more about optimising for being able to sustain performance for days on end. This mostly means focusing on your endurance fitness and your recovery, but with bikepacking, it also means paying attention to the details of your setup and kit. A chafing chamois or too-high saddle might be survivable for a two hour coffee ride, but both of these can cause major issues when you’re riding hour after hour, day after day. When you train to go bikepacking, you’re not just prepping your legs—you’re preparing a whole way of riding and recovering that will ensure you can keep going without injury or exhaustion.

Payson McElveen in the film Crossing Tasmania © Red Bull

02 Build Up Your Mileage: Work Backwards From Your End Goal

To train effectively, start by figuring out how many hours you're planning to ride each day on your trip . If you plan on riding for six hours daily, work backwards to gradually build up to be able to ride at least four to five hours comfortably in a day. Then you want to incorporate long rides on consecutive days to simulate the bikepacking experience. A good strategy is to aim for one long ride each week, with occasional back-to-back long rides on weekends, to prepare your body for doing a hard thing today after it already did a hard thing yesterday.

03 Spice It Up With Intervals

While you might not be sprinting during your bikepacking trip, adding intervals and torque (high-resistance) training to your training sessions make a big difference to your overall strength and fitness, which means more stamina for hauling a loaded bike over long distances. You can work with a coach, but you can also find tons of free training programs online, or use sports devices like your Garmin to access training sessions through the accompanying apps.

04 Train With Your Setup: Don’t Gamble on New Gear

Bikepacking Set Up © Tegan Phillips

Your gear and setup combo is like a romantic partner that you have to take with you on a trip to space—you want to make sure you know each other really well before venturing off to a place where managing conflict will be awkward and stressful. Training with your setup is like the ‘dating’ phase: it’s crucial for identifying and fixing any pre-trip issues. Triple-check that you're comfortable with your saddle, bibs or shorts, and make sure your shoes will still be comfortable if your feet swell (because they probably will).

05 Recovery is Key: Sleep, Nutrition, Stretching

A common fallacy in the fitness world is that more exercise equates to better fitness. The truth is that exercise initially weakens your body because you’re putting it under strain. Fitness gains happen during the recovery phase, when your body repairs itself back to base level and then a bit more, taking you to a slightly higher base level than before. This is called ‘supercompensation’. Without adequate recovery, supercompensation doesn’t happen, so you end up either plateauing or getting weaker, which is why people who ‘overtrain’ find themselves getting weaker despite doing more training.

The three main areas of recovery to focus on are:

Sleep: Sleep as long as you can, as deep as you can, during training and on the trip. Nutrition: Fuel your body the right types and amounts of foods before and during rides, and, importantly, while it repairs itself afterwards. This will look different for everyone, so it’s worth doing some research or getting some professional input around what optimal fueling for recovery will look like for you. Stretching and Mobility: Incorporate stretching, mobility exercises, foam rolling, or massage into your training routine, to help reduce muscle tightness and prevent stiffness.

06 Technical Skills: Get Comfortable With Gravel

Bikepacking often includes bits of technical terrain, particularly if you’re aiming to ride exclusively offroad. You don't need to be a cross-country pro, but it's handy to practise navigating challenging surfaces like loose rocks and soft sand, which will be even more difficult with a loaded bike. It’s worth trying to find a few routes close to home that will have similar terrain to what you’re expecting on the trip, and then training on those routes with the gear you’re planning to use.

Consider bikepacking as an eating competition with some pedalling thrown © Pavel Sukhorukov / Red Bull Content Pool

07 Train Your Nutrition: Find Your Fuel

Since you can't (or at least, shouldn’t) carry a week's worth of gels and carb mixes on a bikepacking trip, you'll need to fuel with whatever’s available along the way. During longer training rides, practice eating the types of food you expect to find on your route. Taste fatigue is a real thing—what tastes great at the beginning of a ride may become unappetizing a few hours later–so try to find a variety of foods that work for you to ensure that you have options when you’re on the road.

No Training? No Worries.

While these training elements can all help make your bikepacking experience a much smoother one, foregoing them doesn’t mean that you can’t set off on a trip and still have a fun time. Being undertrained just means you might have to be flexible around how long, hard and fast you go each day, and knowing that you may have to make some gear adjustments along the way. Whether you decide to train intensely, not at all, or something in between, the most important thing is that you remember to keep the main thing the main thing, which is getting out there and having fun adventures in nature with your bike!

