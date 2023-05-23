G’day everyone,

It’s been an awesome few weeks of racing since my last diary, with a couple more podiums and winners trophies for the collection, starting with a special Sunday in Melbourne.

Funnily enough I've only had pretty good podiums so far. To walk out at Adelaide last year in front of hundreds of thousands of people was probably the coolest moment of my life, but I've dreamed of standing on an F1 podium for many years now.

It was a difficult weekend for us Supercars drivers because we had a lot of sessions on Thursday but then the rest of the weekend was super spread out, and the races were so short, so it was so hard to make progress, but obviously the highlight was winning the final race.

Broc Feeney celebrates during stop 3 © Mark Horsburgh

To do it on a grand prix Sunday, stand up on the podium and hear the national anthem was awesome — and to have my dad up there with me was pretty special as well.

I got out of the car and was being congratulated by the team — high fives and hugs and all that — and my mum was there and I was like, “Where the hell's my dad?”. I saw him walking down the pit lane and he'd disappeared!

When you win a race the team also gets the winning team trophy, so they have to send someone up to represent the team — and they were like, “Oh yeah, your dad's up on the podium!”.

I appreciate that a lot from the team, to allow him up there on the podium with me. It's pretty special to share it with your dad, especially that podium. I just remember running up the stairs and giving him a big hug. It was pretty cool.

I don't have a ranking, but in terms of actual performances and mistakes, I think that was probably my best win. I just felt so good out there. Broc Feeney

Broc Feeney races during stop 3 of the Supercars Championship Perth © Mark Horsburgh

I’m hoping I’m going to break the curse soon and win a race on a Saturday, because I’m the Sunday guy at the moment, and that was the case in Perth too. But this win was a bit different.

I feel like all of my wins have been some of my best drives, but that one's right up there. I don't actually recall making a mistake, and I suppose that's what I'm probably most proud of in my performance.

I don't have a ranking, but in terms of actual performances and mistakes, I think that was probably my best win. I just felt so good out there.

Being out in clean air and being able to run my own race — when I can lead a race I'm super comfortable out front and I can do what I need to do, and we managed the race so well from the car and also out of the car with the team.

It really gave me a boost of confidence. I put it on pole and got the quickest lap of the weekend — and then I went across the line and said “domination”. That was the one word that came to mind, because that's what it felt like.

If I can do that more often, I think we'll be pretty good!

Broc Feeney celebrates pole with crew during stop 3 Perth © Mark Horsburgh

But while obviously, I walked away happy from Perth, I also felt a bit disappointed because I think the weekend could have been quite a bit better. On Sunday's first qualifying, I think I would’ve been second or third but locked up and ran off at the last corner. Consistency is still the main thing I need to work on.

And I think me and the team have also got to work together to improve. We’ve got to give ourselves a bit more margin for error in the car, because if we can always have it in that window like on Sunday in Perth, we can be much more competitive and more consistent.

Really we’ve shown we can be very competitive, but we just haven't put all the pieces of the puzzle together — I mean, in Perth we won two out of three races, we got two out of three poles, but we still walked away from the weekend pretty disappointed at the overall picture.

It's just learning, and learning these new cars. We’ve got such smart guys and girls in the team that are working pretty hard to make the improvements. I know we’ll get there.

The goal moving forward is to have even more solid results. Hopefully we can keep the momentum rolling and start trying to hunt those guys at the front.

Chat to you afterwards.

Cheers,

Broc

