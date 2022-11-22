G’day, everyone.

It’s hard to believe we’re almost at the end of the season, and the last few months have been a real rush, with two of the most challenging tracks on the calendar.

We went straight from fifth at the chaos of Bathurst to a track that’s tough for different reasons — Gold Coast is all kerbs and tyre bundles, and you really need experience at that joint. In first practice it took the other guys two laps and they were rubbing mirrors on the walls and knew exactly how much kerb to use and stuff like that.

You have to forget about your mechanical sympathy and basically try to ruin the car to go fast. I was pretty fortunate at the end of practice once Shane followed me through the back chicane and gave me some tips and stuff like that and just said, "You’ve just got aim for them and just hit them".

Steely © Mark Horsburgh / Red Bull Content Pool

By Sunday I was just on the verge of the shootout and having some good pace, but of course the day didn’t last long. Coming to the back chicane, one of the cars in front made a mistake and it was too late to avoid it. I hit the tyre bundle, jammed on the brakes and then hit the car in front of me. And then I got a massive smash from behind, smashed into the car that was stopped, went into the fence, then another few cars hit me — it was just chaos.

I actually got stuck in the car — I had to kick the door open, it was jammed shut! — and then I saw drivers running past me to the fire marshals post because a car was on fire. When I got there they handed me an extinguisher, and so I’m trying to figure out how to pull the pin out, but by the time I’d run back to the car the other boys had got it under control. I think I got praised for it but actually didn’t do anything!

Racing at home is always a bit special © Mark Horsburgh / Red Bull Content Pool

Thinking about the crash, I don’t know what I could’ve done differently, but it was still a shame and super frustrating. I suppose a lot of rookies probably have a few DNFs in their first year and crash the car. To date we’ve only had one, and that’s reflected in the championship, and I’m proud of that — and when we found out on Sunday that we’d won the teams championship, that meant a lot.

Obviously we had a massive help from Shane, whose done such a good job to get so many points, but I don’t know that many people thought we were going to win it this year. If I’d come in and we’d finished third or something in the teams championship after they won it last year, I’d probably have felt pretty bad! In the middle of the year it got pretty tight, and I think we lost the lead at one point, but the team’s worked pretty well this year, and I think to wrap it up as quickly as we did is pretty special for my first season.

We have lift off! © Mark Horsburgh / Red Bull Content Pool

And let me tell you, Red Bull throw a pretty good party. I’m 2022 sober, but we still managed to have a pretty big night. And it was good the team got to go out and celebrate — it’s the first time this year as a group we’ve been able to get a bit loose and enjoy ourselves a bit more. It was a good night, but let’s leave it at that!

It was a great visit back to the Gold Coast for my first home Supercars race too. Having a home race meant it was very different to any other weekend — I got to go back to my old school and spoke to some kids, and it was good to see some of the teachers again after graduating a few years ago. I was surprised how many have been watching all my races and everything, so that was pretty cool.

I think I had a better experience than most of the people I know who are racing. I had a very supportive school full of good people, even when I was missing one or two days pretty much every week when I was karting — or going to Europe for an entire term in year 9.

Stunt school © Mark Horsburgh / Red Bull Content Pool

Although there was on funny incident in 2020 when I was racing in the Bathurst 1000 for the first time. I was in year 12, but because of COVID restrictions that year, I wasn’t able to get back in time to sit my exams. Initially I don’t think the person we were talking to understood what the Bathurst 1000 was, and they said if I went, I was going to fail school. I was like, ‘Well, it looks like I’m going to fail school, because I’m not missing out on Bathurst!’.

Fortunately they eventually understood the magnitude of the event, and they organised for me to do my year 12 exams at another school in New South Wales. They were really good to me.

There’s nothing like being at your home race, and it was awesome to be back.

Just one race left for the season now. I’ll see you in Adelaide.

Cheers,

Broc