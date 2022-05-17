Meet young Aussie Broc Feeney: a rookie Supercars driver

G’day guys,

It’s always good to try and reflect, and I think the start to the year overall’s been pretty strong for us. Personally, for me, it’s just been an exciting time. It’s been something that I’ve dreamed of for a long time, to become a professional racing driver, and it’s finally come true.

We’d done the wildcard at Bathurst, but I still call Sydney my first race. The first practice at Sydney when I rolled out of the front garage spot — that was pretty cool. It’s an amazing feeling. But then I got to the race — that’s the first time I was around all the other cars, and there’s heaps of fans on the grid, so it was a different feeling for me.

Broc Feeney's first Supercars race © Mark Horsburgh / Red Bull Content Pool

I just wanted to put that first race to rest because all I’d been asked about was how I was feeling for it. I felt like once I took off from the start line, all of that was over and it was just about me racing cars, so I was glad to get that first race out of the way. I was probably a little bit more nervous than what I normally am, but it was just a cool experience. It’s one I’m never going to forget.

Hopefully, I’ll get a bit more respect off the other guys, but I think I showed in Sydney that if they give it to me, they’re going to get it back just as hard. Broc Feeney

I certainly had a big target on my back the first couple of rounds, and I think it was pretty obvious that I was getting beaten up a little bit. But that’s also Supercars racing. I’m not probably just like some of the other rookies that come in; I’m also in the seat that everyone wants to be in. Hopefully, I’ll get a bit more respect off the other guys, but I think I showed in Sydney that if they give it to me, they’re going to get it back just as hard.

I think it’s pretty obvious the highlight so far is Tassie. I was quietly confident actually, which is weird, because I’d never been there before, but I knew the car’s really strong there. It was just up to me, if I could pick up the track quick enough. On Sunday to bounce out for the first quali and to qualify P2 was awesome, and then I got the jump off Shane (van Gisbergen) off the line and led my first Supercars race. It was an amazing race leading up front. Shane got back past me, but to come home second — you realise it now when we’ve had another couple of rounds and I haven’t got a podium how good it was to get a podium.

Broc Feeney takes 2nd at stop 2 of the Supercars Championship in Tasmania © Mark Horsburgh / Red Bull Content Pool

There’s so much to take out of that, including obviously a trophy, but it was just such a great experience for me to lead races, to battle with Shane and to have the pressure from the guys behind.

Just to have Sergio down and show him through a Supercar but then get him to drive it with me on the comms to him — yeah, that was pretty high up for me. That moment was very special. Broc Feeney

Then at the Australian Grand Prix there wasn’t a shining result, but I bounced back well from the crash. It was only like on my fourth lap that I put it in the fence — exactly what the commentators call a rookie error. It was something stupid, but the biggest thing for me was I learned a lot from it. The thing about my rookie year is learning as much as I can and picking away little bits that I can put into next year when I’m not the rookie. That’s a moment that I’m going to look back on for a while and I can learn from a lot.

But just being at the F1 was amazing. I’m a massive F1 fan, so to race at the F1 was unbelievable. To have the partnership with Red Bull and get to meet Sergio (Perez) and also go down to the garages and have a look through was amazing, and just to have Sergio down and show him through a Supercar but then get him to drive it with me on the comms to him — yeah, that was pretty high up for me. That moment was very special. I mean, you watch these guys every weekend on TV and they’re like the superheroes, and then you to meet them in real life. Crazy.

Broc shows Checo how to race a Supercar © Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

When he got out he was like, ‘So when are you going to come out and drive our car?’. I was like, ‘You tell me mate, I am there!’. So I’ll hold him to that one! Racing every couple of weeks has been the favourite part for me, just being able to drive all the time and try and improve, because it’s such a game where everyone’s at such a high level, you need to try and improve each and every week to try and get closer to the front.

I feel like me now compared to where I was in Sydney is a completely different driver. I’ve already learned so much, but I’ve got so much more to go. The racing is very hard and it’s very hardcore, so you’ve just got to pick your battles and you’ve got to know when to make your moves and you’ve also got to know when to sit there and wait for your next opportunity.

There’s been a lot of moments we have been pretty happy inside. I’m so hungry for more. I feel like we’re getting there, and it’s crazy to think I got my podium only my fourth race, but I know it’s not too far away and get will get a few more. We’ll see how we go in Winton.

See you there.

Cheers,

Broc

Broc Feeney was speaking with motorsports journalist Michael Lamonato.