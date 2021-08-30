“Dream come true”: Supercars prodigy Broc Feeney moves up to main series

Broc Feeney is used to his life moving fast. The 18-year-old Gold Coast native has been riding motorbikes since the age of three, go-karts since he was nine, and switched to racing cars just three years ago, when he was 15.

Under the tutelage of his ex-Superbike-racing dad, Paul Feeney, Broc has rapidly ascended through the Supercars ranks – racing in the Super3 series in 2019 and Super2 in 2020 and 2021. For his next trick, he'll move into the main series at the start of 2022.

Not only that, but Broc will be replacing the retiring Jamie Whincup – one of the greatest racers to ever do it. “It’s an amazing opportunity for me to be replacing the GOAT, Jamie Whincup ,” Broc tells RedBull.com. “It’s so surreal to me at the moment – I think it’ll kick in at the start of next year. But to be aligned with this amazing team, and to be promoted to the main series for next year, it’s a dream come true for me.”

Broc Feeney celebrates a win at the Townsville SuperSprint. © Red Bull Content Pool

“It’s hard to believe that this is true at the moment,” he adds. “I’m so excited, so grateful for the opportunity. The hard work that we’ve put in over the last few years has paid off. To get into the main series would’ve been absolutely awesome, but to be filling the role of the greatest of all time…it’s hard to put into words.”

I’ve always been pretty young for what I’ve been doing, but I like that little bit of underdog status. […] I like beating the older dudes.” Broc Feeney

Broc knew the stakes – that Jamie's spot was up for grabs – at the beginning of the 2021 season and, despite mounting pressure on his young shoulders, managed to maintain his composure and bag four out of six wins, and win two out of three rounds. “It’s been the perfect time for me to get some results on the board,” he says.

Broc had an epic start to the 2021 Super2 Series, qualifying on pole and winning the first race of the year – no small feat for any driver, let alone one as young as Broc. But he’s more than used to rubbing shoulders with guys nearly twice his age. “I was 15 and racing people in their mid- to late-twenties,” he says. “So yeah, I’ve always been pretty young for what I’ve been doing, but I like that little bit of underdog status. […] I think people probably underestimate me a little bit, but it works out well. I like beating the older dudes.”

Broc Feeney on the grid at the 2021 Townsville SuperSprint. © Red Bull Content Pool

Broc raced his first Supercar when he was just 16 years old, and became the youngest winner of all-time in the Toyota 86 Racing Series. And as far as his plans for the future go, he’s excited to have support from his sponsors and racing partners, Red Bull Ampol Racing and Triple Eight Race Engineering. “It’s surreal to be partnered with Red Bull,” Broc says. “As an athlete, it’s the one brand that everyone dreams to be associated with. To partner with them at 18 is something I could’ve have dreamed of.”

For Jamie Whincup, Broc’s introduction into the main series is an opportunity to showcase and nurture the next generation of Supercars talent. “It’s certainly exciting,” says Jamie. “It’s a feel-good factor as well, to give a young kid an opportunity with one of the best seats in the category to go out there and prove themselves. […] I think everyone within the team is excited, I think the fanbase will be excited, and I’m looking forward to giving Broc the keys to whatever number he decides to run next year.”