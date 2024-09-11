California’s rising star Caity Simmers claims first world title

We were both kind of pissed at each other! I love her as a friend, though. We were hanging a lot in Tahiti and we've become much closer over the last couple of months. Caroline's become kind of a bigger sister to me too, giving me life advice and not just talking about surfing.

Today, I was watching her heats closely and I knew that it wasn't going to be an easy time out there. Caroline isn't only one of the smartest competitors, but also one of the best surfers on top of that, so it's really hard to beat her.

The first heat with Caroline was pretty crazy. She was chasing me the whole time and then catching up to me, which felt pretty weird. I had a bit of a meltdown after that heat, then somehow pulled it together and did it in the second heat, and then did it again in third heat (laughs).