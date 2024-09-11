California’s rising star Caity Simmers claims first world title
I've always wanted to win a world title. To actually do it is surreal
WSL Finals: The overall results
Simmers: "I had a bit of a meltdown, then somehow pulled it together"
How did you feel when you woke up this morning?
I felt good. I slept well last night, which I didn't think was something I would do, so that was a nice surprise. I felt comfortable and mellow, went and surfed Oceanside and then made breakfast at my house with all my friends, listening to music and having a really great time. After that I came down here to Lowers, watched the waves and I just surfed for the last hour-and-a-half.
Was surfing at home this morning just a warmup or was it also a reminder of where it all began?
It was just a little bit of a warmup, to get my feet in the wax, do some turns and feel out my board. I only got two or three waves, but that was enough, it was nice.
What's it like driving up the Interstate 5 to Lower Trestles knowing there's this crazy contest going on and everyone's already fighting to get to you, the final boss?
It was weird. It seemed like I had nowhere to go but down, like I had everything to lose, which is a weird feeling that I haven't really had before. I definitely felt a lot of new emotions today.
You just overtook Carissa Moore as surfing's youngest-ever world champion. I'd like to read you a message from her.
"Caity had an incredible season! 'm so impressed with how she's handled the pressure at each event and remained authentic to herself and her approach the whole way through. It's no easy feat to be that consistent and then to come back and win everything again on finals day, especially after losing the first matchup, wow. Just, wow. I hope she enjoys every moment and soaks it in inspirational stuff. She should be so proud!"
How does it feel to hear that?
That's cool. That’s a cool record to have too. I had the privilege of getting to know Carissa on the last trip we went on, to Tahiti. I had a really great time with her and she gave me and Caroline a lot of advice. Carissa was a bit of a big sister and it was cool to see her super relaxed around us. I felt like we were all really comfortable with ourselves and were all having a great time with each other.
It's amazing to hear that from Carissa, because she's one of the best of all time and I definitely looked up to her a lot growing up.
Did you always want to win a world title when you were growing up?
Yeah. I think since I first started competing I've always wanted to win a world title. Once you get to the higher levels, like the Qualifying Series and especially the Challenger Series, you realise that you're doing it all just to try and get on the tour and win a world title. So, to actually do it is surreal. This feels crazy.
As well as winning the first event of the season at Pipeline, on the final day you, Molly Picklum and Bettylou Sakura Johnson put women's heavy water surfing on the map. Were you blown away by the reaction that got?
Yeah, that was an amazing time for women's surfing. I'm glad we got to end the year in a good fashion, too. Somehow the wind stayed away all day. Everyone was telling me that the wind was going to pick up, but I'm watching it right now and it's still so glassy. It's a sign from the universe.
The ocean and the elements gave us a gift today and it was amazing
Does good surfing mean as much to you as good results?
Yes. I came in today with the mindset of, 'I'm going to surf how I want to surf'. I didn't want to do any safety surfing. That's always my goal, because if I'm going to win, then I want win with the surfing I want to do. I was lucky enough today to keep myself in the moment and choose the best waves, and I'm glad that I could pull it off and do that. It was an amazing day.
You had as many excellent wave scores today as you've had all year...
I was thinking that! I don't think I’ve had a nine in a while, so it felt really good to get two of them in my second heat. That definitely gained me a little bit of confidence back, which was nice because I'd lost a little bit in my first heat with Caroline.
Talking about Caroline, you guys looked fired up in the three heats you surfed against each other. You're friends, but you weren't giving an inch.
We were both kind of pissed at each other! I love her as a friend, though. We were hanging a lot in Tahiti and we've become much closer over the last couple of months. Caroline's become kind of a bigger sister to me too, giving me life advice and not just talking about surfing.
Today, I was watching her heats closely and I knew that it wasn't going to be an easy time out there. Caroline isn't only one of the smartest competitors, but also one of the best surfers on top of that, so it's really hard to beat her.
The first heat with Caroline was pretty crazy. She was chasing me the whole time and then catching up to me, which felt pretty weird. I had a bit of a meltdown after that heat, then somehow pulled it together and did it in the second heat, and then did it again in third heat (laughs).
You shared the stage with John John Florence today. It must be special knowing that you'll always share the 2024 world title?
Yeah, I mean he has been my favourite surfer my whole life. I used to watch View From A Blue Moon every day growing up, so it's pretty crazy to be winning a world title with him.
Did John say anything to you on stage?
I think we were just pretty proud of each other.
As you should be, we're all proud of you! Congratulations again.
Thank you.
