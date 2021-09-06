The Call of Duty series started in World War II , and while popular from the very first, found its vogue when it jumped to a more modern setting -- Modern Warfare we believe it was called. From there we’ve seen it travel throughout time, and even into space with varying degrees of critical success, as well as what could be deemed in Call of Duty speak as ‘failure’ ( Ghosts , Infinite Warfare ). And while the most recent release in Black Ops Cold War is as popular as ever, the series’ yearly iteration means it’s “Call of Duty Season” once again, and with Sledgehammer Games at the helm in 2021, the studio has doubled down on its Call of Duty: WWII gamble from 2017, upping the ante with the potentially studio-defining, Call of Duty: Vanguard .

In direct line with the Sledgehammer dev team in recent weeks, we were privy to a behind closed [virtual] doors event that served as an introductory deep-dive into just what Vanguard is, and in how it not only aims to shift things around in the Call of Duty annals, but also the studio itself. Which is now the ripe young age of 12-years-old -- that’s almost a teenager.

So we’ve readied mission guides for you below, so you understand the clear task ahead, what’s expected and what’s to be gained from successful implementation of the engagement. This is a battle you’ve been in before with this namesake, but what’s being tasked here is ambitious and generational. At least, of the “next” kind.

Arthur Kingsley, at your service © Activision

The Setting Sun

As mentioned in our intro, Vanguard is set during WWII. In fact, it takes place fairly close to the end of the Allied campaign proper, and follows the adhoc formation of what will become the Special Forces -- four individuals from different settings, backgrounds and cultures with unique skillsets and agendas primed to help shape the tide of battle in favour of the Allied Forces .

We’re yet to see how it all plays out, but from a top-line perspective Sledgehammer is aiming for both “respectful” and “cinematic” as its multifocal lens...

While the game’s campaign isn’t specifically based on true events, the team looked at the real-life formation of specialist units that occurred during the conflict, and drew inspiration from historical figures who fit the types of characters and archetypes they wanted to create. The result is a four-person journey set across intertwining arcs with the UK , US , Russia and Australia all being represented (and as an Aussie , personally: yay!). We’re yet to see how it all plays out, but from a top-line perspective Sledgehammer is aiming for both “respectful” and “cinematic” as its multifocal lens. The era has been done to death across every form of media you can imagine, and this is something the team is acutely aware of, which has them in pole position to avoid tropes, pitfalls and overusages of the past.

The OG ragtag heroes © Activision

Flanking the Past

With the disparate makeup of the campaign’s leads, and their respective toolsets, and in keeping with the Special Forces theme, Vanguard looks to carryover what takes place in the game’s single-player, to multiplayer. In this way, you’ll gain a sense of familiarity with the strengths and weaknesses of each player-archetype, and likely some form of affinity with them. At this stage there’s no word yet on a tangible reward carrying over from investment in the campaign when firing up multiplayer, only the in-principle archetypes.

For single-player, while we are expecting something of a traditional sub-10 hour investment across the four storylines, and an equally traditional delivery of narrative, we’ve seen in a gameplay demo that movement through maps has been given a boost with a form of climbing, as well as a mix of corridor design and more open-arena sections that allow for a more varied approach to how you tackle these post-bottleneck areas. And the mind swims with the potential for more challenging AI when considering they’ll have to react to how a player chooses to approach the larger spaces.

Vehicles will also play a part in proceedings, as the Battle of Midway is a campaign fly zone, among others. It’s highly unlikely we’ll see Battlefield levels of autonomy and agency here in terms of how you use vehicles, and we’re also not sure how held your hand will be in any sections featuring vehicles, but any time something other than the boots on your feet are up for traversal grabs in a Call of Duty, we get a bit excited.

We're very keen to see how vehicles impact MP © Activision

War of the Inter-Series Zombies Zone

No Call of Duty anymore is complete without shipping modes in both Zombies and Warzone alongside Campaign and MP. The former deserves its own game, really, but is welcomely being designed here by progenitor studio, Treyarch , and features a full cross-iteration tie-in. Meaning the zombies from Vanguard exist in the Zombies universe of all previous Zombies outings from Treyarch, creating for one single Zombiesverse for the franchise. And they can get away with it too. I mean, it’s about zombies!

Raven is heavily involved in this one, and the polish that studio applied to its portion of Cold War was nothing short of exceptional, so this at least sounds like it’s in good hands...

In Warzone there’s also a crossover, and the Vanguard update includes a new map for the Battle Royale hit, though not a lot has been revealed about how this integration works, or how the new map marries to what’s currently out in the wild, so all eyes are fixed on just how this is going to work. Raven [Software] is heavily involved in this one, and the polish that studio applied to its portion of Cold War was nothing short of exceptional , so this at least sounds like it’s in good hands. Activision has also promised it will ship with a new anti-cheat system and runs entirely off the same tech driving Vanguard, which means it’ll be the most up-to-date and advanced iteration of Warzone out in the wild. More free content is also promised post-launch.

The hipster movement is one influencer away from this look being real © Activision

Bloody Champion, Hill (Multiplayer)

Out of the gate, Vanguard will ship with a whopping 20 maps to play in multiplayer of which 16 will be 6v6. The other four will be 2v2 variants. Sledgehammer has also promised the game’s multiplayer maps will also feature round-altering changes with dynamic areas reactive to the conflict taking place. Whether these wind up being more aesthetic than genuine meta-shifting events, remains to be seen. Sledgehammer has also promised that maps will feature more interactivity than in most previous Call of Duty outings, which should help the campers out there. Hopefully it doesn’t negatively impact the rest of us ;)

A new mode will also be introduced called Champion Hill which is an arena-style round robin standalone. Teams of 2v2 or 3v3 take it up in one of four maps linked to a central lobby. The last team standing is the winner, and if you’re an eliminated team, you wait until a winner is declared before you get to go again. This has “fan-favourite” written all over it.

As far as competitive esports-ready elements, Activsion and Sledgehammer haven’t highlighted anything as of yet, but as with previous releases of the series in more recent times, the whole thing is cross-play out of the gate, so there’s no issues in playing with friends across different platforms.

We'll never be rid of pesky snipers or campers © Activision

A New Dawn

There’s still a lot we want and need to know more about. And across all modes, but for now it’s shaping up as a great entry in the series, despite the retreaded ground. After all, there are always new stories to tell, and different gameplay ideas to explore provided the storyteller is aware of what’s come before, which appears to be the case here.

It's like Call of Duty for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert. We’re super proud of it! Aaron Halon - Sledgehammer Games Studio Head

We actually asked Sledgehammer studio head, Aaron Halon , about taking the series back into the WWII fray and what that meant for the franchise and team.

“We look at our whole offering,” he enthused to Red Bull Gaming . “We have a massive story that spans four theatres of war. Our multiplayer is the best in class that Call of Duty has ever delivered, but this time we're going even deeper with reactive environments and more maps than we've ever put out. Not to mention Zombies being led by Treyarch, as well as a new Warzone map coming out. It’s that full breadth of Call of Duty. It's like Call of Duty for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert. We’re super proud of it.”

Champion Hill and a much-wanted change-up to Warzone will be front and centre for the competitive types out there. But personally, this writer is most excited for Zombies and to see if this might finally be a kicking off point for considering it as a standalone release. But hey, that’s a feature for another time. On all of that, though, we also probed Aaron on the makeup of Call of Duty development now that all key studios seem to have larger stakes in proceedings.

Now that's a seriously heavy gunner © Activision

“This isn't really that new. It's something that the Call of Duty studios have been supporting each other on for decades,” he concluded. “These days Warzone has brought us more together because we're all focusing now on making sure that Warzone and our core games are compatible in that they're feeding back and forth with each other. In a lot of ways, it's been really exciting for the development teams. We've always supported each other and we plan to continue to keep doing that into the future.”

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases on PC , PS4 , PS5 and the Xbox family of devices this November 5.

