Camilla Pedersen celebrates winning at the Wings for Life World Run 2024 in Denmark.
© Esben Zøllner Olesen for Wings for Life World Run
Fitness

Camilla Pedersen to chase three ultra records at Wings for Life World Run

Former triathlon world champion Camilla Pedersen is training for a triple record attempt on May 10. Here’s how the 42-year-old prepares – and race-day tips you can use too.
By Agata Strausa
8 min readPublished on

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Wings for Life World Run

The world’s largest running event returns for its 13th edition. Runners and wheelchair-users across the globe start together, all moving for one shared goal: to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

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Everything is possible, Camilla Pedersen believes, and the Danish former professional triathlete is about to try to prove it - to herself and to the world.
Now in her 40s, she's turning her sights to ultrarunning, aiming for new Danish records in the 50km, 100km and six-hour run, all in a single race at the Wings for Life World Run on May 10. True to her fearless spirit, she's given herself just 100 days to prepare, embracing the seemingly impossible challenge that pushes her limits. “I believe in myself. I think everything's possible if you really want it,” Pedersen says. “It takes a lot of work. If you really want something, you can do it.”
Camilla Pedersen getting ready for the 2019 Ironman World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Camilla Pedersen was a force in the triathlon world

© Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Pedersen has proved before that she's capable of the unexpected. After surviving a horrific cycling accident in 2013 that left her in a coma, she returned to the sport just one year later and won the 2014 ITU Long Distance World Triathlon Championship.
In an exclusive interview with Red Bull, Pedersen explains how she trains now in her 40s, the changes she's made to stay competitive and her top tips for anyone preparing for race day – whether you're chasing records or simply a personal milestone.

You’re planning to break three extreme records in just one official race – how did you even come up with this idea?

Camilla Pedersen: I did the Wings for Life World Run in 2024 and I only had a goal to run 42km, because I've never run a marathon. Then I came to 42km and people yelled at me, ‘you're number four in the world’. Then I was, OK, I'm going to run a little bit more. When I came to 45km I was mentally done – but then I heard I was close to third place in the race. So, I kept running until the catcher car caught up to me. I got to about 50.2km.

Camilla Pedersen smiling in a Red Bull cap with the sun behind her.

Pedersen is always looking for the next challenge

© Esben Zøllner Olesen/Red Bull Content Pool

Wow, that’s a long way!

I'd never run that far before. Afterwards I found out I’d actually broken the Danish 50km record, and I didn’t even know there was a record for that. Then I thought, maybe it could be fun to go for an official record. I couldn’t help looking up what the Danish 100km record was, and I saw it was set back in 1994. I thought, seriously, nobody has broken it since? That made me think it could be fun to try. If I can set a Danish record at 50km, maybe I can do it at 100km too. Then I discovered there’s also a six‑hour record, and suddenly the idea of going for three Danish records in one race became really exciting. People told me I couldn’t do that, because I’d have to run so fast for the first 50km and still have another 50km to go – and when people say that, it triggers something in me. Of course I can do it.

What pace are you aiming for?

I have to run an average of 4m 08s per kilometre for the first 50km, and then I still need fresh legs, because I have to run another 50km at around 5m per kilometre on average. It doesn’t sound that fast, but after running that hard for so long, fatigue really builds up in the body. It’s not just about running – there are so many pieces that have to come together, and I like that challenge.

What does your preparation look like day-to-day?

It’s been going OK. I’ve been running around 100km per week since November. I can’t go much higher than that because I have osteoporosis after my accident. I have to be careful not to run too much. I also have a disc issue in my back. Since my accident there are many things I have to manage and figure out how to do in the best way. Instead of just running, I also do a lot of biking to build endurance. I run five to six times a week, with two quality workouts. I don’t run too fast, because that puts a lot of stress on the body. I know what to do to avoid getting injured. I run a little bit faster than my goal race pace for the first 50km, but I also spend a lot of time running exactly at my target pace so that my body gets used to the rhythm. I do one long run per week of about 30km. I don’t think I’m going to run longer than 30km in my preparation, maybe 35km. I also do some biking, maybe one hard session a week and otherwise some moderate rides, so in total around one to two hard bike sessions.

Camilla Pedersen running on trails around Opalsøen Lake, Denmark.

Pedersen never runs more than 100km per week

© Esben Zøllner Olesen/Red Bull Content Pool

How much, strength training do you add to your endurance training, if any?

I have to do some strength work because of the problems in my back. I also have sciatic nerve issues, so for me it’s mainly mobility, stability and core training. If I skip that, I feel it right away when I run. I do this twice a week, but I don’t do any heavy lifting. Ideally, I should have started heavier strength training many months ago, but with such a short time until the race it doesn’t make sense now, my muscles would be too tired and it would take away from the quality of my running. It’s a fine balance, but strength training is just as important as the running.

Why are you attempting the 100km and three Danish records at the Wings for Life World Run, and what does this challenge mean to you personally?

I love doing it at the Wings for Life World Run because we’re running for those who can’t – and it’s for a good cause. It could have been my own situation; I could have ended up in a wheelchair. I could attempt the record at the Danish 100km Championships earlier, but that doesn’t really drive me.

Camilla Pedersen, Gerhard Korbo and Peter Bang celebrate their wins at the Wings For Life World Run App Run in Denmark in 2024.

With fellow winners at the Wings For Life World Run

© Esben Zøllner Olesen for Wings for Life World Run

What makes the Wings for Life Wolrd Run so special to you?

It’s not a normal race. That’s what I love about it – you don’t have a fixed finish line, you don’t know when the finish line will ‘hit’ you. And everyone can take part in the Wings for Life World Run: you can walk, and there are so many people in wheelchairs actually doing the race. It kind of breaks my heart, but in a good way. When I see them, I get goosebumps every time. I have so much respect for people who still live their lives fully even though they’re in a wheelchair. Their lives may have changed so much, but they still have a positive attitude, even though it’s incredibly hard for them.

On race day, how do you handle your mindset, pacing and nutrition for such a long effort?

I’m going to be nervous the closer we get. I know I’m going to start doubting myself and think, “What are you doing? What is this?” But I also know that if I don’t feel that, I’m not ready. I actually need that feeling, otherwise I’m not mentally prepared for it. If I just think, “Oh, this is going to be fun, this is going to be easy,” then I know I’m not prepared enough. And of course, I have to have my nutrition dialled in, because I’ll be running for a long time and I don’t have much time to go to the restroom along the way. There are so many small pieces that have to fit together, and nutrition is a big part of whether I’m going to make it or not.

Triathlete Camilla Pedersen charges ahead at Wings For Life World Run 2024 in Denmark.

Pedersen is a fan of the Wings for Life World Run format

© Esben Zøllner Olesen for Wings for Life World Run

What should runners eat and drink in the days before a race to optimise performance and avoid stomach issues?

If you’re thinking about race-day nutrition, you actually have to think ahead – not just on the day itself, but one or two days before. For example, I don’t eat meat the day before, because it can take 24 to 48 hours to digest and you don’t want that in your system. The day before I only eat rice, and not too much fibre, because fibre also binds water in your body. So I stick to easy carbohydrates. I don’t eat vegetables or much fruit the day before. Rice always works, and also some white bread with Nutella or something like that. I also try to avoid too much yoghurt or milk the day before.In the week leading up to the race, and especially the last few days, you also have to think about electrolytes and hydration. You need to make sure you get enough fluids in before the race so you’re not dehydrated going into it. In the end, you pay a bigger price for being dehydrated than for going a bit low on carbs.

Thanks for talking to us, Camilla – good luck to you for race day!
Don't miss your chance to join the fun on May 10, 2026 when thousands of runners around the world line up for the next edition of the Wings for Life World Run. To sign up, follow the link here to the official event page.

Part of this story

Wings for Life World Run

The world’s largest running event returns for its 13th edition. Runners and wheelchair-users across the globe start together, all moving for one shared goal: to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

View Event Info
Fitness
Running
Marathon
Ultrarunning
Athletics

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