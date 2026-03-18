Fitness
Camilla Pedersen to chase three ultra records at Wings for Life World Run
You’re planning to break three extreme records in just one official race – how did you even come up with this idea?
I did the Wings for Life World Run in 2024 and I only had a goal to run 42km, because I've never run a marathon. Then I came to 42km and people yelled at me, ‘you're number four in the world’. Then I was, OK, I'm going to run a little bit more. When I came to 45km I was mentally done – but then I heard I was close to third place in the race. So, I kept running until the catcher car caught up to me. I got to about 50.2km.
Wow, that’s a long way!
I'd never run that far before. Afterwards I found out I’d actually broken the Danish 50km record, and I didn’t even know there was a record for that. Then I thought, maybe it could be fun to go for an official record. I couldn’t help looking up what the Danish 100km record was, and I saw it was set back in 1994. I thought, seriously, nobody has broken it since? That made me think it could be fun to try. If I can set a Danish record at 50km, maybe I can do it at 100km too. Then I discovered there’s also a six‑hour record, and suddenly the idea of going for three Danish records in one race became really exciting. People told me I couldn’t do that, because I’d have to run so fast for the first 50km and still have another 50km to go – and when people say that, it triggers something in me. Of course I can do it.
What pace are you aiming for?
I have to run an average of 4m 08s per kilometre for the first 50km, and then I still need fresh legs, because I have to run another 50km at around 5m per kilometre on average. It doesn’t sound that fast, but after running that hard for so long, fatigue really builds up in the body. It’s not just about running – there are so many pieces that have to come together, and I like that challenge.
What does your preparation look like day-to-day?
It’s been going OK. I’ve been running around 100km per week since November. I can’t go much higher than that because I have osteoporosis after my accident. I have to be careful not to run too much. I also have a disc issue in my back. Since my accident there are many things I have to manage and figure out how to do in the best way. Instead of just running, I also do a lot of biking to build endurance. I run five to six times a week, with two quality workouts. I don’t run too fast, because that puts a lot of stress on the body. I know what to do to avoid getting injured. I run a little bit faster than my goal race pace for the first 50km, but I also spend a lot of time running exactly at my target pace so that my body gets used to the rhythm. I do one long run per week of about 30km. I don’t think I’m going to run longer than 30km in my preparation, maybe 35km. I also do some biking, maybe one hard session a week and otherwise some moderate rides, so in total around one to two hard bike sessions.
How much, strength training do you add to your endurance training, if any?
I have to do some strength work because of the problems in my back. I also have sciatic nerve issues, so for me it’s mainly mobility, stability and core training. If I skip that, I feel it right away when I run. I do this twice a week, but I don’t do any heavy lifting. Ideally, I should have started heavier strength training many months ago, but with such a short time until the race it doesn’t make sense now, my muscles would be too tired and it would take away from the quality of my running. It’s a fine balance, but strength training is just as important as the running.
Why are you attempting the 100km and three Danish records at the Wings for Life World Run, and what does this challenge mean to you personally?
I love doing it at the Wings for Life World Run because we’re running for those who can’t – and it’s for a good cause. It could have been my own situation; I could have ended up in a wheelchair. I could attempt the record at the Danish 100km Championships earlier, but that doesn’t really drive me.
What makes the Wings for Life Wolrd Run so special to you?
It’s not a normal race. That’s what I love about it – you don’t have a fixed finish line, you don’t know when the finish line will ‘hit’ you. And everyone can take part in the Wings for Life World Run: you can walk, and there are so many people in wheelchairs actually doing the race. It kind of breaks my heart, but in a good way. When I see them, I get goosebumps every time. I have so much respect for people who still live their lives fully even though they’re in a wheelchair. Their lives may have changed so much, but they still have a positive attitude, even though it’s incredibly hard for them.
On race day, how do you handle your mindset, pacing and nutrition for such a long effort?
I’m going to be nervous the closer we get. I know I’m going to start doubting myself and think, “What are you doing? What is this?” But I also know that if I don’t feel that, I’m not ready. I actually need that feeling, otherwise I’m not mentally prepared for it. If I just think, “Oh, this is going to be fun, this is going to be easy,” then I know I’m not prepared enough. And of course, I have to have my nutrition dialled in, because I’ll be running for a long time and I don’t have much time to go to the restroom along the way. There are so many small pieces that have to fit together, and nutrition is a big part of whether I’m going to make it or not.
What should runners eat and drink in the days before a race to optimise performance and avoid stomach issues?
If you’re thinking about race-day nutrition, you actually have to think ahead – not just on the day itself, but one or two days before. For example, I don’t eat meat the day before, because it can take 24 to 48 hours to digest and you don’t want that in your system. The day before I only eat rice, and not too much fibre, because fibre also binds water in your body. So I stick to easy carbohydrates. I don’t eat vegetables or much fruit the day before. Rice always works, and also some white bread with Nutella or something like that. I also try to avoid too much yoghurt or milk the day before.In the week leading up to the race, and especially the last few days, you also have to think about electrolytes and hydration. You need to make sure you get enough fluids in before the race so you’re not dehydrated going into it. In the end, you pay a bigger price for being dehydrated than for going a bit low on carbs.