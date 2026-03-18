Camilla Pedersen to chase three ultra records at Wings for Life World Run

It’s been going OK. I’ve been running around 100km per week since November. I can’t go much higher than that because I have osteoporosis after my accident. I have to be careful not to run too much. I also have a disc issue in my back. Since my accident there are many things I have to manage and figure out how to do in the best way. Instead of just running, I also do a lot of biking to build endurance. I run five to six times a week, with two quality workouts. I don’t run too fast, because that puts a lot of stress on the body. I know what to do to avoid getting injured. I run a little bit faster than my goal race pace for the first 50km, but I also spend a lot of time running exactly at my target pace so that my body gets used to the rhythm. I do one long run per week of about 30km. I don’t think I’m going to run longer than 30km in my preparation, maybe 35km. I also do some biking, maybe one hard session a week and otherwise some moderate rides, so in total around one to two hard bike sessions.