Surfer Carissa Moore reveals all after winning the Margaret River Pro!
It’s the third time you’ve beaten Tyler Wright in the final here. You guys sure have some history.
That's crazy! I’d forgotten who I’d come up against because it's been such a long time, I think it’s been nine years or so since I last won out here. Tyler is a beast of a competitor and I knew she was the one to beat the whole event. I wish there were a few more fireworks for both of us in the final, but it always feels really good to come out on top against her because you know you’ve beaten the best.
You, Tyler and Steph Gilmore have been the establishment for a long time now. Is it a bit of a kick in the pants when you get someone young like Molly Picklum who comes along and starts making a bit of noise and grabs the yellow jersey? Does that fire you up even more?
Oh it really is, I definitely find myself in a different position being a little bit more of a veteran. It's even strange saying that, but it's definitely something that I'm getting used to and am trying to embrace more and celebrate! It's pretty cool to see the level of this next generation coming up and, and them being super-competitive. Every heat is really tough now, you can never get away with not bringing your best against any of these new girls because they have game.
Let’s talk about the moment against Lakey. Was that one of the craziest turning points in a heat you’ve ever experienced?
It's one of the highlights of my career. It was just one of those really special moments when I needed something, and the universe provided. Then, to be able to perform and get the score was cool, ’cos it felt like time slowed down for a second, and I was really present. Something I've been trying to work on in competition is to try and be more free, be more happy and surf more like how I normally do when I train and there's no pressure. So it was really cool to do that when I needed it most!
You and Lakey were sitting right next to each other, she had priority but had a look at the wave and wasn’t interested. Then what happened?
I think she made the right decision. If I was her I would've let the wave go as well, it didn't look like much at all. I was really looking at her, I knew it was my last opportunity, and as soon as she let it go, I knew I had no choice, I had to go for broke. When I turned and started pulling into it I saw that it was starting to scoop out and I was like, well, I’ve got nothing to lose, I'll try for a barrel. When I was in the tube, I couldn't see at all and was going on feel, like, it hasn't taken me out yet, it hasn't taken me out yet, and then suddenly I was like, no way, I’m coming out! Saw the end section and just hit it. Wow, I smiled just thinking about it.
It was a crazy moment, one of those turning point moments that Kelly Slater seemed to pull off all the time in his prime. As soon as that happened, did you think, okay, we're on here, we can win this event?
It definitely gave me a lot of confidence, and I felt some real momentum coming into this last day. After you have a string of not-so-good results little bits of doubts in your game and your preparation start to creep in. So after that, I was like, 'I got this, I'm still in it, and I just have to believe in myself and tune into the power of the universe a little bit'. I'm reading a book right now that's about being able to see those miracles that happen every day, and how to be open to them.
What’s the book called?
Super Attractor, by Gabby Bernstein. It’s a good one!
On stage, you mentioned feeling really connected to this region, to Western Australia. Even though you haven’t won the event for nine years, does this still feel like a place on tour where you're at your most comfortable?
I definitely think so. Margaret River is on the top of my list of favourite places to travel every year. I always look forward to it, and it comes at a really nice time when it's easy to get caught up in the pressure and anxiety of results and stuff. But when you come here, there's something about that idea of disconnecting with all of that and reconnecting to yourself that I love. It’s all about the elements and the ocean and the waves here, and the power of that reminds me of home, too. You don't really hear too much while you're in the line-up either because the wave is so far out to sea. You really just have to tune into your surfing and remember why you do it, and that’s because you love it.
The tour loves distractions! There's the cut, the title talk, the Olympics, but then when the ocean takes charge, does it allow you to block all of that out?
I think so. You have all the elements to deal with here, the surf is big, and it's gnarly, and you have to deal with an end-section with a slab of reef on the inside, so there's really no room for any other thoughts!
We’re five events into the season, you've won two of them, and there's not much of a gap between you and Tyler. You’ve always won your world titles in odd-numbered years, and it's now 2023, so what’s that saying to us?
I know, that’s crazy. Look, Tyler's been in three finals out of the first five events, and has a semi-final finish too, and a lot of the other girls have had good consistent results also. It's gonna be a long second half of the season, so I just have to put my head down and keep chipping away. And as we all know now, you don't know what can happen on finals day, so I definitely won’t be getting ahead of myself. I'm just enjoying the moment, enjoying the journey, and I just want to make it the final five and hopefully redeem myself this year.
You look happy! Life good for Carissa Moore?
At this moment I’m super, super happy, and overall, life is really good. Thank you!