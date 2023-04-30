Surfer Carissa Moore reveals all after winning the Margaret River Pro!

I think she made the right decision. If I was her I would've let the wave go as well, it didn't look like much at all. I was really looking at her, I knew it was my last opportunity, and as soon as she let it go, I knew I had no choice, I had to go for broke. When I turned and started pulling into it I saw that it was starting to scoop out and I was like, well, I’ve got nothing to lose, I'll try for a barrel. When I was in the tube, I couldn't see at all and was going on feel, like, it hasn't taken me out yet, it hasn't taken me out yet, and then suddenly I was like, no way, I’m coming out! Saw the end section and just hit it. Wow, I smiled just thinking about it.