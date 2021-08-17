The music that made me with Carmouflage Rose

This month saw Carmouflage Rose share A Night With No Moon, his latest EP. The 7-track release documents a whole lot of self-reflection for the Zimbabwe-born talent, who’s gone from strength to strength since he stepped up for Red Bull’s 64 Bars series back in 2019. As Carmo tells it: "There are a lot of layers in these songs and a lot of me".

Dancehall, pop, hip-hop and R&B all collide on the EP. So exactly where did Carmouflage Rose’s diverse sonic influences come from? One big inspiration, he says, was the inimitable Sade. “Sade has a wonderful way of describing heartbreak and the daily pains of life, whilst still being able to make you dance,” he says. “And that’s something I try to do in my music.”

To find out what else shaped him as an artist, we asked the rapper to tell us about the albums that were pivotal for him. Beyond Sade, Carmo’s list of influences spans the likes of Drake and Kanye, electronic mastermind ZHU and even amapiano, a style of house music coming out of South Africa popularised by acclaimed artist Vigro Deep .

It’s an eclectic collection — but we wouldn’t expect anything else from Carmouflage Rose.

Kanye West -- Yeezus

I’m a big fan of this album because of the sonics and the synths. And I felt the lyrics came from an honest place -- it was way ahead of his time.

Drake -- Take Care

This one has a lot of relationship issues that I can really connect with. The production on this is amazing; the way the lyrics and the instrumental blend in together is awesome. Every bit has its moments.

Kabza De Small -- Rumble in the Jungle

Amapiano vibes, electric and the lyrics are amazing. I also like how it’s mostly instrumental based and then changes up a little bit.

Travis Scott -- Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight

This is still my favourite album by Travis. The vocal production in his projects is always next level and the production too, especially the drums -- I love drums. He also worked with his idol Kid Cudi on this and that was inspiring.

Pusha T -- Daytona

With the lyrics and how he delivers his verses, Pusha seems very confident in his talent and doesn't care what anyone thinks.

Kid Cudi -- Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'

Good driving music. Kid just knows how to speak to the soul and help you through it all; he inspires me to go deeper with in myself and express the emotions behind what's going on.

ASAP Rocky -- Live. Love. A$AP.

Rocky really brought the swag and the good energy in this project. You could feel his hunger and he was in a place of flex -- I like being in that place. Casino's production is amazing as well.

Jorja Smith -- Be Right Back

I feel like she’s the new Sade, if that makes sense. I like the way she writes, the production behind her music and also how she carries herself -- she's very elegant, respectful and mysterious. It also seems like she is always giving people game on how to go through life and I love that.

ZHU -- RINGOS DESERT

This album is also amazing in terms of the writing and production. I've always been a fan of Zhu’s production. It’s one of my dreams to work with this guy on a project, or a single, or even just to be in a room with him and try to make some great stuff. The production puts me in a happy place straight away -- I don’t have to wait for the drop.

Vigro Deep -- Rise Of A Baby Boy

Vibes, good energy, happiness and positivity, heartbreak, party -- all of the above is in this album. The production is innovative and elevating the genre of music that he makes . I would love to make music him one day. Most of the songs I don’t really understand the language, but happiness is universal, I guess.

