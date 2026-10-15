Surfing
Surfing
Join Leroy Bellet on his quest to capture the surfing photo of a lifetime
From the South Coast to the South Pacific, Leroy Bellet is an Australian teenager who's turning the world's perception of surfing photography inside out. Find out why in the latest Chasing The Shot.
"I've definitely got to the point where I don't have to think about the surfing side of things anymore," says prodigious photographer Leroy Bellet on what it takes to pull into heaving reef slabs behind pro surfers, while capturing every instant with thousands of dollars worth of equipment. "I'm so focused on framing the shot that I can't afford to be fumbling around, getting my feet in the right place. It's a positive distraction in big waves, too. You're so focused on getting the job done that you forget about the risks you're taking for a second."
It's hard to believe Bellet is only 19 years old and a first-year university student on the South Coast of New South Wales, Australia, when you read lines like the one above. It's even harder to fathom that a lot of the photos you see on this page were shot at an even younger age still.
Then again, Bellet is a remarkable teenager, with incredible confidence and self-belief beyond his years. When you see the crazy positions he puts himself in to pursue his artistic passions however, it all starts to make sense.
Bellet first got into surf photography to show his parents exactly what his surfing obsession was all about: the barrel. Unlike the traditional surfer-to-photographer evolution, he was a point of view guy from the start. "I would have been 12," he says. "It was right when I began high school. I was an OK surfer and even tried competitions, but they weren't my thing, I just really wanted to document tubes. I always thought the big POV wide-angle barrel shot was the ultimate."
It wasn't until Bellet first saw French photographer Laurent Pujol's double tow-in efforts in the sand-bottomed barrels of Hossegor that he realised what he'd envisioned was actually possible. It was a penny-drop moment in his young career. Since then he's donned helmet, booties and body armour, and towed-in over South Coast rock shelves time and again, most often trailing behind two of the region's hardest chargers: Scott 'Whip' Dennis, and Australia's next big-wave big thing, Russell Bierke, defending Red Bull Cape Fear champion.
As Tyge Landa's incredible film for the latest Chasing The Shot episode above shows, Bellet struck success early, and then decided to keep on pushing himself harder to chase down loftier goals. At first he tried trail shooting with legendary lensman Chris Bryan's Phantom camera, and while this yielded incredible imagery of Bierke and Dennis, it also cost a US$100,000 piece of equipment along the way.
Next came the dream shoot of Teahupo'o in Tahiti. One of the most feared waves in the world, Chopes is a frightening proposition when you only have to worry about surfing it, so add photography duties to the mix and you have a truly terrifying proposition.
Such are the joys of youthful enthusiasm however that Bellet didn't let nerves or excitement slow him down. Instead, he flew to Papeete and drove to Teahupo'o to shoot with local standout Matahi Drollet, global star Craig Anderson and Championship Tour competitor Michel Bourez.
The results are spectacular, and since the first photos snuck out, it's fair to say that Bellet's name has been on the lips of surfer's everywhere and a subsequent Surfing World cover. This documentary will only serve to amplify that. We hope the edit above does some justice towards Bellet's body of work, and if it leads to a few A-list surfers wanting to shoot with the plucky young Aussie, we can't wait to see the results.
Big thanks to Landa for believing in Bellet's talent from the start, and all of the Ulladulla crew who got behind their boy in support, whether driving jet skis in treacherous conditions, or simply doing runs to the legendary local pie shop. We'd also like to give a special mention to our army of photographers, Ed Sloane in Australia, and Zach Sanders and Domenic Mosqueira in Tahiti, for helping shining an alternate light on all that Bellet and the surfers get up to back there. This project has been a labour of love, and we sure hope you enjoy the end result as much as we've enjoyed bringing it to you.