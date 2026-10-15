"I've definitely got to the point where I don't have to think about the surfing side of things anymore," says prodigious photographer

on what it takes to pull into heaving reef slabs behind pro surfers, while capturing every instant with thousands of dollars worth of equipment. "I'm so focused on framing the shot that I can't afford to be fumbling around, getting my feet in the right place. It's a positive distraction in big waves, too. You're so focused on getting the job done that you forget about the risks you're taking for a second."