It all started, at least in this current tilt, with a fine from a competitive ruling of “unsportsmanlike conduct” in August of last year in LCO. The Chiefs engaged in “stalling” a game against MAMMOTH , ignoring “opportunities to win the game at the earliest reasonable moment” and followed that up with online banter around that in-game behaviour the whole of The Chiefs organisation would rather didn’t take place. These events led to an official statement of apology from the team and would, internally, stand as a line in the sand moment for the need to change tact. At least upon reflection.

For the rest of the year The Chiefs didn’t capitalise on its opportunities, bowing out of LCO in the first playoff bracket against eventual Champions, PEACE . Moreover, it was abundantly clear Sydney wasn’t the right fit both professionally and conducively when it came to team function, training and overall support.

In short, something needed to change and it had to do predominantly with culture. It’s a verb more often than not solicited to elite sports such as the AFL or NRL, and it applies to professionalism and a team-first attitude. It’s where no one person within an organisation is bigger than the other, and where an attitude of winning can be fostered alongside good habits and positive thinking.

For The Chiefs, it was the last piece of the puzzle that very really kicked off when the decision was made to relocate to Queensland, but even this step in the right direction seemed to move backwards, with finding a house large enough to accommodate everyone proving a tough hurdle.

You're never too advanced to learn more © The Chiefs Esports Club

“Coming into 2022 I wanted to start reminding the players of the history of The Chiefs,” explains Head of Brand at The Chiefs Esports Club, Aiden Hiko . “As a team, we have more wins on the board than any other esports organisation in ANZ. We have Championships across multiple titles. All of this ties into the culture that we wanted to build.”

Needing a house for the players as a point of pivot might sound trivial, but it was as much a necessity for branding and reiterating the team’s history as it was as a place to play and lay their collective heads.

“Securing the team house and calling it “The Country Club” added a level of prestige,” Aiden continues. “We placed team trophies around the Players Lounge where they compete out of every day, and hung images of events and milestones to remind them of the incredible talent that they are.

“Red Bull even brought out legendary artist Sofles to paint one of our most iconic moments as a mural -- when you enter the house it’s the first thing you see! And all of this is to ensure they [the team] have that winning mindset before they even log in to the game. We believe as a brand we are more than just a team and through content and creating a “vibe” at The Country Club, we wanted our players to feel that more than ever this year.”

Sofles helps decorate The Chiefs' "Country Club" gaming house © The Chiefs Esports Club

Clearly when you talk about building a winning culture, there’s no better driver than witnessing said wins...

The Country Club wouldn’t actually be open, so to speak, until March of this year and required a lot of logistics and tire tracks between Sydney and Brisbane (where the new digs were situated) before the cats could settle. Thankfully, the upheaval didn’t impact the team’s performance too much, with the first five wins of the LCO season going the way of The Chiefs, with just the one loss being dished up at the hands of last year’s champs, PEACE.

What helped was a ‘whole of organisation’ approach to that cultural shift, exemplified with bringing in The Chiefs’ Halo team to bootcamp and bond with the LoL guys. It also didn’t hurt that the Halo team won the ANZ HCS Super Weekend undefeated, which came with a cool $50k as part of its prize pool. And clearly when you talk about building a winning culture, there’s no better driver than witnessing said wins.

Despite the changes and a renewed direction, there’s no better teacher than defeat, provided you leverage it to get better next time around. The Chiefs lost in Game 5 of the Split 1 Playoffs in April which prompted a reset within the organisation. The tools and drive were all there, and it takes many moving parts to go into the mechanics of, and for, success, which also means all hands on deck, to maintain the flow of metaphors. And with Split 2 looming, everyone agrees to step up communication with team meetings and to commit to a higher level of awareness around even the “little things” required for success. In turn, larger playspaces and better equipment are implemented into The Country Club and everyone gets to work.

However, in May Head Coach Cuden says he’s given as much as he can and moves on from the team, making way for a revamp of the coaching setup. In the wake of his departure Leo 'Babip' Romer moves from substitute to Head Coach and Ryan 'Aladoric' Richardson is signed on and put into a support role. Dragon 'Dragku' Guo is then moved from his support role to substitute.

This shift not only reaffirms much of the team’s key focuses of 2022 and beyond, it starts to reap immediate benefits.

“We are a very strong team in-game,” says Babip candidly. “So we wanted to focus on what we can do outside of the game to improve our relationships and make us stronger as a team. As a result, we have dialled in on lots of small day-to-day changes that improve the environment within the team.

“Taking key time to break and reset our minds during the regular season, for example,” he continues. “Doing activities outside of the game as a team to build synergy like going out to eat or going to Movie World -- all of this has helped us become more like a family rather than just being a few good players on the same team.”

The Chiefs' "Country Club" gaming house needed a houseparty © The Chiefs Esports Club

“Securing the team compound at the start of the year gave us a foundation we have not experienced before, and has allowed management to spend more time developing the right environment for the players, ensuring that they have everything they need to succeed,” adds Head of Operations, Mike Stewart . “We have also taken a more active role in the success of the team, participating in the occasional meeting, taking the team out for walks, looking for every way possible to give the team space to focus on winning a championship.”

With everyone seemingly more focused and ‘all-in’ than ever, the team picked themselves up to take on Split 2 and, with full reward for effort, focus and total buy-in on the cultural shift, went through undefeated, becoming the first team to ever do so leaving its sights firmly set on DreamHack, with a win there shoring up its official tilt at the League of Legends World Championships for the first time.

“It has been really important for us to be subjective,” says Midlaner James ‘Tally’ Shute . “We’ve focused on improvement being an emotional thing rather than just mechanical. [And] we’ve worked on how we respond to feedback -- and criticism (as long as it is constructive) -- and how we can implement that rather than just feel like we are calling someone out.

“We have developed an open culture as a team which has allowed us to take a more active approach to incoming feedback rather than sitting on an issue for a few weeks. Having this open feedback with everyone means we can execute on a plan faster, or come back to the drawing board in a more effective way.”

These sessions are paying off so far for The Chiefs © The Chiefs Esports Club

It’s been a long road to get here, with plenty of ups and downs, but often the best place any professional sporting organisation can do to look to improve, is within its own four walls first where there’s no hiding or shirking of responsibility and in acting upon the cultural shift that has been the focus of this feature, the team is in the best position it has ever been.

“Working with partners that put us in a position to do what we do best has been a life-source for us this year,” says Nick Bobir , The Chiefs’ CEO. “In turn, it has only increased our desire to succeed not just for ourselves, but for those partners that believe in us. Working with Red Bull on improving player performance through global expert coaches, and focusing on those 1% changes that all add up, have given us the extra edge this year and put us in the position we are in now at the end of the year, with championships now on the horizon.

“We really locked in collectively as a business this year to set goals across our teams and our business to put everyone in a position to win,” he concludes. “At the start of the year we spent time planning what that looks like and determined our key priorities to help us find the right partners, coaches, players and the right location to put everyone in a position to do their best work. We have nailed that this year and set ourselves up to compound on that approach heading into 2023.”

