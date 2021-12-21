“It’s just another game”: How mindset helped Petracca dominate 2021

Before his team’s AFL Grand Final clash against the Western Bulldogs in September 2021, the Melbourne Demons’ Christian Petracca , who was feeling a little more nervous than he normally might before a big game, went looking for advice.

He sought it from teammates, friends, family, his team psychologist, and from a handful of older AFL players who’d played in Grand Finals in the past. Anyone he trusted, really; anyone who’d ever been lucky enough to find themselves in a similar position. After all, if the Demons won, it’d be the team’s first premiership in 57 years – the longest active drought in the AFL – and expectations for Petracca to deliver were sky high.

When all the wisdom had been parted, Petracca’s self-curated think tank helped him reach a simple conclusion: “It’s just another game,” he explains over the phone while taking a walk near his Melbourne home. “Why change what’s been working for the last two years all of a sudden? There’s no point. So for me, it was just about keeping the same routine.”

Christian Petracca post-win. © Red bull Content Pool

The 25-year-old also felt the nerves before the preliminary finals game against Geelong, and he credits that experience for helping steel him for the main event (it probably helped that the Demons annihilated the Cats by a chunky 83 points, too).

So the Grand Final game plan was set: don’t change a thing.

For Petracca, not changing a thing meant waking up and going for a swim, like he always does. It meant getting to the ground – Optus Stadium in Perth, in this case, thanks to Melbourne’s strict COVID-19 lockdown rendering the MCG off limits – scoping it out, and practicing some mindfulness, like he always does. And it meant having a kick of the footy and practicing some set shots, like he always does.

He still felt the nerves, he admits, but they didn’t bother him as much. “I think the more you can accept it, and realise that it’s just another game, the quicker you can adapt,” he says. “It’s hard not to think about the what-ifs. ‘What if we lose?’, ‘what if the Doggies kick the first two goals?’ You’re not human if you don’t think like that. So for me, when my mind wanders off like that, it’s just about bringing it back to thinking about what I can do.”

As it happened, Petracca kicked the first goal of the 2021 AFL Grand Final. And after a close game through three quarters, the Demons put on a masterclass in the fourth – kicking nine goals to the Bulldogs one. Petracca was everywhere in the second half, so much so that you’d have been forgiven for thinking you’d flicked on a Christian Petracca highlight reel.

By the end of the competition, in which the Demons ultimately clobbered the Bulldogs by a 74-point margin, Petracca had clocked 39 disposals (24 of them contested), two goals, nine tackles and four clearances. An impressive stat sheet for any game – let alone a Grand Final.

Christian Petracca joined the Red Bull family in 2021. © Red Bull Content Pool

He was also the first player to ever register 40 touches in a Grand Final performance, and there was no doubt in anyone’s mind who’d be taking home the Norm Smith hardware. “It’s a pretty cool award, I think,” says Petracca of the medal. “The premiership has sunk in but the Norm Smith, yeah, I don’t think that will sink in for a while, to be honest. You grow up looking at Grand Finals and wanting to be that player that performs on the big stage. Just to be a part of Grand Final day is special…but to win the award is something else.”

Growing up in Warrandyte, Victoria, Petracca credits his two brothers, who are five and seven years older than him, respectively – for nurturing his competitive spirit. “Anyone with older siblings understands the rivalries you have, constantly getting picked on and bullied,” he says. “But I used to love competing with them, it was the best feeling ever.”

When footy entered the pictured, Petracca would also try and play up in age groups, filling in for his brothers’ teams so he could get experience playing against older, bigger and stronger kids. “When I went back to my age bracket, I realised that these guys are actually small, and I could dominate because I’ve got two older brothers who beat the shit out of me every day.”

As well as his knack for footy, Petracca was also a talented basketball player, and very nearly pursued a career in the NBA. He idolised the Philadelphia 76ers’ Allen Iverson and counts him as one of his role models. As a teenager, Petracca co-captained the Victorian Primary Schools basketball team with friend Ben Simmons, who eventually went to college in the US and now plays in the NBA for the Philadelphia 76ers. “He could kick, he could run and he was just a freak,” Petracca said of his friend back in 2016.

For Petracca though, himself a talented point guard, his dreams were to be forged on the oval, not the hardwood.

He was drafted second overall by the Demons in 2014, but an ACL injury left him sidelined until 2016. When he finally started playing games, he found the adjustment to the big leagues a little trickier than he’d anticipated. “I was so used to dominating at such a young age, and when I got to the AFL I thought it’d be the same,” he reflects. “But everyone who makes the AFL is talented, so I realised how much work I had to do. But those little learning curves have helped shape me into the person I am now.”

And that person, by Petracca’s own admission, has changed a lot since he first arrived in the league.

Christian Petracca credits mindfulness for a lot of his success in 2021. © Red Bull Content Pool

For a start, he knows what he wants, and he knows what he wants to play footy. “I discovered that all later than most people I think, but it’s been the best thing for me,” he says. “Being in the AFL, you’re in this bubble of expectation and pressure. But the more you strip it down, the more you realise it’s just a game of footy, and this won’t define me as a person. This is just a thing that I love to do. The more you break it down like that, the more the expectation just strips off you, and the more you love going to work each day with your teammates and being around each other.”

Petracca, who became a Red Bull athlete earlier this year, credits his career-best play through the 2021 season to his teammates, his club and to the culture that the Melbourne Demons have fostered. He remembers sitting with his team during the offseason and talking about being more selfless, playing to their strengths and making personal sacrifices if it’s what was best for the team. And he considers himself fortunate to be able to go out there and pay his natural game. “There are so many players around me that allow me to flourish, I’m super grateful to them,” he says, adding that putting in “a ton of work” into his mindfulness and off-field balance paid massive dividends last season.

Though he used to think mindfulness and meditation were a bit of a joke, he credits his team psychologist and fellow Red Bull teammate Travis Boak for helping get him in the right headspace – one that has enabled him to understand the importance of patience. “Our generation, with social media, we’re very impatient people. We want things now. But realising that things take time, that’s probably been the biggest growth for me,” he says, adding that he’s also a fan of the book The Mindful Athlete by George Mumford, who was the mindfulness coach for the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

After winning the premiership in Perth in September, the Demons were eventually able to celebrate with a parade in Melbourne in December. But for Petracca, captain Max Gawn and the 40-odd other players on the Demons list, there’s unfinished business to be taken care of in 2022: “For our fans to not experience the Grand Final in person, it was bittersweet,” he says. “But the good thing is that now we have the motivation to do it all over again [next season] at the MCG. Our fans at home have been waiting a long, long time. So we need to win a premiership in front of them. That’s the motivation for me.”