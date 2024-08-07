Everything You Need to Know About HYROX: 10 Most Common Questions Answered

Fitness enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the next big challenge, and HYROX has emerged as a game-changer in the world of functional fitness.

This high-intensity race combines running with a range of functional workouts, pushing participants to their limits in a unique and exciting format.

As HYROX increasingly gains popularity worldwide, more and more people are curious about what it entails. In this article, we dive into 10 of the top questions people ask about the sport. Let’s get into it…

01 Can anyone compete in HYROX?

Anyone with a good base-level of fitness can compete in a HYROX event. There is a minimum amount of skill required to complete the exercises, and no time limit for completion. There are also adaptive categories available.

The minimum age requirement for HYROX participants is 16 years old. The London event in May 2024, however, showcased the first “HYROX Youngstars”, a competition designed exclusively for kids aged 8 to 15 years old - but this has not been rolled out at any other events thus far.

Notably, 2023 World Champion Lauren Weeks finished 9th in the 2022 World Championships while 7 months pregnant. However, if you have any health concerns, it’s advisable to consult your healthcare provider before registering.

02 What are the different race categories?

HYROX welcomes athletes of all fitness levels, from beginners to elite competitors, with various divisions ensuring everyone can compete in a suitable category:

Individual Open: Separate categories for men and women using “open” weights

Individual Pro: For athletes looking for a higher level of competition, with heavier weights. Separate categories for men and women.

Open Doubles: Teams of two, with categories for same-sex and mixed pairs (Men’s, Women’s, Mixed). Both team members run the entire distance but can share the functional exercises between you.

Pro Doubles: Teams of two men or two women at Pro weights.

Relay: Teams of four, with each member completing 2 legs - a leg being a 1km run and one functional exercise. This can be either a great introduction to HYROX, or a seriously fast, intense event - you choose!

Athletes are compared against others in their own age groups within each category.

03 Where do HYROX events take place?

HYROX events are held worldwide, including locations in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Typically, these events take place in large exhibition centres, though unique venues such as an old Berlin airport and Miami Beach have also hosted competitions.

With the sport rapidly growing, a 100% increase in events is expected for the 2024/25 season. For the latest list of upcoming events and locations, visit the official HYROX website—but act quickly, as events sell out fast!

Thankfully we have a calendar for the whole of 2024 right here .

04 How long does a HYROX take?

In theory, you can take as long as you need to complete a HYROX as there is no cut-off time. Elite athletes can complete the course in under an hour, but amateur athletes can take considerably longer, and that’s perfectly fine! Completing a HYROX is a significant achievement.

The average Open race times are 1 hr 35 mins for the Men and 1 hr 38 mins for the Women. However, it must be stressed that these are average times and there is no shame in taking longer to complete the event. The “average” person who competes in HYROX is fitter than the average person in the general population!

05 How hard is HYROX?

This is a tricky question to answer, as it very much depends on numerous factors. For sure, it can be a very tiring event. Pushing yourself to the max for over 8 km of running and 8 functional stations isn’t easy by any means. That said, this is surely part of the appeal of an event like this - to push yourself to see what your body can do - it would be boring if it were easy!

You could argue that a HYROX is as hard as you want to make it - you don’t have to push yourself to the max if you do not wish to set a fast time. You could walk the runs and take a more leisurely pace on the functional stations. So, it doesn't HAVE to be as hard as some people make it.

You could also consider entering a Doubles or Relay event, which will make competing easier than in an Individual event as you get to share some of the load.

06 What kit do I need for a HYROX event?

You do not need much kit to compete in a HYROX event - appropriate clothing and footwear are all you need.

For clothing, keep in mind that the venues can get very hot. Some men compete topless, and many participants opt to wear sweatbands to manage perspiration.

In terms of footwear, comfortable running trainers are your best bet. Many first-time athletes have made the mistake of assuming CrossFit shoes will be the best option, but they are generally not designed for running long distances.

Ensure your footwear is comfortable for running and provides good traction when pushing a heavy sled. Test your shoes in training to ensure they don’t slip, either by your heel coming out of the back or the underside slipping on the carpet.

07 Is there an injury risk when training for a HYROX?

As with any sport, there is always an injury risk. However, HYROX is a relatively low-risk sport that can be performed very safely. You do not need a huge degree of technical skill to complete any of the HYROX exercises, which is one of the huge appeals of the sport contributing to its growing popularity.

As mentioned above, the right footwear is a huge factor in minimising injury risk when training and competing in HYROX, as is gradually building up your running volume in training. Trying to do too much running, too soon, if you aren't used to it, is likely the most common cause of injury for athletes training for the sport.

08 How is a HYROX event timed?

Each participant receives a timing chip that tracks their time from start to finish, including splits for each running segment and functional exercise. This ensures accurate and fair timing for all competitors and allows you to analyse your race data (on the HYROX website) after the event. The timing chip will be given to you upon registering at the event location and should be worn around your ankle. Additionally, your competitor number will also be written, in pen, on your arm.

09 What is the “Roxzone”?

The Roxzone is the area in a HYROX competition between the running track and the functional exercise stations. Imagine a large indoor arena. The running portion of the course is typically located around the perimeter. After completing each 1km run, athletes move towards the centre of the arena to perform the functional exercises. The space they cover between leaving the running track and reaching the exercise station is called the Roxzone. While it might seem like just a transition area, the Roxzone can significantly impact your overall time.

10 Is there a Championship competition and is there prize money?

At the end of each season - typically late May or early June - HYROX hosts its World Championship event. You must qualify for the World Championships, typically by being in the top 1% of your age group category, though the number of World Championship places up for grabs at each event will vary by city, category and age group. At the World Championships, all races are completed using Pro weights except for the over 60’s age groups. Most athletes compete against others in their own age group, but there are also “Elite 15” races for the top 15 men and women in the sport who compete for the title of overall HYROX World Champion.

These Elite races are live-streamed, and prize money is up for grabs. Full details for how to qualify for these Elite races can be found on the Rox Lyfe website .

