The list of useful tricks for Counter-Strike 2 is long and in many cases requires a lot of practice. Good mechanics are an important basis for success in Counter-Strike. Whether it's motor skills or utilising mechanical tricks: Those who master these basics of CS2 climb up the premier rating faster.

Because talent alone is not enough, according to gob b from the BIG Clan . In this video, he explains why hard work is essential for a successful career.

01 Counterstrafing

Run & gun is not an option in Counter-Strike. If you shoot with assault rifles while moving, you will almost certainly miss your opponents. Only when the character is stationary can he land his shots accurately. This is where one of the most important gameplay mechanics in Counter-Strike comes into play: counterstrafing.

At first, the term sounds more complicated than it actually is. If you move in CS2 and then release the movement buttons, your character needs a short moment to stand still. Counterstrafing allows you to come to a standstill more quickly, thus reducing the amount of time in which your weapon is still imprecise.

Counterstrafing is one of the most important mechanics in CS2 © Screenshot Valve

The implementation is simple. Press the button against your direction of travel to slow down your movement sooner. Example: If you move to the right, release the D button and briefly press the A button to bring the character to a standstill. The same principle applies to both forwards and backwards movement.

Those who have mastered counterstrafing can learn many other techniques based on this basic principle. If you want to do penalty jumps or infamous Ferrari peeks, you should have internalised this mechanic. Spend some time on the Deathmatch server and practise the motorised sequence to train your muscle memory.

02 Boost

Anyone who remembers the robber ladder from their childhood will quickly understand the boost principle. Simple but effective, this mechanic allows you to look over or climb certain obstacles with the help of allies. There are positions on every map where a good boost can be used.

When boosting, one player stands on the back of the other. A team-mate ducks down so that you can then jump on top of them. Depending on your position, you will then have to jump up again so that your teammate can release the duck button and stand up. If you remain standing on your mate's head, they must not move away, of course.

A powerful and popular boost on Overpass © Screenshot Valve You can only access this box via Boost © Screenshot Valve

While the two-man boost is the standard, there are positions where several or even all team members can be involved. Classic boost spots are, for example, the boxes in front of the B-ramp on Ancient or on Overpass from the B-spot towards the water. Overpass in particular is known for its numerous boost opportunities due to the map layout.

03 Crouch and penalty jump

When it comes to movement, it's often the little things that can make all the difference in Counter-Strike. Simple mechanics can be taken to another level with a few tricks, which can often be an advantage. This includes the jump, which has more facets in CS2 than you would initially think.

The first and most important mechanic is the so-called crouch jump. Although the simple jump using the space bar is easy to execute, it does not take your character as high as would be technically possible. This is where the crouch jump comes into play, which can significantly increase the maximum jumping height.

This jump only works with a successful penalty jump © Screenshot Valve

Simply combine the jump button with the crouch button. You'll get the most height if you press the crouch button just before the jump. Although the execution is very simple, the crouch jump itself is essential for Counter-Strike. Many objects and obstacles can only be climbed using this mechanic, such as the wooden boxes on the A-spot on Mirage.

An advanced jump mechanic, on the other hand, is the so-called Strafe Jump. While you can jump higher thanks to the Crouch Jump, the Strafe Jump can increase your jumping distance. If you master it, you can jump from the bench into the window in the centre of Mirage, for example, without any allied help. However, it requires some training and is recommended for more experienced players.

With the Strafe Jump, you don't jump straight, but in a slight arc. To do this, move your mouse in a slight arc movement during the jump. At the same time, press the direction key on the keyboard in which you are moving your mouse. Important: Release the W key as soon as you have jumped.

04 Jumpthrow

The correct use of grenades is essential in CS2. Whether smokes, flashbangs or incendiary grenades. If you know how to throw utilities, you increase your chances of winning considerably. Jumpthrowing allows you to extend your throwing range considerably. Essential for many Smokes on all CS2 maps.

Your grenades fly much further with the jumpthrow © Screenshot Valve

While in CS:GO you still had to rely on creating a bind or perfect timing, Valve has significantly revised and simplified the mechanics for CS2. The time window for a successful jumpthrow is now significantly larger. As long as you throw the grenade during the upward movement, the jumpthrow will succeed.

Position yourself in the right place. Press and hold the left mouse button to pull the pin of the grenade without throwing it. Then jump and release the left mouse button during the upward movement. Fun fact: If you've done everything right, your character will make a sound that only you can hear.

05 Jiggle Peeks

If you have mastered counterstrafing, you can approach the principle of jiggle peeking. This mechanic is mainly about faking a peek around a certain corner or obtaining information about your opponent's position. Ideally, you bait a reaction from your opponent and can then actually move around.

If you are expecting an AWP: The Jiggle peek is the solution © Screenshot Valve

To jiggle peek, stand close to a corner and quickly press the A and D buttons alternately. This will make your character move quickly to the right and left, making him a harder target for your opponent. This movement trick is particularly useful against AWPs to elicit a miss from your opponent.

