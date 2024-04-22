You should definitely avoid these mistakes in CS2!

Counter-Strike is a big challenge for every newcomer at the beginning. Whether it's gun handling, the use of utilities or map knowledge: CS2 offers a great deal of tactical depth that new players have to get to grips with bit by bit.

As in any game, increasing experience makes a big difference in CS2. However, there are typical beginner mistakes that will make your start in the matchmaking world unnecessarily difficult. Deal with the following things early on and you will master CS2 faster than the competition.

01 High-sense and incorrect crosshair placement

CS2 is all about precision. The complex gunplay requires good aiming and good mouse control. Reduce the sensitivity of your mouse to have better control, especially at longer distances. It's worth practising a few rounds on the deathmatch server to find the perfect scythe. Many players also take inspiration from the settings of pros such as s1mple or ZywOo.

Good crosshair placement also makes aiming a lot easier. The following applies: Don't look at the ground when running. Try to anticipate where an opponent might be. Then bring your crosshair into the right position before the peak. The less hand movement required, the quicker and more precise your hits will be.

02 Every sound counts!

Whoever tap-dances loses! If you are too loud in Counter-Strike, you give your opponent a lot of information about your position. So try to avoid making any unnecessary noise. Use Shift to sneak as often as you can without losing time. In CS2, you now also have an indicator on the minimap that shows you the audible range of your steps.

The yellow circle on the minimap shows how far your steps can be heard. © Valve

Also optimise your starting position. Make sure to deactivate possible sources of interference such as music or background programmes before starting the game so as not to mask the game sound. A headset is also much more reliable for precise hearing than a loudspeaker.

03 Acting too aggressively or passively

Many newcomers often play too aggressively at the beginning. Counter-Strike is a game of patience in many situations, where a wait-and-see approach is often rewarded. Always pay attention to the timing of your pushes, for example when the opponent could rotate. In addition, a repeatedly aggressive style of play quickly reveals a pattern for the opponent.

The same applies to the other side of the coin. If you act too passively, you could miss good timing for pushes. Your mates can also suffer from a hesitant approach if your help comes too late as a result. Be brave and push at a favourable moment to surprise your opponents.

04 Money management and team coordination

The unusual money and purchase system often overwhelms CS newcomers. When should I buy and when should I save? The most important rule is: don't always spend everything! In CS, "eco rounds" are an important tactical component. If you save your money for one round, you can fully equip yourself in the next round.

This also includes making arrangements with your mates. A team should always coordinate their purchases in order to maximise their chances of winning a round. Both the buy rounds and the eco rounds should be coordinated and synchronised. If there is no verbal communication, you can use your mates' money on the scoreboard as a guide.

05 Run & gun is not an option

An often hard lesson for newcomers, but gunplay in Counter-Strike is difficult. Anyone picking up the AK for the first time in the iconic FPS will quickly despair at the difficult handling. One of the most important rules when handling assault rifles: Stand still to hit!

While the "Run & Gun" principle is part of the gameplay in many games, in CS2 you should only resort to it with a few SMGs and a few pistols. The assault rifles in particular require not only good aim, but also precise movement. Take some time on deathmatch servers to familiarise yourself with the difficult weapon handling and the principle of counterstrafing.

06 "Dont be a loser - buy a defuser!"

Probably one of the oldest Counter-Strike rules, but one that is still relevant today. The defuse kit saves you a whole 5 seconds when defusing the bomb. If you have enough money in your account, you should always buy it as a CT. Losing a round just because you overslept the purchase is an easily avoidable mistake.

The 10-second timer tells you when the defuse is only possible with the kit © Valve

You should buy a defuse kit especially in the weapon rounds when your economy is strong. If not all mates, or perhaps only one, have a defuse kit, always pay attention to where it is located on the map. As a good team-mate, you can also look at your mates' equipment and point out a missing kit.

07 "Fries", "Undergrowth" or "Foxhole" - please, where is the enemy?

Communication is an elementary component of Counter-Strike. One of the most important is the information about the positions of the opponents. Problem: Each map has its own calls for certain positions and these can cause confusion at the beginning. You should therefore never play a map in matchmaking without first familiarising yourself with the most important callouts.

Only on Overpass: The "playground" call © Valve

Before playing your first official on an unfamiliar map, it's worth taking a look online. You will find layouts with all positions and their names for all maps. While announcements such as "CT-Spawn" or "A-Lang" can be clear, newcomers are more likely to scratch their heads at calls such as "Jungle" or "Undergrowth" on Mirage.

As if that wasn't enough, some callouts no longer make sense. Many positions got their names from the first map versions many years ago. For example, the barrels on Inferno at the top of the banana are still labelled "Car", even though there hasn't been a car there for a long time. You can find more outdated calls in this article .

