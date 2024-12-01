The key competitors and vehicles chasing glory at the 2025 Dakar Rally

Also bringing a brand-new car in the Dakar bivouac in 2025 are Dacia, with their own formidable line-up of drivers. Leading the charge for Dacia at the 12-stage rally is sand racing specialist

, a five-time Dakar winner. Al-Attiyah and co-driver Edouard Boulanger warmed up for the Dakar with victory at the Rallye du Maroc on their debut drive for Dacia. “We couldn’t ask for better than victory in our first race with Dacia,” Al-Attiyah commented. “We will continue the development of the Sandrider to arrive at the Dakar in top shape.”