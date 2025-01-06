Toyota Gazoo Racing cars kicking up dust in Dubai's sand dunes ahead of the Dakar Rally 2025
© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool
Rally Raid

What it takes to prepare mind and body for the toughest race on the planet

The Dakar Rally has built a fearsome reputation as the toughest race in the world. Hear from a trio of elite off-road racers on what makes this the ultimate test of mental and physical aptitude.
By Tim Sturtridge
6 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Dakar Rally 2025

The Dakar Rally 2025 challenges hundreds of competitors to race across Saudi Arabia's epic landscapes in the ultimate test of endurance.

Saudi Arabia

Daniel Sanders

Daniel ‘Chucky’ Sanders – no relation to the Colonel – is a young man who is very good at going very fast for very long stretches of time.

AustraliaAustralia

Luciano Benavides

Following a family tradition of competitive enduro and rally racing, Luciano Benavides has his sights set on glory at the Dakar.

ArgentinaArgentina

Lucas Moraes

Brazilian rally driver Lucas Moraes's impressive performances have quickly seen him become his nation's most successful performer in the Dakar Rally car class.

BrazilBrazil
Even if you’ve never seen a second of race action, you already know about Dakar Rally’s notoriety as motorsports’s most bruising event. Fourteen days of racing up to six hours per day in unknown terrain means the body is being punished by dehydration, constant blows to the spine and the brain is being asked to stay ultra-concentrated while doing it.
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bikers Daniel Sanders and Luciano Benavides explain the unique toll on the mind and body of racing the Dakar Rally on two wheels. Also, adding insight into the demands of the Dakar Rally is Ultimate class contender Lucas Moraes.
Toyota Gazoo Racing's Lucas Moraes kicks up dust in Dubai's dunes during training for the Dakar Rally 2025.

Lucas Moraes now trains to avoid motion sickness

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Training the right way and staying healthy

Daniel Sanders: I’ve been lucky enough to go to the Red Bull APC [Athlete Performance Center] in Austria many times. Sometimes it’s been to help my recovery from injury, but other times I’ve been there just to focus on how I can get better on the bike. If I’m coming back from an injury then we work on getting my strength back. It’s a place where you push your limits and this helps a lot when you race the Dakar. Even if you’re at the APC with an injury the vibes are always positive.

Lucas Moraes: At my first Dakar I suffered from motion sickness, so I now do exercises which help to prevent it. Also, if I know it’s going to be a long stage with lots of ups and downs I’ll take some medication that helps to avoid getting motion sickness. So it’s a combination of a little bit of medicine and also some training that I do before the rally.

Luciano Benavides is seen on the 4th stage of the Rally Du Maroc 2024 in Mengoub, Morocco on October 10, 2024

Luciano Benavides rides into the sunset

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Nobody sees the risks you take and it can feel very lonely out there
Luciano Benavides

Dealing with uncertainty and loneliness

Luciano Benavides: The physical and mental demands of racing the Dakar Rally are extreme. We’re riding at 150kph for hours and hours alone in the desert for two weeks. Nobody sees the risks you take and it can feel very lonely out there. That’s why it’s so important to work on both physical and mental resistance. It’s also true that you’re training for a race that cannot be replicated, therefore it’s a challenge.

Daniel Sanders: I like to have a rave cave in the morning at the Dakar. This helps to break up the nerves and helps me to get in the zone. I just focus on the music and start jumping around the camper van. It’s a way to get everyone’s vibes up, to have a bit of fun and help take the pressure off. Jumping around in the rave cave also helps to get some food down.

Luciano Benavides races during stage 10 of Rally Dakar 2024 from Al Ula to Al Ula, Saudi Arabia on January 17, 2024.

Benavides consults a psychologist to help with the mentally-taxing event

© Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

Strength from family and professionals

Lucas Moraes: The Dakar takes you away for a lot of days and this is definitely the toughest part for me. But I try to do my best for my family back home and they all follow the race on TV and on social media. My daughter always asks me to bring her home a trophy! It’s tough to be away from home, but I try to use my job as a professional athlete to show my kids that they can also chase their dreams when they grow up.

Luciano Benavides: Consulting with my psychologist is a great benefit for me because I release all of my frustrations after every stage. I tell him what I felt, my doubts, my fears and the good things as well. It helps me to make sense of the race and brings back my focus to the next day’s target.

In the 2024 Dakar Rally, Daniel Sanders of Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing navigates through towering sand dunes on his motorcycle during Stage 8 in Saudi Arabia.

Daniel Sanders negotiates a route through the Saudi dunes

© Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

The best way to deal with getting lost is to recognise your mistakes quickly, so a small error doesn’t become a big issue
Daniel Sanders

Resetting the compass and adapting to change

Daniel Sanders: The best way to deal with getting lost is to recognise your mistakes quickly, so a small error doesn’t become a big issue. Now when I make a mistake I come back to the last note in the roadbook where I know I was 100 percent in the correct place. Then I’ll start reading the notes aloud and talk myself through it. It’s also a good moment for a drink or some food if you’re feeling dehydrated or lacking energy. When you get lost it gives you a scare, so it’s a good moment to make sure the brain is switched on and you’re fully focused on where you are.

Luciano Benavides: Every stage is different, so I adapt my riding style all the time. I also factor in my own tiredness or any injuries I have. Being adaptable is one of the keys of the Dakar because you can be the fastest rider at the start, but keeping that going for two weeks is very difficult. You have to be very smart and listen to your body when you’re tired because you will experience fatigue no matter what.

In 2024, Daniel Sanders of Red Bull GAS GAS Factory Racing races his motorcycle across sandy dunes during the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia

Sanders focuses on cardio training ahead of the Dakar

© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

Mind and body in synch

Daniel Sanders: We have a lot of weight on us going racing each day on a heavy bike. Just our boots are 5kg, the airbag vest is another 2kg, the helmet is a kilo and we take three litres of water out with us. It’s tough to take all that weight racing for 14 days. To get ready for the Dakar, I do as much cardio as I can. When you’re feeling strong you can focus on using your skill on the bike rather than just trying to hang on. When things are going well you can let the bike do the work and just float along on top of it.

Luciano Benavides: When the Dakar starts, your mind and body are both fully charged and ready to go. Then after a week your mindset might still be great, but inevitably your body will be tired. Maybe the mind thinks you can go faster than the body can manage. Striking that balance between what is mentally and physically possible is the most difficult thing about the Dakar Rally.

Lucas Moraes of team Toyota Gazoo Racing is seen at the start line of stage 03 of Rally Dakar 2024 from Al Duwadimi to Al Salamiya, Saudi Arabia on January 08, 2024

Moraes gears up to start a stage

© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

There’s not one single day at the Dakar where you can predict what’s going to happen
Lucas Moraes

Dealing with disappointment

Lucas Moraes: I think that the Dakar is definitely the toughest race on Earth. There’s not one single day at the Dakar where you can predict what’s going to happen. The toughest thing to do is to control your emotions during the race because the Dakar really is a mind game. For example, last year we lost second place on the second to last day and that can happen at the Dakar. You have to bounce back immediately from those disappointments because the next day comes around quickly.

Daniel Sanders, Luciano Benavides and Lucas Moraes are among the key competitors taking part in the 2025 Dakar Rally. The route in Saudi Arabia covers close to 8,000km spread over 12 timed special stages. The 47th edition of the Dakar Rally begins in Bisha on January 3 and finishes in Shubaytah on January 17.

Part of this story

Dakar Rally 2025

The Dakar Rally 2025 challenges hundreds of competitors to race across Saudi Arabia's epic landscapes in the ultimate test of endurance.

Saudi Arabia

Daniel Sanders

Daniel ‘Chucky’ Sanders – no relation to the Colonel – is a young man who is very good at going very fast for very long stretches of time.

AustraliaAustralia

Luciano Benavides

Following a family tradition of competitive enduro and rally racing, Luciano Benavides has his sights set on glory at the Dakar.

ArgentinaArgentina

Lucas Moraes

Brazilian rally driver Lucas Moraes's impressive performances have quickly seen him become his nation's most successful performer in the Dakar Rally car class.

BrazilBrazil
Rally Raid