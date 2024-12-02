Luciano Benavides is seen at 4th stage of the Rally Du Maroc 2024 in Mengoub, Morocco on October 10, 2024.
© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool
Rally Raid

The 2025 Dakar Rally route is 7,700km of pure adventure

Dakar Rally organisers have come up with a gruelling two-week course that will push competitors and their machines to the absolute limit on their latest visit to Saudi Arabia.
By Tim Sturtridge
7 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Carlos Sainz

Known as 'El Matador', veteran driver Carlos Sainz is a WRC winner and now four-time Dakar Rally champion, making him Spain's greatest ever off-road racer.

SpainSpain

Toby Price

There would be few better liked or more respected off-road racers than Toby Price. The Maitland, NSW, native is, by this point in his career, one of the best to ever do it.

AustraliaAustralia

Sébastien Loeb

French driver Sébastien Loeb's domination of the rally-driving world has earned him the nickname of Le Patron, or 'The Boss'.

FranceFrance

Mattias Ekström

Rallycross star Mattias Ekström is one of the most versatile drivers in motorsports, competing and winning across multiple disciplines.

SwedenSweden

Cristina Gutiérrez

Spain's Cristina Gutiérrez is the second woman ever to win the Dakar Rally after victory in the Challenger class in 2024 – and now she's chasing Car glory.

SpainSpain

Mitch Guthrie Jr.

Following in the footsteps of his famous father, American driver Mitch Guthrie Jr. already has some impressive race wins on his résumé.

United StatesUnited States

Nasser Al-Attiyah

Nasser Al-Attiyah is the sporting hero of his native Qatar who's won the Dakar Rally on five occasions while also excelling in skeet shooting.

QatarQatar

Dennis Zenz

If you need to find your way through stages of the World Rally-Raid Championship and the Dakar, then German co-driver Dennis Zenz is your man.

GermanyGermany

Seth Quintero

A world champion before he was old enough to legally drive, Seth Quintero is making history at the toughest rally on the planet.

United StatesUnited States

Lucas Moraes

Brazilian rally driver Lucas Moraes's impressive performances have quickly seen him become his nation's most successful performer in the Dakar Rally car class.

BrazilBrazil

Giniel De Villiers

A former track racer, South Africa's Giniel De Villiers has gone on to become one of the most experienced and successful Dakar Rally drivers ever.

South AfricaSouth Africa

Sam Sunderland

Sam Sunderland is a rally raid biker with GasGas Factory Racing. He's also a two-time Dakar winner and a true international star.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Guillaume de Mevius

Belgium's latest cross-country rally star, Guillaume de Mevius is already a Dakar Rally podium finishers in both the Challenger and Car classes.

BelgiumBelgium

Laia Sanz

Spanish rally-raid star Laia Sanz is used to competing at the world's biggest events and is the only female to finish inside the Top 10 of the Dakar Rally.

SpainSpain

Luciano Benavides

Following a family tradition of competitive enduro and rally racing, Luciano Benavides has his sights set on glory at the Dakar.

ArgentinaArgentina

Kevin Benavides

Winning the Dakar Rally in 2021 made Kevin Benavides the bike event’s first South American winner – and his second title in 2023 made him a legend.

ArgentinaArgentina

Daniel Sanders

Daniel ‘Chucky’ Sanders – no relation to the Colonel – is a young man who is very good at going very fast for very long stretches of time.

AustraliaAustralia

Rokas Baciuška

From karting to rallycross to rally raid, Lithuania's Rokas Baciuška has his eyes set on more world championship titles in a myriad of motorsports.

LithuaniaLithuania

Dania Akeel

A former motorcycle racer, Saudi Arabia's Dania Akeel entered the world of rally-raid in 2021 and finished eighth at her first Dakar Rally. Now, she's chasing podiums.

Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia

Francisco 'Chaleco' López

A master of the sand dunes, Chile's Francisco López loves nothing more than testing his skills at the famous Dakar Rally.

ChileChile

Summary

  1. 1
    Prologue – January 3
  2. 2
    Stage 1 – January 4
  3. 3
    Stage 2 (48-hour Chrono) – January 5-6
  4. 4
    Stage 3 – January 7
  5. 5
    Stage 4 (Marathon Part 1) – January 8
  6. 6
    Stage 5 (Marathon Part 2) – January 9
  7. 7
    Rest Day – January 10
  8. 8
    Stage 6 – January 11
  9. 9
    Stage 7 – January 12
  10. 10
    Stage 8 – January 13
  11. 11
    Stage 9 – January 14
  12. 12
    Stage 10 – January 15
  13. 13
    Stage 11 – January 16
  14. 14
    Stage 12 – January 17
There is no other challenge in motorsport quite like the Dakar Rally and the route for the 47th edition of the world famous desert race has got it all. Massive sand dunes, a 48-hour Chrono Stage measuring over 1,000km, plus a full fortnight of further twists and turns in Saudi Arabia.
It all starts with a high-speed 29km Prologue Stage in Bisha on January 3. Then, it's straight into the thick of the action with both the 48-hour Chrono Stage and Marathon Stage coming in the first week of the rally. Competitors who make it past these obstacles will get a well-earned rest day in Hail on January 10.
All roads lead to the Empty Quarter desert during the 2025 Dakar Rally's second week. It will be among Saudi Arabia's most formidable sand dunes that this latest edition of the rally will ultimately be won and lost. The chequered flag will fly in Shubaytah on January 17 and anyone reaching the finish line of this Dakar can consider themselves a true champion. Lets take a closer look at the full route below:
Kevin Benavides (ARG) for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing races during stage 11 of Rally Dakar 2024 from AL ULA to YANBU, Saudi Arabia on January 18, 2024.

Saudi Arabia has no shortage of stunning landscapes

© Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

01

Prologue – January 3

  • Start: Bisha
  • Finish: Bisha
  • Total distance: 79km
  • Special: 29km
The rally raid roars into life with a 29km Prologue Stage around the Dakar's Start Camp in Bisha. Expect to see top contenders fire out of the blocks to get racing on wide gravel tracks, because the top 10 entrants in all categories will get to choose their starting positions for the following day's first full stage.
02

Stage 1 – January 4

  • Start: Bisha
  • Finish: Bisha
  • Total distance: 500km
  • Special: 412km
The dunes are yet to arrive, but this 412km timed special stage will feature almost every other type of terrain imaginable. That means tough decisions when it comes to picking the right speed and correct lines throughout the day.
03

Stage 2 (48-hour Chrono) – January 5-6

  • Start: Bisha
  • Finish: BIsha
  • Total Distance: 1,057km
  • Special: 965km
It's the 48-hour Chrono Stage! This groundbreaking format of racing over 1,000km across two Dakar days makes its second appearance at the rally. The convoy will enter the stage on the morning of January 5 and when the clock strikes 5pm competitors must stop at the next rest area they arrive at (there are six rest areas in total dotted along the route). Then, on the morning of January 6, the remainder of the 965km timed stage must be completed. Special attention should be paid to the mechanical side of things to avoid getting left behind on this mammoth stage.
Toby Price on his KTM of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team during the Stage 11 of the Dakar 2024 on January 18, 2024 between Al Ula and Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

It's easy to get lost out there

© Eric Vargiolu/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

Lucas Moraes of team Toyota Gazoo Racing during Stage 10 of Rally Dakar 2024 from Al Ula to Yambu, Saudi Arabia on January 18, 2024.

Red Bull's Toyota racers kick up Saudi desert dust

© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

04

Stage 3 – January 7

  • Start: Bisha
  • Finish: Al Henakiyah
  • Total Distance: 845km
  • Special: 496km
The rally departs Bisha for the final time and heads north to Al Henakiyah. The opening section will be technical and a test for the bikers in particular. Then, the speeds will be stepped up as the convoy move towards its new home for the night.
05

Stage 4 (Marathon Part 1) – January 8

  • Start: Al Henakiyah
  • Finish: AlUla
  • Total Distance: 588km
  • Special: 415km
There’s simply no chance to ease up when racing the Dakar and further proof of this comes on Stage 4, the first half of this edition's Marathon Stage. As competitors are plunged into the spectacular canyons of AlUla, they must find the right balance between risk and reward – and remember to bring along their own tool kits.
06

Stage 5 (Marathon Part 2) – January 9

  • Start: Al Ula
  • Finish: Hail
  • Total Distance: 491km
  • Special: 428km
Under Marathon Stage rules competitors will have spent the previous night separated from their mechanics, meaning any repairs needed will have been a solo job. What will follow on the road to Hail is a classic mix of sandy and rocky tracks as the rally heads towards its halfway point.
Nasser Al-Attiyahof the Toyota Gazoo Racing during Stage 13 of the Dakar 2023 between Shaybah and Al-Hofuf, Saudi Arabia on January 14, 2023

Navigating the endless valleys of the Dakar

© DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

Sébastien Loeb of the Bahrain Raid Xtreme during the Stage 10 of the Dakar 2024 on January 17, 2024 around Al Ula, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia keeps the amazing scenery coming on every stage

© Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

07

Rest Day – January 10

  • Location: Hail
After a punishing first week at the Dakar Rally, the convoy gets a well-earned rest in Hail. Nestled between Mount Shammer to the north and Mount Salma to the south, the city of Hail was once the capital of the Arabian Desert. A fitting location to take stock of of the rally's first week and gear up for what's still to come.
08

Stage 6 – January 11

  • Start: Hail
  • Finish: Al Duwadimi
  • Total Distance: 829km
  • Special: 606km
The good news for competitors who remain in the rally is that there's only one more week to go. The bad news is that the stages at the start of the rally's second week are even longer than what’s come before. Stage 6 features sand dunes capable of getting even the most experienced desert racers into a tangle.
09

Stage 7 – January 12

  • Start: Al Duwadimi
  • Finish: Al Duwadimi
  • Total Distance: 745km
  • Special: 481km
Stage 7 is one of five stages at this Dakar that sees two-wheel and four-wheel competitors take divergent paths. This certainly complicates things in the car category, where the first Ultimate class crews on the stage will have no bike lines to follow in the sand. On the other hand, it means an earlier start for the cars, so they have a much better chance of finishing the stage before nightfall.
Kevin Benavides of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing on his motorcycle during Stage 8 of Dakar Rally 2024 in Saudi Arabian desert.

The Empty Quarter desert is still the star of the show

© Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

Expect a war of physical, mental and mechanical attrition
10

Stage 8 – January 13

  • Start: Al Duwadimi
  • Finish: Riyadh
  • Total Distance: 733km
  • Special: 487km
Dakar organisers have described Stage 8 between Al Duwadimi and Saudi Arabia’s capital city Riyadh as "hectic and varied". By now the leaderboards will have taken shape and we'll know who's fighting for glory in the desert. We've been told to expect "a war of physical, mental and mechanical attrition."
11

Stage 9 – January 14

  • Start: Riyadh
  • Finish: Haradh
  • Total Distance: 589km
  • Special: 357km
A relatively short hop from Riyadh to Haradh awaits on Stage 9, with a timed section measuring 357km. The Dakar now reaches the point where strategy starts to play an increasingly important role in the race. Starting positions for each stage become crucial as the massive sand dunes of the Empty Quarter desert appear on the horizon.
12

Stage 10 – January 15

  • Start: Haradh
  • Finish: Shubaytah
  • Total Distance: 638km
  • Special: 119km
If you're looking at the timed special stage distance of just 119km and thinking that the rally organisers are being too kind to the competitors, think again! We're now deep into the Empty Quarter desert and the final three days of this Dakar will be raced exclusively in this region, which is home to sand dunes of up to 250m high.
13

Stage 11 – January 16

  • Start: Shubaytah
  • Finish: Shubaytah
  • Total Distance: 506km
  • Special: 280km
Everything is still up for grabs on the penultimate stage of this year's Dakar. The unpredictability of racing in the Empty Quarter desert means that an advantage of over an hour can easily be wiped out by one false move. On Stage 11 the truck class are given their own route away from the rest of the convoy, allowing the rally's big beasts to really push each other to the limit.
Tobias Ebster for Kini Rally Racing Team seen at the finish line stage 12 of Rally Dakar 2024 from YANBU to YANBU, Saudi Arabia on January 19, 2024

Pure satisfaction on the Dakar’s finish line

© Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

14

Stage 12 – January 17

  • Start: Shubaytah
  • Finish: Shubaytah
  • Total Distance: 205km
  • Special: 134km
At last we've reached the final stage of the 2025 Dakar Rally! The convoy will convene for a mass start to create a special desert spectacle, before charging towards one final finishing line. Winners will get their trophies, but every competitor reaching the end of this Dakar will have every right to feel immensely proud.

Part of this story

Carlos Sainz

Known as 'El Matador', veteran driver Carlos Sainz is a WRC winner and now four-time Dakar Rally champion, making him Spain's greatest ever off-road racer.

SpainSpain

Toby Price

There would be few better liked or more respected off-road racers than Toby Price. The Maitland, NSW, native is, by this point in his career, one of the best to ever do it.

AustraliaAustralia

Sébastien Loeb

French driver Sébastien Loeb's domination of the rally-driving world has earned him the nickname of Le Patron, or 'The Boss'.

FranceFrance

Mattias Ekström

Rallycross star Mattias Ekström is one of the most versatile drivers in motorsports, competing and winning across multiple disciplines.

SwedenSweden

Cristina Gutiérrez

Spain's Cristina Gutiérrez is the second woman ever to win the Dakar Rally after victory in the Challenger class in 2024 – and now she's chasing Car glory.

SpainSpain

Mitch Guthrie Jr.

Following in the footsteps of his famous father, American driver Mitch Guthrie Jr. already has some impressive race wins on his résumé.

United StatesUnited States

Nasser Al-Attiyah

Nasser Al-Attiyah is the sporting hero of his native Qatar who's won the Dakar Rally on five occasions while also excelling in skeet shooting.

QatarQatar

Dennis Zenz

If you need to find your way through stages of the World Rally-Raid Championship and the Dakar, then German co-driver Dennis Zenz is your man.

GermanyGermany

Seth Quintero

A world champion before he was old enough to legally drive, Seth Quintero is making history at the toughest rally on the planet.

United StatesUnited States

Lucas Moraes

Brazilian rally driver Lucas Moraes's impressive performances have quickly seen him become his nation's most successful performer in the Dakar Rally car class.

BrazilBrazil

Giniel De Villiers

A former track racer, South Africa's Giniel De Villiers has gone on to become one of the most experienced and successful Dakar Rally drivers ever.

South AfricaSouth Africa

Sam Sunderland

Sam Sunderland is a rally raid biker with GasGas Factory Racing. He's also a two-time Dakar winner and a true international star.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Guillaume de Mevius

Belgium's latest cross-country rally star, Guillaume de Mevius is already a Dakar Rally podium finishers in both the Challenger and Car classes.

BelgiumBelgium

Laia Sanz

Spanish rally-raid star Laia Sanz is used to competing at the world's biggest events and is the only female to finish inside the Top 10 of the Dakar Rally.

SpainSpain

Luciano Benavides

Following a family tradition of competitive enduro and rally racing, Luciano Benavides has his sights set on glory at the Dakar.

ArgentinaArgentina

Kevin Benavides

Winning the Dakar Rally in 2021 made Kevin Benavides the bike event’s first South American winner – and his second title in 2023 made him a legend.

ArgentinaArgentina

Daniel Sanders

Daniel ‘Chucky’ Sanders – no relation to the Colonel – is a young man who is very good at going very fast for very long stretches of time.

AustraliaAustralia

Rokas Baciuška

From karting to rallycross to rally raid, Lithuania's Rokas Baciuška has his eyes set on more world championship titles in a myriad of motorsports.

LithuaniaLithuania

Dania Akeel

A former motorcycle racer, Saudi Arabia's Dania Akeel entered the world of rally-raid in 2021 and finished eighth at her first Dakar Rally. Now, she's chasing podiums.

Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia

Francisco 'Chaleco' López

A master of the sand dunes, Chile's Francisco López loves nothing more than testing his skills at the famous Dakar Rally.

ChileChile
Rally Raid