2021 will see the return of the Red Bull Dance Your Style . Events in the global street dance clash are happening all around the world, including here in Australia.

To make sure you’re in the know for everything DYS, here is what to expect.

THE RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE COMPETITION

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a global, all-styles dance competition, where the best street dancers in the world compete against one another. Poppers, lockers, hip-hop freestylers, house dancers, waackers, voguers, krumpers and more all compete in a test of their skills and styles.

MUSIC AT RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE

Mainstream popular hits and timeless classics alike are played for the Red Bull Dance Your Style battles, inspiring all the dancers competing to showcase their creative dance skills.

The dancers have no idea what songs the DJ will choose to spin for their battles. Poppers might have to hit to rock music, house dancers might have to groove to rap. This is Red Bull Dance Your Style and it’s all about being ready to freestyle to whatever song the DJ drops.

A scene from Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021. © Bahadir Berber / Red Bull Content Pool

THE UNIQUE WAY RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE IS JUDGED

Red Bull Dance Your Style is the event where the audience helps to determine the winner. Battles will be decided by both the crowd and a panel of judges, so be sure to come through online for an opportunity to vote for your favourite as Australia’s Red Bull Dance Your Style champion for 2021.

HOW THE AUSTRALIAN COMPETITION WORKS

This year’s Australian competition is a mix of online and in person events.

In Sydney and Melbourne, dancers will upload a 1 minute submission to their social channels, which will be assessed by three judges: Nelson, a French popping pro, Kyoka, a Red Bull hip-hop dancer from Japan and Tiana Canterbury, an Australian choreographer and Red Bull Dance Your Style’s Australian scene expert. This will take place on Friday September 17.

In Brisbane, an in person event will take place on Saturday September 18 . To be part of the crowd, head down to Newstead Gasworks at 82 Skyring Terrace so you can witness incredible solo dance battles.

Once four finalists have been chosen from each of the state qualifiers, they will battle it out at Red Bull Dance Your Style’s Australian finals, alongside the four finalists from 2019. It goes down on Friday October 8 from 7pm live on TikTok, so you can tune in no matter where in the country you are.

Red Bull Dance Your Style Live on TikTok © Red Bull