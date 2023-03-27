Daniel Ricciardo in the RB7 Formula 1 car and Toby Price in his trophy Ruck
F1

Daniel Ricciardo's Epic Aussie Outback Road Trip

Daniel Ricciardo returns to Oracle Red Bull Racing, dusting off the RB7 and road tripping across some of Australia’s most challenging terrain joined by some local racing experts.
By Thomas Elliott
Published on

A homecoming for Daniel Ricciardo in more ways than one. The 2023 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix is the first race weekend the Aussie legend will be joining the Oracle Red Bull Racing team trackside this year. Ahead of the Grand Prix, Ricciardo took the Championship winning RB7 on a road trip across Australia working with local motorsports heroes to master the harsh Aussie conditions and gaining an advantage over the team’s competitors, while having plenty of fun along the way of course.
I’ve always wanted the opportunity to do this in Australia
Daniel Ricciardo

9 min

F1 car vs the Outback

Oracle Red Bull Racing send driver Daniel Ricciardo to Australia to check out Melbourne's Albert Park circuit.

Spanish +7

The road trip begins in the wild west as Ricciardo dusts off the old championship winning RB7 and fires it up. He is soon joined by enduro rally raid legend Daniel Sanders who issues his first challenge at a nearby cattle ranch where Ricciardo must navigate the famous Aussie bulldust.
Daniel Sanders jumps Daniel Ricciardo and the RB7

Chucky can sure make an entrance

© Graeme Murray

Daniel Ricciardo out manoeuvres helicopter in RB7

You can't stop a charging Bull

© Graeme Murray

F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo in the Outback, Australia

Facing off

© Graeme Murray

After completing the first challenge it’s time for a quick pitstop before heading out to the Sea Cliff Bridge. Here, Ricciardo is met by aerobatic pilot Matt Hall who puts him through the paces of high speed cornering across the iconic bridge. - “There’s nothing that compares to the Aussie conditions; we had a lot of fun ripping through the outback and tearing across the Sea Cliff Bridge,” Ricciardo said.
Matt Hall above Daniel Ricciardo across Sea Cliff Bridge

Smoke On

© Graeme Murray

Requesting a Fly-by, permission granted

Requesting a Fly-by, permission granted

© Graeme Murray

Daniel Ricciardo and Matt Hall at Sea Cliff Bridge

Flying in Formation

© Graeme Murray

For the third challenge, Aussie Enduro icon Toby Price prepared the ultimate Turn 1 simulation plotted through quintessential Australian farm land and the pair rip through the scene as Price tails Ricciardo in his Trophy Truck.
Daniel Ricciardo in the RB7 Formula 1 car and Toby Price in his trophy Ruck

The Outback Grand Prix

© Graeme Murray

For the final challenge, Ricciardo takes on Australia’s most famous race track, the legendary Mount Panorama circuit in Bathurst with reigning Supercars champion, Shane Van Gisbergen. Shane led the RB7 in the Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaro as the pair tore across the Mountain.
the RB7 and Red Bull Ampol Racing's new Camaro on Mount Panorama

Two legends tackle The Mountain

© Ken Leanfore

After my first Red Bull Racing Road Trip in San Francisco, I’ve always wanted the opportunity to do this in Australia.” said Ricciardo, "To be back home, taking the RB7 across the Aussie outback, and sharing the best Australia has to offer with the world; what better way to celebrate my first F1 event at home since returning to Oracle Red Bull Racing.”
Aussie fans always bring a lot of energy, and I’m excited to see the F1 fans in Melbourne. The track is looking great, and I’m hoping our road trip research gives the team the edge they need.” said Ricciardo
Oracle Red Bull Racing Road Trips have crisscrossed the globe from the USA to the Netherlands, South Africa, the Czech Republic bringing the whimsical nature of Red Bull and the raw power of a Formula 1 car to wondrous locations. You can see all Red Bull Road Trips here.
Welcome home Daniel Ricciardo.

