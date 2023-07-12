F1: Australian favourite Daniel Ricciardo is back on the grid!

Daniel Ricciardo became the third driver of Red Bull Racing in the 2023 season, taking part in the work on the simulator, as well as promotional campaigns. The Australian debuted in F1 in 2011 in the colors of HRT, to represent the Scuderia Toro Rosso team (now Scuderia AlphaTauri) from 2012.

However, after successful tire tests at the Silverstone track, it was announced that from the upcoming round of the Hungarian Grand Prix, he will be loaned to Scuderia AlphaTauri.

