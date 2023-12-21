Daniel Sanders is on the fast track to Dakar Rally success

Part of a new generation of young Dakar riders, Daniel ‘Chucky’ Sanders experienced the highs and lows of Dakar in his first three outings in the legendary competition.

In 2021, he burst into the epic rally as the newest recruit to the KTM Factory Team lining up alongside Toby Price . Like his compatriot, he made an impressive debut, converting his off-road skills into a fourth-placed finish overall just behind his team-mate Sam Sunderland .

In 2022, Chucky switched to the new Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing team and took a first win on the opening stage. At rest day, he was in provisional third and well-placed for the final podium. Then a high-speed crash at the start of stage seven saw him hospitalised with a fractured elbow and left wrist.

The rest of the year was spent rebuilding his shattered arm before getting back on the bike ready to return to the Dakar. He arrived in Saudi Arabia short on preparation and fitness but quickly put himself back among the front-runners in the world’s most energy-sapping motorsports event.

He then took another win on Stage Three to take the overall lead. Even crashing and splitting his lip on the tower of his bike – the Perspex split in two from the force of the impact – couldn’t stop him as he ultimately pushed through the pain barrier to finish an impressive seventh. In 2024, expect a fit-again Sanders to be pushing from the front. But how did he get here?

01 Rock bottom and the fight back

Sanders had to put in a lot of work after his injury © Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

2022 got off to a fantastic start before quickly spiralling into a year of recovery. At dawn on New Year’s Day, Sanders lined up for the Prologue of the Dakar Rally in Ha’il, Saudi Arabia, and rode to victory, following up with a win on the opening stage.

His Dakar was off to a dream start and he continued his front-running form, mixing speed with precision as he won three out of the first six stages to reach the Rest Day mid-point third overall and in contention for victory.

At 4:30am on day seven, he was riding to the rally point when he struck a kerb at 110kph. He was thrown off the bike and broke his wrist and elbow, and damaged a kidney.

“The crash was bizarre,” says Sanders. “You never expect it as a racer. Imagine if you go into the last round of a Motocross Championship, crash on the way to the start and break a leg. You’re not even at the track.

“It’s a lack of concentration. If it happened in the dunes or in race time you go ‘OK, you pushed too hard,’ but in a road section, it was just unlucky.”

02 A year of recovery

After several surgeries, including electing to have an additional surgery to fix a long-standing shoulder injury, Sanders faced a long journey back to regain his competitive fitness. “Rehab sucks,” he says. “It’s just frustrating as you want to get back out there and ride to the level you know you can ride at.

“You just want to be there on the start line and be competitive. I missed the speed and the adrenaline and feeling awesome on the bike – flowing and enjoying the places you get to go and race.”

By June, he was preparing to return to competition and entered the four-hour Hattah Desert Race – the biggest desert race in Australia. With just five weeks preparation, he hit the track and claimed victory – his second at the famed event. Sanders was back on top.

03 A triumphant return in 2023

Sanders in action at the Dakar in 2023 © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

Setting his eyes on the Dakar, Sanders went to the USA for a week of testing but when he returned to Australia, an X-ray revealed that he had re-broken his elbow. It meant two more surgeries, an extra durable plate put in place and a painful bone graft.

After another two months off the bike, he returned to the Dakar, but with very little seat time. Nobody thought he’d reach the finish line, let alone be a front runner. “I hate being told no, being held back from doing things you’re so passionate about," he says. "I’m a dirt bike rider, I’ll race whatever I want to race. Just sit back and watch me do it.”

His challenge faded in the second week but simply finishing – let alone inside the top 10 – was a major achievement. “After crashing last year and going through six operations, it was great to bounce back and be competitive,” says Sanders. “It’s been an unreal experience and hopefully I can come in stronger and fitter and be more ready to go in 2024. I’m super happy to be here at the finish line in one piece.”

04 Why does everyone call him Chucky?

“As a kid I used to eat and drink a lot of food and milk and then always chuck it up after," he explains. "Someone would say ‘he’s chucked up again… he’s chuck’ and it stuck. It’s what my parents called me and then all my friends and teachers would even call me Chuck. When I was a teenager, I even asked my mum to change my name to Chuck but she said no.”

I wasn’t the most talented kid, but I just put all the effort into it and worked hard Daniel Sanders

05 Racing around the family farm

Sanders grew up with his extended family on the farm established by his great-grandfather in the Yarra Valley near Melbourne, Australia. He spent his free time riding bicycles and quads around the grounds and neighbouring countryside, competing with family or friends to pull off the biggest jump.

“My brothers and cousins were also always around motorbikes, my dad rode as well, everyone did. It was just fun riding around and doing jumps and riding some freestyle,” he recalls.

The outdoor life suited young Chucky down to the ground. “I also spent time playing computer games as well as a kid, but most of it was outdoors travelling around, going to the beach and things like that," he says. "In the holidays I’d also be out riding a lot, always playing sport and being active. It was a big part of my childhood.

“We used to play football, cricket, basketball and all that side of it. Our family was always active in sport and passionate about it. They allowed us to go do whatever we wanted to.”

At school, Sanders excelled at sport – naturally – and took a keen interest in design and technology, especially hands-on subjects like woodwork and metalwork. However, there were subjects that he wasn’t so fond of.

“I hated English, I wasn’t very good at it. I always just thought I was going to be a dirt bike rider,” says Sanders. “It was always a dream, but it wasn’t until the last year of school I was high enough in competitions in Australia to say to the teachers, this is going to be my job.”

In the desert during the 2023 Dakar rally © Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

06 First steps into racing

After leaving school, Sanders needed to raise money to finance his first moves in racing, Fortunately, his father was supportive, acting as his first manager.

“I didn’t have a professional ride where I made a living from it, so I worked in the orchard to make my money to go racing to make it happen," he says. "There’s always the option to go back when I’ve finished motorbikes.”

With his eyes set on a career in motorsports, Sanders had to start building a reputation from scratch – and that meant putting in hours and hours of practice.

“I wasn’t the most talented kid, but I just put all the effort into it and worked hard. That way I’d have had no regrets if I hadn’t made it. But I kept pushing and made it happen,” he admits.

“The confidence was just believing in myself and knowing I wanted it bad enough to make it happen. That’s how I feel to this day.”

07 A brilliant breakthrough

Sanders and Toby Price at the 2022 Dakar Rally © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

With his dad working as a mechanic and coach, Sanders started competing in races around Australia as a privateer, and in 2014 he won the Under-19 Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC), finishing sixth overall. Toby Price was the outright winner.

Sanders secured his place in team Australia for the ISDE as he graduated to international competition, finishing third overall in the E3 class, with Price champion.

Price made the move to rally-raid and the Dakar the following year and Sanders was fast in his tracks. Chucky’s success landed him a factory ride – he was a professional motorbike rider. Even better was to come in 2015 as he finished second in the AORC, fourth overall at his first Hattah Desert race and E3 class champion as Australia swept the board at the ISDE.

08 Relaxation mode

So, what does a pro off-road motorcycle rider do to relax? The short answer is riding motorcycles as Sanders continues to hone his skills.

“I like building jumps," he says. "As weird as it sounds, just chilling out on the farm and working sitting on a tractor or excavator cleaning things up. That’s sort of my chill-out time. It’s not sitting on the couch. I like mowing the lawns or building something in the shed. I don’t know what a holiday is.”

In 2022, while on stage, a bee slipped into his helmet and stung him – which was ironic given his other hobby is beekeeping. He has about 100 hives dotted around the family farm to pollinate the orchards and prefers honey as a healthy alternative to sugar. “I got into it because when I cleaned up my diet, I took out all processed foods and started to eat more natural food. Honey was the big thing,” he adds.

“I researched how to look after them and it’s pretty cool, just like a pet. And we get to make our own honey. You definitely look at the world a little bit differently when you have bees.”

Sanders always wanted to compete in a Dakar Rally © Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool It wasn’t until I achieved everything I wanted to do in Enduro that I got into some desert racing back home in Australia Daniel Sanders

Daniel Sanders' racing record 2023 – Sonora Rally, Mexico – winner

2023 – Dakar Rally – 7th overall

2022 – Hattah Desert Race – winner

2021 – Dakar Rally – 4th and highest placed rookie

2021 – Rally Morocco – 3rd overall

2021 – FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship – third overall

2019 – Australian Off-Road champion

2019 - ISDE International Trophy winner with Team Australia

2019 - ISDE E3 Class Winner

2018 – Hattah Desert Race winner

2017 - E2 Enduro World Championship – 6th

2016 - ISDE E3 Class winner

2016 – Australian Off-Road champion

2015 - ISDE Junior Trophy winner

2015 - ISDE E3 Class winner

2015 – Australian Off-Road runner-up

2014 – U19 Australian Off-Road Champion

09 Making the move to rally-raid

After several years of competing in Australia and conquering the ISDE, Sanders set his sights on a new challenge: the Dakar Rally. “It was always on the radar because Dad used to watch it. I knew of the race and what it entailed with navigation, but I was more of a dirt biker who raced until the flags went out. It wasn’t until I achieved everything I wanted to do in Enduro that I got into some desert racing back home in Australia as I learned how to ride the sand and the high-speed stuff.”

Sanders took advantage of the enforced break of the pandemic to head to the USA and learn rally riding. He says: “It was one of the best decisions of my career. I’d never even opened a roadbook or rode a rally bike or anything. The first year was a trial period and I stepped into it from there."

10 The call of the Dakar

The Dakar Rally is the biggest rally-raid of them all, and while navigation is an important element for success in many events, amid the towering dunes of Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter, it’s an essential survival skill.

Riders make detailed pace notes and then follow the roadbook mounted on their bike while also riding at speed over challenging terrain. “It’s a brain buster to get your head around the navigation side of the race and looking down at the roadbook while trying to race and ride as well,” says Sanders. “You can ride a motorbike as fast as you can but if you slip up on one navigation note you can lose 10 minutes. Why go flat out and full gas for two hours if you’re going to make a silly brain mistake?”

Sanders was stung by a bee during 2022's Dakar © DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

Luckily Sanders had KTM Team Manager and Dakar veteran Jordi Viladoms on his side. “I did the Viladoms Rally Stage school in Spain," says Sanders. "I went back to the drawing board; he gave me all the bits of paper with all the symbols on I needed to know for the rally.”

11 Teaming up with KTM

In 2021, Sanders lined up as the latest recruit to the star-studded Red Bull KTM Factory Racing outfit alongside old friend Price, Sunderland and Matthias Walkner – all three winners of the event but all the other side of 30. “They see me as the future in the sport,” he said at the time, adding: “I started with KTM and understand how the company works, as long as I’m under their banner I’ll jump on the bike and do the best I can for them.”

It was also a reunion with his friend Price. “I rode with Toby in Australia when I first started professionally. He was my team-mate for KTM for one year before he went over to rally,” says Sanders. “I got to know him and learn from him a bit as he’d been really dominant in the Australian desert races.”

While Price moved to racing in the Dakar, Sanders focused on Enduro and desert racing. “Once I ticked that off, I was looking for the next thing to do and that’s when the Dakar picked up. Toby was in the same team, and it was good to have another Aussie there who’s been there and done it.”

12 Making his Dakar debut

Sanders was on the podium with third place in the Prologue and rode consistently to finish fourth overall behind Sunderland – the highest-placed rookie in the competition.

"All in all, it was a pretty perfect first Dakar for me," said the Australian at the finish line. "It started with a good prologue and then day by day I learned a bit more and gained as much experience as possible. I'm very happy to finish fourth overall and to be the best rookie – that's cool!"

13 Bitten by the Dakar bug

Sanders has his sights set on becoming a Dakar champion © Flavien Duhamel / Red Bull Content Pool

“It was like, ‘This is sick, I’m going to be doing this again,’” Sanders says of completing his first Dakar. Not only was he determined to race again, but also to win the famed event: the biggest challenge in international motorcycle racing.

“I thought it was more like a trail ride than a race but the speed we’re going, against the best riders in the world, having to navigate the toughest tracks it was like something I’d never seen before," he says.

“Take any rider from around the world, put them on a bike and tell them to do that race – they’ll definitely open their eyes and understand how crazy the race is. It was some of the best riding in the world.”

14 Aiming for the top in 2024

Now Sanders is on the threshold of his fourth Dakar Rally. He’s already packed several jars of his homemade honey in with his race kit and is determined to get the first of (he hopes) many Dakar titles.

“For the next few years, I want to finish every Dakar and get on the podium as often as possible. I'm super excited about fighting. It is what I live for every year: to compete and reach the finish,” he adds.

“I’m in a good position with my age. I’m a young desert guy and everyone in there is a bit older and wiser. I’d also like to compete in some other unique races. I’d like to be known as a really good all-round motorbike rider who had fun. Hopefully, in 10 years, I’ll have ticked off everything I wanted to do.”