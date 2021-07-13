The ageless Danny Clayton might have crossed your screens, or ears, at some point in your media consumption life. He’s probably best known for his stints on Channel V and his encyclopedic knowledge of music, particularly where local artists are concerned, but his horizons are far more varied than the music that moves us. He’s traveled the globe in search of adventure, covering some of surfing’s biggest locales, he’s sat across from Will Farrell and Lady Gaga , he’s been kissed by Katy Perry and he’s proactively sought out conspiracy theorists, diving deep into their strange and unique worlds.

From TV to radio, and everything in between, Danny has either had a taste of it, shared his views on it, or just entertained us through it.

And like so many others, he’s a gamer. A long-time gamer, in fact, which is how he found his way to Red Bull as part of the team at The Wrap Up which is also made up of our very own Steph “Hex” Bendixsen and casting sensation, Kori Hallows .

We pulled Danny aside during whatever crazy new project it is he’s working on, given he never seems to sit still, to suss him out and see what makes that inner gamer in him tick.

Danny Clayton's media career has been hugely diverse © Danny Clayton

This is the third time I’ve mentioned Zelda, what is wrong with me?!? Danny Clayton Red Bull : What's your earliest gaming-related memory? Danny : An older girl placed a grey OG Game Boy into my hands, something the size and weight of a standard house brick. I played The Legend of Zelda in all of its 8-bit glory. To this day, I hum the theme song when I go on large hikes. Red Bull : Would you describe yourself as a gamer, a geek, a cool kid or all of the above? Danny : Those three parts of myself are in an endless battle, wielding katanas in a field being hounded by lightning strikes. The ‘cool’ kid is a dweeb and is usually getting his ass kicked. Red Bull : How did you find yourself in the world of games given you have such a history in music and television? Danny : Hosting music television is thrilling and the greatest part is being able to share the music, stories and festival history that is important to me with others so that they can enjoy it as much as I do. It became apparent that I got the same buzz from sharing insights about gaming. And on a side note, I’ve been hooked on the musicality of gaming since The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time . Red Bull : We can’t blame you. What do you think games offer as a medium your other media passions don't?

It's no surprise Ocarina of Time is one of Danny's favourites © Nintendo

Danny : Gaming is the ONLY art form you have to be good at to EARN the full experience!

You may know nothing about film but you can still sit in a movie cinema.

You might be tone deaf but you can still listen to a song.

But if you can’t finish the Water Temple you aren’t going to battle Ganon and save the princess…. this is the third time I’ve mentioned Zelda, what is wrong with me?!?

I’m sure you know the phrase “never shit where you eat”. Danny Clayton Red Bull : What sort of crossovers between the mediums do you like or look for? Danny : The Travis Scott and Fortnite concert crossover was truly mind blowing. It makes me ponder the possibilities of future tech and the ability to make music festivals on the other side of the world explorable for gamers. That aside, I thought The Witcher TV series was brilliant and I am tremendously excited to see what Pedro Pascal brings to the character of Joel from The Last Of Us . Red Bull : PC or console? Why? Danny : Console. Because I like to separate the place I game from the place I work. I’m sure you know the phrase “never shit where you eat”. Red Bull: What's your view on the absolute explosion of the influencer/YouTuber eco system given your background and career kicked off through more traditional means? Danny: It’s wild! Going on live television for three hours every day helped me learn my craft, and that was only possible because of that traditional television environment. Nowadays, you have kids going live every night for four hours. It will result in progression in presenting and I am all for it. … it also results in some total tools… but we can ignore them.

Our three hosts of The Wrap Up clowning about © Red Bull

I am grateful for all of those things so I think it’s important to sign myself up and give back whenever I can... Danny Clayton

Red Bull : If you weren't in the world of media and presenting, what would you be focusing your attention towards?

Danny : I would wither up.

Cold, starving and naked; gasping while reaching skyward from the ground as my wide bloodshot eyes searched in vain for salvation. And as my laboured breathing started to slow, for one last time the air in my lungs would permit words to escape my mouth like delicate flower petals blown in the wind. Before death, my final words are….

“I wish I studied law”

Then: Danny dies and shits himself.

Red Bull : Right. Moving on, you tend to sign yourself up for good causes, can you talk a bit about what motivates you here?

Danny : Getting involved in charitable organisations not only makes my soul feel good but it can be a great deal of fun, which means I do most of it entirely selfishly.

Jokes aside, I am healthy/happy/lucky and I am grateful for all of those things so I think it’s important to sign myself up and give back whenever I can. Lest the universal balance goes out of whack and I’m sent to Hell for being selfish.

Red Bull : Can you give us your all-time favourite game, why it's your favourite and then list your next five faves?

Danny : Half Life 2 . It’s a combination of enthralling, dread-inducing story and dynamic and revolutionary gameplay (at the time at least). This game kept me wanting more.

The Last of Us: Part 2 . It’s more a MOVIE than a game. It’s all about the story. It gripped me in a profound way and I am desperate for more.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time -- as you’ve probably guessed.

The indecisive Danny Clayton can't choose to tuck, or untuck © Danny Clayton

Write. Write. Write. Write. Record. Record. Record. Record. Edit. Edit. Edit. Edit. Danny Clayton

Red Bull : That’s just three, but all good. Who is your favourite videogame character?

Danny : JUST ONE! Look, I love Tiny Tina and her appetite for death and destruction.

Or, actually, this [extra one] might be a bit obscure, Stan the salesman from The Monkey Island series. The way he constantly moves his arms just tickles me.

Red Bull : What advice would you have for young people wanting to get into media both in front of, and behind the camera?

Danny : Write. Write. Write. Write.

Record. Record. Record. Record.

Edit. Edit. Edit. Edit.

These days you have to be able to perform all aspects of the job. Find a topic you love or something you want to document and put your soul into it. Do it because you LOVE it.

Red Bull : Thanks Danny, we’re looking forward to working with you more, and to see what new and crazy projects you attach yourself to next.

For more gaming and gaming culture coverage, follow @redbullgaming on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook .