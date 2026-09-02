Danny León on why you can’t prepare for the chaos of Red Bull Bowl Rippers

The world's best bowl skaters are heading to Marseille for the return of

, one of the wildest contests on the calendar and a truly unique event. We speak with 2023 champ

from Spain, who’s fresh off creating a viral moment with his solar eclipse trick. Danny shares what it’s like to return to the iconic Prado Bowl to drop in in front of thousands of fans. Learn about his game plan, his state of mind and which skaters he’s stoked to see.