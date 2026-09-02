Danny León performs a frontside overcrook at Red Bull Bowl Rippers in Marseille, France, September 2023, thrilling the packed skatepark crowd.
© Nicolas Jacquemin / Red Bull Content Pool
Skateboarding

Danny León on why you can’t prepare for the chaos of Red Bull Bowl Rippers

Ready for the return of Red Bull Bowl Rippers? Defending champ Danny León reveals his Prado Bowl strategy, his mindset to win again and what the wild contest means to him.
By Astrid Carr
5 min readPublished on

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Red Bull Bowl Rippers

Known for its high-energy jam format that captures the style and spontaneity of bowl skating, Red Bull Bowl Rippers returned for the seventh edition in Marseille, France.

France

Danny León

Danny León came up at Spain's legendary Móstoles skatepark to take his place among the international concrete skating elite.

SpainSpain
The world's best bowl skaters are heading to Marseille for the return of Red Bull Bowl Rippers, one of the wildest contests on the calendar and a truly unique event. We speak with 2023 champ Danny León from Spain, who’s fresh off creating a viral moment with his solar eclipse trick. Danny shares what it’s like to return to the iconic Prado Bowl to drop in in front of thousands of fans. Learn about his game plan, his state of mind and which skaters he’s stoked to see.

We're back in Marseille for Red Bull Bowl Rippers! What is it about this specific bowl and this city that makes it feel so much wilder than a standard skate contest?

Danny León: This bowl has so much history. I’ve been following it since I started skating, seeing legends like John Cardiel skating here. The design of the bowl was also something really new and surprising when it came out, and it’s just so much fun to skate. What makes it so wild is that you can’t really prepare a run here – it’s all about improvising, skating in a jam session and trying to avoid everyone else while still getting your tricks in. I love it.

You took the crown here in 2023, the last time the contest was held. Stepping back onto this concrete now, does it feel like you’ve got a target on your back, or is it just good vibes?

Not really! I don’t feel like I have a target on my back. I’m just here to enjoy myself, both skating and watching the other skaters. I love seeing the locals, feeling the atmosphere, the crowd and being around everyone. I’ve come here for many years, and I just want to enjoy it like I always have.

Danny León performs a frontside blunt at Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2023 in Marseille, France, against a spectacular sunset.

Danny León won the crown in 2023

© Nicolas Jacquemin / Red Bull Content Pool

With thousands of people screaming literally inches from the coping, what goes through your mind right before you drop in? Is that noise giving you extra pop, or are you locked in on mute mode?

The noise from the crowd actually gives me a lot more energy. It motivates me and makes me want to skate even harder. Obviously, once you drop in, you also switch into a mode where everyone is just trying to survive and avoid crashing into each other. But the energy from the crowd definitely pushes you.

Do you actually have a strategic game plan, or are you just dropping in and going with the flow during your heat?

I don’t think any strategy really works here. You just drop in, improvise and see what happens. You have to react to whatever is going on around you and just go with the flow.

Against a dramatic sunset, skateboarder Gavin Bottger launches a spectacular aerial trick at Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2023 in Marseille, France.

Gavin Bottger is a skater Danny's looking forward to watching

© Nicolas Jacquemin / Red Bull Content Pool

Who are the skaters in the lineup you’re most hyped to watch?

There are a lot of skaters I’m really excited to watch. Gavin Bottger is one of them because I really like his creativity. But I’m especially looking forward to seeing the local guy, Vincent Matheron. I know he’s been skating really well lately, and he’s probably the most local skater here right now, so I think he could be a big surprise.

You created Red Bull Plus One in Barcelona and then casually won the whole thing yourself! What felt better: watching your own format concept come to life, or snatching the trophy?

Seeing the format we created actually come to life was the most exciting part for me. In fact, I would have been happier if someone else had won, because I was the one who came up with the idea! But at the same time, the format is pretty objective because there are no judges. So I ended up winning, which was obviously great, but I was even happier about helping create the event and making it happen.

Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2023 winners (Bryce Wettstein and Danny León)celebrate with trophies in Marseille, France, after triumphing in the event’s women’s and men’s competitions.

Bryce Wettstein and Danny León: 2023's victorious stars

© Nicolas Jacquemin / Red Bull Content Pool

Quotation
I don’t feel like I have a target on my back. I’m just here to enjoy myself
Danny León

That total solar eclipse video of yours went massively viral online, and you called it the trick of your life. How did that crazy idea even start – and strictly as a skater, was it actually the best trick you’ve ever pulled off?

I call it the best trick of my life, but not because it was the most technical. For me, it was the best one from an artistic point of view. It brought together photography, video, skateboarding and nature in one unique moment, after years of working towards something like that.

The idea actually came from [skate filmer] Gochi, who knew this eclipse was going to happen in Spain. I had already done some projects with [photographer] JaiCano, taking photos with the sun and the moon, so we connected the ideas and teamed up with SB Ramps, who built the ramp. And together, we made that moment possible.

Watch Danny León skating through a solar eclipse:

During the solar eclipse in Spain in August 2026, Danny timed a skate trick perfectly to skate across the spectacle of the Moon completely covering the Sun. After months of preparations, he had just 30 seconds to accomplish his plans. See what happened in the video below:

Part of this story

Red Bull Bowl Rippers

Known for its high-energy jam format that captures the style and spontaneity of bowl skating, Red Bull Bowl Rippers returned for the seventh edition in Marseille, France.

France

Danny León

Danny León came up at Spain's legendary Móstoles skatepark to take his place among the international concrete skating elite.

SpainSpain
Skateboarding