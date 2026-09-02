Skateboarding
Danny León on why you can’t prepare for the chaos of Red Bull Bowl Rippers
We're back in Marseille for Red Bull Bowl Rippers! What is it about this specific bowl and this city that makes it feel so much wilder than a standard skate contest?
This bowl has so much history. I’ve been following it since I started skating, seeing legends like John Cardiel skating here. The design of the bowl was also something really new and surprising when it came out, and it’s just so much fun to skate. What makes it so wild is that you can’t really prepare a run here – it’s all about improvising, skating in a jam session and trying to avoid everyone else while still getting your tricks in. I love it.
You took the crown here in 2023, the last time the contest was held. Stepping back onto this concrete now, does it feel like you’ve got a target on your back, or is it just good vibes?
Not really! I don’t feel like I have a target on my back. I’m just here to enjoy myself, both skating and watching the other skaters. I love seeing the locals, feeling the atmosphere, the crowd and being around everyone. I’ve come here for many years, and I just want to enjoy it like I always have.
With thousands of people screaming literally inches from the coping, what goes through your mind right before you drop in? Is that noise giving you extra pop, or are you locked in on mute mode?
The noise from the crowd actually gives me a lot more energy. It motivates me and makes me want to skate even harder. Obviously, once you drop in, you also switch into a mode where everyone is just trying to survive and avoid crashing into each other. But the energy from the crowd definitely pushes you.
Do you actually have a strategic game plan, or are you just dropping in and going with the flow during your heat?
I don’t think any strategy really works here. You just drop in, improvise and see what happens. You have to react to whatever is going on around you and just go with the flow.
Who are the skaters in the lineup you’re most hyped to watch?
There are a lot of skaters I’m really excited to watch. Gavin Bottger is one of them because I really like his creativity. But I’m especially looking forward to seeing the local guy, Vincent Matheron. I know he’s been skating really well lately, and he’s probably the most local skater here right now, so I think he could be a big surprise.
You created Red Bull Plus One in Barcelona and then casually won the whole thing yourself! What felt better: watching your own format concept come to life, or snatching the trophy?
Seeing the format we created actually come to life was the most exciting part for me. In fact, I would have been happier if someone else had won, because I was the one who came up with the idea! But at the same time, the format is pretty objective because there are no judges. So I ended up winning, which was obviously great, but I was even happier about helping create the event and making it happen.
I don’t feel like I have a target on my back. I’m just here to enjoy myself
That total solar eclipse video of yours went massively viral online, and you called it the trick of your life. How did that crazy idea even start – and strictly as a skater, was it actually the best trick you’ve ever pulled off?
I call it the best trick of my life, but not because it was the most technical. For me, it was the best one from an artistic point of view. It brought together photography, video, skateboarding and nature in one unique moment, after years of working towards something like that.
The idea actually came from [skate filmer] Gochi, who knew this eclipse was going to happen in Spain. I had already done some projects with [photographer] JaiCano, taking photos with the sun and the moon, so we connected the ideas and teamed up with SB Ramps, who built the ramp. And together, we made that moment possible.
Watch Danny León skating through a solar eclipse:
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