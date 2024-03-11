Danny Leon skates to victory at WST Dubai Park 2024

Spain’s Danny Leon emphatically won the final stop of the World Skateboarding Tour in the United Arab Emirates after holding off three rounds of attacks from seven competitors on Dubai’s waterfront as he logged the only 90-plus score of the men’s event.

WST Dubai was the final stop of the World Skateboarding Tour that determines which 44 skateboarders proceed towards the world’s biggest stage later this year. Having begun in the UAE last year, it has also made its way to Argentina and Italy before returning to the place where it began for a final make-or-break showdown.

Leon was forced to grind hard to claim victory © World Skate Leon reloads between runs in Dubai © World Skate

And after an incredible night of action in Dubai, several factors made Leon's victory all the more remarkable. Perhaps the most important of all was the sheer weight of numbers. Unlike invitational contests, the World Skateboarding Tour is an open qualification system, meaning that any nation is free to send their chosen skateboarders to battle through the four consecutive eliminator rounds.

There is no deference shown by the entrants to established names, and upsets are not only possible but commonplace – so much so that some famous professionals decline to take part fearing humiliation by a hungry unknown.

Leon performs a Nosegrind Tailgrab © World Skate

A total of 103 skateboarders representing 39 nations entered WST Dubai. No European had ever won a WST Dubai Park stop before, with the event in the UAE traditionally dominated by the Brazilians, who had been on every podium and were victorious in the last two legs.

However, the 29-year-old skateboarder from Mostoles has been on a remarkable trajectory over the past year, having also claimed victory at Red Bull Bowl Rippers in 2023.

In his first WST finals appearance, Leon, who had been lying in 16th on the OWSR rankings going into the showdown in Dubai’s luxurious harbour-, came out swinging on his first of three runs.

Setting the tempo with his soaring signature Method Air, he attacked every obstacle on the custom-designed California Skateparks course, including not one but two tricks on the treacherous ‘rainbow rail’ which most skaters avoided.

Celebration time © World Skate

Being second in the running order, this gave his competitors from USA, Denmark, Sweden, Australia, Italy and Brazil ample opportunity to try and better his benchmark, but try as they might, nobody else could broach the 90-point mark.

With the three places below his final standing, each less than a single full point off his winning score, a tense but well-deserved victory was his in what will surely be a career highlight for him thus far.

Watch a full replay of the Park Final in the video below:

