World first! Dawid Godziek nails a bike flip on a moving train

I didn't go into these physics and mathematics issues, but the people I was working with on this project definitely knew what they were doing. It was quite a crazy experience, the opposite of what I usually do; it was me 'hanging in place' and the route going underneath me. We observed something interesting - the lack of air resistance. In theory, this could have made it easier, but the opposite was true. The air resistance creates a tunnel that somehow keeps me in a straight line and doesn't allow me to shift right or left. Luckily on the recordings we had, the headwind gave me artificial air resistance, which helped me to get a feel for the flight on classic hops. On the tests, the wind was blowing weaker or in a different direction, making shooting tricks difficult. Not bad, right? We're always complaining about air resistance, and when it wasn't there, we found that it was impossible to fly without it.