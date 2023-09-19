Fighting games are a complex genre. And Street Fighter 6 is of course no exception. While the title offers plenty of opportunities to learn more about the system and characters within the game, you might just be looking for a quick overview of the strengths and strategies of the different fighters. Then you've come to the right place.

If you are still at the beginning, the tips in this article might be a bit too much for you. For you, we recommend our beginner's guide .

After taking a break in Street Fighter V, Dee Jay is now back with a complete rework. So that you can use all the tools of the good-humoured Jamaican, we have a complete overview for you here.

01 Dee Jay's Gameplan

With his well-balanced tool-kit there is no range where Dee Jay cannot successfully follow a gameplan. His fireball ensures that he can effectively play a zoning style. Especially in combination with his solid anti-airs in the form of b.HK and the HK version of Jackknife Maximum.

His mid-range pokes are probably the weakest part of his arsenal. While some of these have good range, they are not cancelable and in the case of st.HK are even found food for Drive Impact.

However, with his absurdly good Drive Rush and Command Hop, he has good opportunities to always stand close to the opponent and start his pressure. If he then lands a hit, he can deal out high damage even with the use of little Drive and Super Meter.

02 Notable Normal Moves

st.LP

Deejays st.LP © Capcom

4 Frames Startup

Good Drive Rush-Confirm

st.MP

Deejays st.MP © Capcom

+2 on block

Not cancellable

Target combos from st.MP offer mixup possibilities

st.MK

Deejays st.MK © Capcom

Good poke

Not cancellable

Links in cr.MP

Only -1 on block

st.HK

Deejays st.HK © Capcom

Moves Dee Jay forward

Great button for spacing traps

Not cancelable

Easy drive impact victim because of long recovery

Crumple on punish counter

cr.MK

Deejays cr.MK © Capcom

Not an "ordinary" cr.MK

Acts as a second sweep: Grants Knockdown

Relatively safe with -6 on block

j.d.LK

Deejays j.d.LK © Capcom

Changes Dee Jay's jump arc

Mixup tool together with crossup j.MK

b.HK

Deejays b.HK © Capcom

Cancelable on both hits

Very good anti-air

03 Special moves

Air Slasher

Deejays Air Slasher © Capcom

⬅️➡️+👊

Requires charge of 45 frames

Extremely powerful fireball. Moves fast and flies far.

LP version is a feint that can be used to bait the options of enemies who want to avoid the projectile.

HP version shoots two projectiles and can be used to hit things like Ryu's Denjin Hadoken.

OD version builds up a projectile that has its own hitbox before flying across the screen. On-hit grants OD Air Slasher juggle options.

Jackknife Maximum

Deejays Jackknife Maximum © Capcom

⬇️⬆️+🦶

Requires charge of 40 frames

Dee Jay's "Flash Kick"

Universally useful special move

HP version is a very good anti-air

LP version has no hit box and acts more as a "command hop" that you can use to continue your pressure

OD version is completely invulnerable

Rolling Sobat

Deejays Rolling Sobat © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️+🦶

LP version is a feint to extend your pressure if the opponent blocks.

MK version grants knockdown

OD version goes over some lows

Machine Gun Uppercut

Deejays Machine Gun Upper © Capcom

⬇️↙️⬅️+👊

Combo ender

LP version combot from Mediums

MP version combot from Heavies

HP version combot from Juggles

Jus Cool

Deejays Jus Cool © Capcom

⬇️↙️⬅️+🦶

A new move in Dee Jay's arsenal

Jus Cool is a sway to the back that has different follow ups

OD Jus Cool launches, making it a juggle starter.

LK: Low attack, safe on block

MK: Overhead. Non-OD version is +1

HK: Launcher used to extend combos.

➡️+👊: Dash that goes through projectiles can be cancelled with ⬅️+👊 into a: Backdash cancelled

Speedy Maracas

Deejays Speedy Maracas © Capcom

⬇️⬇️+👊👊

Command taunt that sets up super meter

04 Super-Moves

The Greatest Sobat (Super-Art 1)

Deejays The Greatest Sobat © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️+🦶

Cancel from normal moves

Invulnerable until screen freeze

Crumple on counter and punish counter

Sunrise Festival (Super-Art 2)

Deejays Sunrise Festival © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️+👊

Cancel from Normals and OD Special moves

Completely invulnerable

All six Nomarl buttons must be pressed as a follow up after the first hit: LP>MP>HP>LK>MK>HK. The timing for this is quite easy in the LK version of the Super and becomes more difficult with MK and HK.

If you enter the MK or HK version in the right rhythm, they grant a follow up.

Weekend Pleasure (Super-Art 3)

Deejays Weekend Pleasure © Capcom

⬇️↙️⬅️⬇️↙️⬅️+👊

Completely invulnerable

05 Modern Controls Dee Jay

With Modern Controls, Dee Jay loses his Slide (cr.HK) and st.MK. His cr.MP is hidden behind Assist+MP. This makes him less flexible than in Classic Controls. His specials can be called up relatively well. All variants of his Jus Cool can be used. There is no shortcut for Machine Gun Upper. This move still has to be entered regularly.

06 Tips & Tricks

Dee Jay's Drive Rush is a real jump scare. Use his range and speed to catapult you into the offensive. st.MP and f.MK are excellent buttons and also give you a massive advantage on block.

Do not underestimate the zoning game of Dee Jay. His projectiles have a lot of recovery, but with the right timing, and using his fake fireball, you can take a really dominant position from fullscreen.