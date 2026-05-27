How Delfina Brea became the world's best women's padel player

By the time she was three, Delfina Brea already had a “pala” (racket) in her hand. By the time she could remember anything, she was already chasing balls between her dad's groups of friends. Now, she's the top ranked female padel player in the world.

Her story doesn't begin in Spain, where she has lived for nearly a decade, but on Curapaligüe Street in the residential neighbourhood of Parque Chacabuco. Club El Monasterio, owned and still run today by her father Nito Brea – a former pro and one of the most respected coaches the sport has produced – was her playground long before it was her workplace.

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01 Why Delfina Brea chose padel over tennis

For a long stretch of her childhood, padel was the family pastime, not the plan. She was a serious junior tennis player, and she also dabbled in football, handball and basketball. The competitive itch was there from the start; what was missing was the right sport.

Quotation I didn't like losing, I wanted something more fun Delfina Brea

The pivot came around her 12th birthday, when tennis stopped being fun. As she explained to LA NACIÓN, "I didn't like losing, I wanted something more fun.” The 20x10 fit her temperament. She focused on padel permanently and decisively, never looking back.

02 Brea’s rise to the professional padel tour

At 13 and 14, partnered with another Argentine prospect, Aranza Osoro, she started winning everything in sight in the local age groups. The talent was loud enough that a sponsor sent both girls on a "pilot trip" to Spain in 2015. In those few weeks, as Delfi has described in interviews, she realised this could be a career rather than a hobby.

Two years later, she packed her bags for good. She was 17, finishing her final year of school remotely from Madrid, missing her friends back home. She has been candid in interviews about how hard that first year was, but she also describes herself as lucky: she had the right coach (her own father) from day one, and a family that backed every leap.

Delfina Brea was always destined for great things © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Her first seasons on the World Padel Tour were a slow build. There was a learning stint with Sara Pujals, then a decisive partnership in 2018 with the experienced Portuguese player Ana Catarina Nogueira. During that season, 18-year-old Brea lifted her first professional title at the Valladolid Challenger.

She then rotated through several other partnerships across the next few years, including a 2021 run with Tamara Icardo that produced the Areco Malmö Open title and a brief 2023 start alongside Sofía Araújo. None of these pairings really set the circuit on fire. The explosion came in March 2023, when she paired up with a 21-year-old from Málaga named Bea González .

03 The rise of Las Superpibas

Delfi Brea and Bea González revolutionised the women’s competition © Jure Makovec/Red Bull Content Pool

González and Brea became "Las Superpibas" (”The Supergirls”) almost overnight: two of the youngest, most promising and exciting players in the women's draw, and a crowd favourite from the very moment they partnered.

Their first season together yielded eight titles across what was then a split circuit (six on the World Padel Tour, two on Premier Padel), including the WPT Masters Final. In 2024, they doubled down: four straight wins between April and May, a fifth Premier Padel trophy at the Dubai P1 in November, and a year-end finish as the world's No. 2 pair behind Ariana Sánchez and Paula Josemaría.

Quotation Sometimes the projects you've dreamed of need a pause Beatriz González

Unfortunately, González's recurring injuries kept her sidelined for stretches of the autumn, and by December, the unthinkable was being announced: Las Superpibas were splitting. "Sometimes the projects you've dreamed of need a pause,” González wrote in her farewell message. The decision was hers, and she would later admit it was one of the hardest she'd had to take.

04 Brea – Triay: an unstoppable team

That pause turned into a launchpad. Brea's 2025 partnership with Menorcan veteran Gemma Triay showed outstanding potential from the start. They reached the final in only their second event together and won their third, the Cancún P2, in March. From there, it became a march: titles in Miami and epic victories in the Qatar, Italy, and France majors, earning three of the season's four main tournaments. On 5 August 2025, after winning Tarragona, they were officially crowned the world's No. 1 pair.

Another victory in the bag for Brea and Triay © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation I'm a demanding person, and I trust that's what will carry me forward Delfina Brea

By the closing weeks of the year, with the math secured at the Mexico Major in Acapulco, Brea had become the first Argentine woman to finish a season as world No. 1 since Cecilia Reiter, who held the top spot from 2010 to late 2013.

The duo finished 2025 with nine Premier Padel titles. They've kept the engine running into 2026, adding two more crowns through the early-season swing. As of mid-May 2026, Brea sits on 18 total career Premier Padel titles, and she's still only 26.

Brea and Triay created a winning spark when they joined forces in 2025 © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

05 How Brea dominates from the dangerous right side

What makes her so dangerous is the way she plays the right side of the court. Historically, that's the more conservative half, the side that builds the rally and waits for the partner on the drive to create the opening. Brea seems to have missed the memo. She is, perhaps excluding left-handed players who have an advantage playing with their forehand towards the middle of the court, the most aggressive right-side player on the women's tour, a vibora artist who hunts anything that drifts above her shoulders and finishes points with a precision that borders on the surgical.

Her opponents talk about the bandeja-vibora cadence she stacks on top of them; her coaches talk about her habit of disguising the angle of a volley until the last possible instant. Triay's relentless pressure from the left side gives Brea the tempo to keep her foot on the throttle, and as the duo has shown repeatedly against their strongest opponents, the more aggressive Brea plays, the more uncomfortable the rivals get.

Brea is a master at hiding her shots and intentions until the last second © Jure Makovec/Red Bull Content Pool

Off court, her personality is a quieter contradiction. Friends describe her as warm and self-deprecating; coaches, as relentlessly demanding, a word she returns to often when describing herself. She and Triay famously work with a shared sports psychologist to manage the emotional weight of an elite partnership, a process Brea has described to Pronto as "literal couples therapy.”

06 Inspiring the next generation of Argentine padel players

She still speaks with the unmistakable Argentine identity of someone who hasn't quite left Parque Chacabuco behind, despite nine years in Madrid; asked where she'll eventually settle, she's said her heart is half there and half here. Her stated long-term ambition is striking for an athlete in her prime: to help young Argentine girls turn pro, in a system she says still offers them too little support back home.

That mindset is the engine. Asked by ESPN what carries her through the noise of being one of the most-watched players on tour, she answered without hesitation: "I'm a demanding person, and I trust that's what will carry me forward.”

Brea is hoping her success will inspire the next generation © Jure Makovec/Red Bull Content Pool

The kid from El Monasterio who didn't like to lose at tennis grew into the right-side player nobody wants to face on a Sunday, and the Argentine who, after 12 quiet years, gave her country back the women's No. 1 ranking.

07 Where can I watch Delfina Brea play?

You can watch Delfina Brea and every Premier Padel match live on Red Bull TV . For full tournament schedules, results and player news, head to the Premier Padel website .