Does your Sunday night go like this? One minute you're trying to sleep, the next you're trapped in a vicious cycle of dread about the forthcoming working week. If so, try nipping it in the bud with the

breathing exercise, which can induce sleep in 60 seconds. Breathe in through the nose for four seconds, hold it for seven seconds, then breathe out of the mouth for eight, calming down the body and nervous system.